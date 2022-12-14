5 Under $50 - Home Improvement Projects on a Shoestring Budget

Owning a home is one of the top milestones for most people. However, the reality is that it comes with plenty of challenges. You may need to take care of recurring home improvement projects even when you have your dream home. If you are on a shoestring budget, the renovations may seem impossible.

Here are a few home improvement projects that won't dent your wallet.

Repaint Your Front Door

Your front door is like a gift wrapping for people waiting to enter your home. Instead of buying a new front door, consider repainting your existing one. A fresh coat of paint can make it look as good as new.

Introduce Some Flowers

Adding some flowers to your property can improve its curb appeal. Colorful annuals like petunias, marigolds, and pansies always look great. Potted flowering plants are low

maintenance and can freshen up your space. Flowers will also look good in your window boxes and inside your home.

Use Window Curtains

The right window curtains are magical. They can give your home an instant boost. Curtains are easy to find even when you have a tight budget. They are easy to install and come in a

variety of colors and textures. Go with options that complement the rest of your home décor.

Increase Your Storage Space

Every home can benefit from additional storage. It helps you minimize clutter, keeping your space more organized. Consider installing new shelves for your garage, freeing up additional walking space, and getting a closet organizer

Apply Removable Wallpaper

Painting your walls can be pricey. Luckily, you can make things easier for yourself with removable wallpaper. You can avoid the hectic cleanup process, and the wallpaper comes in

various colors and patterns. It is reusable and will instantly transform your space.

Tips for Home Renovation on a Budget

The best tip for home renovations is always to consider long-term value. Ideally, you should avoid any work that doesn't add long-term value to your property. Your best options include sealing cracks, fixing invisible problems, and improving the general appeal of your home.

Go with renovations that help you save money or make your space more comfortable in the long run. Take advantage of materials you already have and use recycled or upcycled material. Anticipate the expenses and plan in advance.

Leveraging Home Equity to Cover Improvement Projects

You can leverage home equity if you have trouble getting enough money for your home renovations. This is especially important when dealing with renovations that can improve the value of your home. A home equity loan is a lot like a primary mortgage.

However, they have a few differences. Typical home equity loans have the following characteristics:

You can select the fixed payback period range to suit your budget

You get a lump sum payment after the loan is signed

A fixed interest rate applies throughout the loan duration

You secure the loan with your home

Its benefits include: A low interest rate, increased home value, and tax benefits. Work with SoFi HELOC to convert your home equity into cash. You will get the most of your home equity loan by keeping the following tips in mind:

Create a budget and stick to it

Balance resale value with your current needs

Understand how equity is different from ROI

If you have questions about your home equity and how to use it to your advantage, seek professional help.

Do you plan on giving your home a facelift? You don't need to break the bank. There are plenty of ways to renovate your home on a budget. Even the most minor changes can have a

significant impact. If you need some money for the renovations, consider taking out a home equity loan. There is no limit to the type of renovations you can make.