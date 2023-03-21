14 Tips to Prepare Your Home for Closing

After selling your home, the relief and excitement can quickly turn to dread as you think about everything that has to get done before closing day. But preparing your home for closing after it is sold doesn’t have to be a frustrating process. By following these 14 tips, you can make sure that your home is ready for the new owners and that the closing process will go smoothly. From gathering important documents to having the home professionally inspected, these tips will help you make sure that your home is in tip-top shape for its new owners.

1. Gather Important Documents

When it comes to gathering important documents for closing, it’s important to have all documents in order. This includes documents such as your mortgage statement, closing costs, and other documents that will be needed. Make sure to double-check that all documents are up-to-date, as this can affect the closing process.

2. Forward Your Mail

Once you’ve sold your home and you’re ready to move, don’t forget to forward your mail. This can be done easily online and will help you stay organized after you move, ensuring that you won’t miss any important mail or documents that are sent to your old address.

3. Clean Up

Before handing over the keys, make sure to give your home one final deep clean. This includes vacuuming and mopping floors, wiping down countertops, and ensuring all surfaces are spotless.

4. Remove Personal Items

It seems obvious, but it can be easy to forget to double-check that you have all of your belongings in the chaos of the move. Before closing, make sure you've removed any personal items such as photos and furniture that you don’t want the new owners to have. This will help make the transition to the new owners easier and will ensure that the home is ready for them.

5. Change the Locks

If you’ve lived in your home for a long time, it’s a good idea to change the locks before closing. This will give the new owners peace of mind that the home is secure and safe.

6. Make Minor Repairs

If there are any minor repairs needed, be sure to take care of them before closing. This could include patching holes in the walls, fixing loose doorknobs, and other minor repairs.

7. Clean Out the Refrigerator

Before you move out, it’s a good idea to clean out the refrigerator. Remove all food and clean the shelves and drawers thoroughly. This will help prevent any odors or smells from lingering in the home and keep pests away.

8. Move Out Appliances

If you plan on taking large appliances such as washers, dryers, or refrigerators with you upon moving out, be sure this is done prior to closing. You don't want to have to explain to the new owners that the washer that was there when they moved in was not actually meant to be part of the deal.

9. Clean the Carpets

Carpets are often the first thing buyers notice when they enter a home, so it’s important to make sure they’re clean before closing. If needed, rent a carpet cleaner and clean the carpets yourself.

10. Remove All Trash

You likely have a lot of trash from the moving process, but make sure to do one final check to be sure that all of the last-minute trash has been taken out. The last thing anyone wants is to move into a house with trash from the previous owner.

11. Change the Oil in the Furnace

If you have a furnace in your home, it’s important to change the oil before closing. This will ensure that the new owners won’t have any problems with the furnace.

12. Clean Out the Garage

If you have a garage, it’s important to clean it out before closing. It can be easy to overlook things such as shelves on the walls that you want to take with you or tools hidden within cabinets.

13. Have the Home Professionally Inspected

Having a professional home inspector inspect the property before closing is a great way to make sure that there are no major issues with the home. This will give the new owners peace of mind knowing that their new home is in good condition and will ensure that everyone is on the same page.

14. Schedule a Final Walkthrough

Before closing, it’s important to schedule a final walkthrough of the home. This will give you an opportunity to check for any last-minute repairs that need to be done or anything that you may have forgotten to do. During this walkthrough, it’s important to check for any items that need to be addressed before closing, such as broken windows or appliances that need to be moved. This will help ensure that you have everything in order before the closing date.

It is easy to panic and forget things in the whirlwind of selling your home and planning to move. However, preparing your home for closing after it is sold doesn't have to be overwhelming. By following these tips, you can make sure that your home is ready for the new owners and that the closing process will go smoothly. From gathering important documents to having the home professionally inspected, these tips will help you make sure that your home is in tip-top shape for its new owners.