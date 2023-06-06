5 Packing Tips for a Smooth Move

Moving can be a time-consuming process, but it doesn't need to be stressful. We have some tips to help you enjoy a smooth move from your old home to the new. With the right system in place, there is no need to be overwhelmed by the move.

Before you make the move, check out these 5 packing tips.

1. Declutter before packing, not after unpacking

A common mistake people make when moving is to pack all of their belongings and move them, only to realize upon unpacking that many of the items should have been donated, sold, or thrown out. Before you pack, ruthlessly declutter your home. Packing things only to get rid of them at the new house is a waste of your time and money.

Some questions to ask yourself as you declutter before packing are:

Will this [artwork, furniture, decor item, etc.] have a place in the new home? Does it fit the space?

Will I be excited to unpack this item?

Why am I hanging on to this item?

How often have I used this item since moving into my current home?

Is this item so inexpensive that it is more affordable to replace it than to pay my movers to bring it to the new house?

2. Keep a folder of important information

As you pack and move, things are bound to get misplaced. To avoid the stress of a missing document or essential information, keep a folder (either physical, digital, or both) where you won't misplace it that is filled with essential paperwork. This might include:

Any information your lender may need, like pay stubs, tax returns, or employment information

Lease agreements

Any legal contracts pertaining to the move

Invoices from movers, house cleaners, or any other professionals you have hired to help with the moving process

Proof of payment for any work done on the home you are selling, like a repair needed in response to the home inspection

3. Schedule utilities in the new home ahead of time

Greg Dallaire - Green Bay Real Estate Expert says, "Be sure to set up any utilities in the new place to be turned on and ready when you arrive. Even if it means paying for utilities at two places for a brief overlap, it is often worth the convenience. In addition to basics like water and power, call ahead to make sure you will have internet, TV, and any other services you need."

This is also a great time to move additional services to the new address, like security, pest control, or house cleaning.

4. Pack a weekend bag

Even if you are moving all in one day from one Calgary home to another, don't count on being able to unpack everything you need on night one. Instead, pack a suitcase with a few days' worth of clothes and necessities for everyone in the house. This way, you can settle into your new home without scrambling to find a towel or toothbrush before spending your first night there.

The suitcase should include more than just your change of clothes and toiletries. Anything you might need for 2-3 days should be packed in it, including:

Towels

Pillows and bedding

Kitchen necessities, like a coffee pot and some disposable dishes

Basic first aid items

Anything your kids need to fall asleep, if you have them (think sound machines, black-out curtains, or that special blanket)

Medications, including what you take daily and something you may need in case of a headache or emergency

5. Colour coordinate the boxes

As you pack, or have your movers pack, label each box with not just the contents inside but the room it should be placed in at the new home. This way, whether you have professional movers, a team of friends and family, or just your own household, it will be easy to make sure each box lands in the proper place.

One of the easiest ways to do this is by color coding. Assign a color to each room and label accordingly. For example, let's say the kitchen is blue. All boxes that should be brought to the kitchen will be labeled with blue tape, and on move-in day you can hang a large blue paper in the kitchen. This simple system will make unpacking much smoother.