10 Ways to Transform Your Patio Into an Outdoor Entertaining Oasis

Summer is in full swing, which means it's patio season. Like most homeowners, you probably use your patio to entertain guests. But if your patio is looking a little lacklustre, don't worry. We've teamed up with Fair Dinkum to help you transform your patio into an entertaining outdoor oasis. So, we've got you covered whether you want to create a relaxing retreat or an energetic party zone. Continue reading for ideas that are sure to inspire you!

1. Use Colourful Cushions and Throws

If your patio furniture looks a little bland, spruce it up with colourful cushions and throws. It is an easy and inexpensive way to add personality to your space. And when the evenings cool down, you can add a blanket to keep your guests warm.

2. Set up a Bar Area

Is there anything better than enjoying a refreshing drink on a hot summer day? If you love entertaining, setting up a bar area is a great way to make your patio more inviting. You can purchase a pre-made bar or get creative and build your own. Either way, your guests will appreciate having a dedicated space to grab a drink.

3. Add Some Greenery

Adding plants to your patio is a great way to create a more inviting and relaxing space. Not only do they look good, but they can also help to filter out pollutants and improve air quality. If you're unsure which plants to choose, talk to your local nursery for some recommendations.

4. Hang up Some String Lights

String lights are a great way to add ambience to your patio. They can help to create a more romantic vibe or simply make your space feel more festive. And the best part is they're relatively easy to set up and don't cost much.

5. Create a Focal Point

Every good patio needs a focal point. It could be anything from a fire pit to a water feature. Choosing something you and your guests will enjoy is a good idea. If you're not sure what to go for, try thinking about what would make your space more unique.

6. Invest in Some Comfortable Furniture

If you want your guests to feel at ease, investing in some comfortable furniture is important. It doesn't mean you have to spend a lot of money, but it's worth considering what type of furniture best suits your needs. For example, if you're planning on entertaining a lot, you might want to invest in outdoor sofas or armchairs.

7. Add a Rug

A rug can help to define your patio and make it feel more like an extension of your home. It's also great for adding colour or pattern to your space. If you're unsure which rug to choose, look for one durable and easy to clean.

8. Install a Pergola

A pergola is a great option if you want to create a more intimate space. It can provide much-needed shade on hot summer days. You can also decorate it with lights or plants to create a more magical atmosphere.

9. Get a Patio Heater

A patio heater is a must if you live in an area with cooler evenings. Not only will it keep your guests warm, but it will also allow you to extend the use of your patio into the cooler months.

10. Get Creative With Your Lighting

Lighting is one of the most important aspects of any outdoor space. It can help to create a certain mood and can also be used to highlight certain features. If you're not sure where to start, try experimenting with different types of lights to see what works best for your space.

Other Things to Consider When Designing Your Patio

When it comes to creating the perfect patio, there are a few other things you'll need to consider. For example, you'll need to think about how you'll keep your space clean and tidy. You might also want to invest in some storage solutions to keep your patio neat and organised. It is especially important if you live in an area with bad weather.

Finally, it's also worth considering the maintenance of your patio. It includes things like repainting or restaining your decking and furniture. If you don't want to deal with this yourself, plenty of companies offer patio maintenance services.

Final Thoughts

These are just a few ideas to get you started when it comes to designing your perfect patio. Remember, there are no rules for this, so have fun and be creative. If you need more inspiration, look at some of the other patios in your neighbourhood or online. With a little effort, you'll be sure to create a space you and your guests will love.