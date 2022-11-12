8 Tips for Dominating the Short-Term Rental Market

The short-term rental market is booming right now. If you’re looking to start investing in short-term rental properties, or if you’re looking to expand your already existing portfolio, you need to put your efforts into overdrive right now. You can gain massive amounts of passive income if you invest in the right short-term rental properties, especially if you do so before everyone else starts buying valuable short-term rental properties in the area you’re investing in. To assist you in your journey, here are eight essential tips for dominating the short-term rental market in 2022:

1. Keep Maintenance Simple

One of the largest benefits of short-term rentals is that guests are not staying in them for months at a time. Due to this, the cleaning process that you’re responsible for between guests is made much simpler. However, there are always ways to further optimize your maintenance. In doing so, you will even be prepared for any long-term tenants that you might rent your property out to in the future.

2. Analyze Like a Pro

To truly invest like a pro, you need to use cutting-edge rental market analysis software. Not only will this help you determine which investments are solid, and which are risky, but it will allow you to see the full scope of this amazing marketplace. By investing in short-term rental market analysis by Visio Lending, you can supercharge your investments, and grow your short-term rental property empire.

3. Understand Different “Market Types”

Having a strong knowledge of the core “market types” in the short-term rental market will help you make successful investments. There are five key market types you should be aware of: suburban, urban, waterfront, retreat, and regional vacation properties. Each of these markets unlocks different advantages for investors, as well as different challenges. The more you educate yourself, the better your investment efforts will become.

4. Keep Tourists Trends in Mind

Attracting tourists to your properties is key in today’s economy. By keeping the current trends that are attracting tourists in the area your short-term rental property is located in, you’ll have a better idea of how to successfully market to them. Making your property feel fun, energized, and locally inspired will boost your ability to attract new tenants. Keeping on top of trends can also be a ton of fun!

5. Work on Time Management

Understanding the responsibilities you’ll have as a short-term rental owner is of utmost importance. You’ll need to ensure the property is kept clean, that you have time to talk with guests at a moment’s notice, that you have a secure booking system, and that you’re constantly improving upon your property. If you can handle these tasks on top of your already-existing schedule, you’ll make a fantastic short-term rental property owner.

6. Focus on Passive Income

The key reason you’re investing in a short-term rental property is to make money. The money you’re gaining from this effort is 100% passive income in most cases if you handle the job correctly. If you’re able to outsource most of the responsibilities associated with managing your short-term rental to others, and still turn a profit, you’ve created a high-functioning and valuable source of passive income.

7. Investing in a Profitable Location is Key

Pinpointing the popular, profitable spots for rental properties is your number-one ambition when deciding on which short-term rental properties to invest in. Chattanooga, Tennessee, for example, has seen a massive surge in tourism over the last decade. Investing in a property that’s located in an up-and-coming area, can allow you to buy a property at a much cheaper rate. Those who wait too long to purchase properties in a booming area will be paying enormous amounts, and will therefore have a lower overall ROI.

8. Start Off Slow

If you’re just now getting into short-term rental property investments, you need to start off slow. Rushing into the process can lead you to bad decisions, and poor investments. By following the other tips on this list, and taking the time to educate yourself about the nuances of short-term rental property investments, you’ll have a much higher chance of gaining the valuable passive income that you’re looking for.

Unlock Quality Short-Term Rental Investments in 2022

By using these eight tips, you can easily discover quality, profitable short-term rental property investments in 2022. As property values continue to rise, the need for intelligent investment practices rises as well. Thankfully, the sheer amount of short-term rental investment opportunities across the country is continuing to rise!