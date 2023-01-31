20 Things to Remember to Do When Moving

Moving can be an incredibly stressful process, especially if you’re not prepared. Whether it’s your first time moving, or you’ve done it dozens of times, there are a few things you should always remember to do before, during, and after the move. Here are 20 key things to remember after you've purchased your new home:

1. Make a plan: Develop a timeline and checklist of the tasks you’ll need to complete before, during and after the move. This will help keep you organized and on track.

2. Start packing early: You may be tempted to wait until the last minute to start packing, but this will only make the move more stressful. Start packing up items that you don’t need right away as soon as possible.

3. Declutter before you move: Moving is a great opportunity to get rid of items that you don’t use or need. Donate, sell or recycle items that you don’t plan on taking with you to your new home.

4. Label boxes: As you pack, be sure to label each box with a description of what’s inside. This will make it easier for you to find items when you’re unpacking.

5. Pack an essentials box: Pack a box of items that you’ll need immediately when you arrive at your new home, such as toiletries, phone chargers and a change of clothes.

6. Take measurements: Measure the space in your new home and compare it to the items you plan on bringing. This will help you decide what furniture and other items will fit in your new home.

7. Confirm movers: If you’re hiring movers, confirm their availability and the details of the move. This includes the date, time, cost and any other important information you need to know.

8. Choose the right packing materials: Choose sturdy boxes, bubble wrap and packing paper to protect your items during the move.

9. Get insurance: You may want to consider getting insurance coverage for your move, especially if you’re hiring movers. This will protect your items in case of any damage or loss.

10. Change your address: Visit your local post office or go online to update your address for mail forwarding. This will ensure that your mail is sent to your new address.

11. Transfer utilities: Make sure to transfer your utilities like electricity, gas and water to your new home. You may also want to set up internet, cable and other services.

12. Clean your old home: Clean your old home before you move out. You may be able to get your deposit back if you leave the place in good condition.

13. Arrange for pets: If you have pets, make arrangements for them during the move. You may want to board them or have someone take care of them while you’re away.

14. Disconnect appliances: Make sure to disconnect any large appliances like the refrigerator and stove before the move.

15. Arrange for storage: If you have items that you don’t plan on taking with you to your new home, arrange for storage. This can include renting a storage unit or having a friend or family member hold onto your items for you.

16. Prepare for the move day: Set aside a few hours on the day of the move to clean and prepare for the movers. Make sure all items are packed and ready to go when they arrive.

17. Take pictures: Take pictures of your old home before you move out. This will help you remember your old place and make sure you get your security deposit back.

18. Unpack essentials first: When you arrive at your new home, unpack the essentials box first. This will give you the items you need right away and make the unpacking process much easier.

19. Make your home livable: Make sure to unpack the items you need to make your home livable, such as kitchen items and bedding.

20. Have a housewarming party: Celebrate your new home by having a housewarming party. Invite your friends and family to help you break in your new place.

Moving can be a daunting and expensive process, especially after the costs of selling a previous home, but it doesn’t have to be. With a little planning and preparation, you can make the move go smoothly and enjoy your new home. Remember these 20 key things when moving and you’ll be ready for the big day.