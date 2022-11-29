800 REMAX Kansas-Missouri Keith Pechak Your Dream Home is Waiting

No matter where you're looking to move, you're always going to need a place to live. Finding the right real estate agent to connect you with the perfect property for you might be a tall order, but not when you know what you're looking for and how to find the most experienced and successful local realtors.

Keith Pechak at RE/MAX State Line of Kansas and Missouri is exactly the kind of stellar real estate agent that you're looking for. If you're in the market for a home that fits you in either Kansas or Missouri, you can rely on Keith's skills and experience to serve you well. Here's a little more about Keith, his background, and what you can expect when you enlist his services as a RE/MAX Realtor.

Who Is Keith Pechak?

Formally educated at Ohio University with a BS in Electrical Engineering and having spent 20 years in the US Army as an Artillery Officer and Operations Research Analyst, Keith Pechak is no stranger to technical evaluation. In 1995 he chose to put his analytic background to work, becoming a licensed real estate agent and working to bring his technical expertise to clients in both Kansas and Missouri for more than 20 years.

But Keith is so much more than a brilliant and experienced market evaluator. He gains great satisfaction from assisting clients to find the perfect property for their needs as well as answering questions about the entirety of the real estate process. When he's not helping clients buy or sell their dream homes, Keith loves giving back to the community by participating in Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the Children's Miracle Network.

In addition to being an avid photographer and being interested in DIY home repairs, Keith also loves spending time out of the house. Whether it's camping, fishing, canoeing, bicycling, or even just gardening, you'll find Keith enjoying the great outdoors.

The Best for Buyers and Sellers

Thanks to Keith's attention to detail and finding value for his clients, he has the invaluable insight to share on dozens of different aspects of the real estate market for both Kansas and Missouri. He can tell you about the best neighborhoods that meet your needs, whether it's access to amenities, great school districts, or anything else you're looking for, and won't rest until you find your dream home.

Keith knows that while buying a new home is a major life choice, so is selling your existing property. If you're already living in Kansas or Missouri and you're looking to relocate elsewhere, you can trust Keith with marketing your home for a quick sale at the price you want. His insider knowledge of local, regional, and national real estate market trends means that he'll have the perfect strategies to showcase your property so that it attracts plenty of interested buyers.

The RE/MAX Competitive Advantage

As he's a member of the RE/MAX State Line team, working with Keith offers you so many competitive advantages as a client. RE/MAX has a massive market share, with its associates having more exclusive listings, and more customers, than any of its competitors. This is due to the company's more than 40 years in the real estate industry, over which time it's easily established itself as the market leader. With offices in nearly a hundred countries worldwide and more than 98,000 sales associates around the globe, it doesn't matter where you are - there's a RE/MAX associate like Keith ready to help you get the most out of your property purchase or sale.

RE/MAX only partners with the best of the best, and that's how you know that Keith has what it takes to provide you with the most comprehensive and complete service. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a starter home or you're on your fourth property sale - Keith, backed by RE/MAX, has the tools, the expertise, and the skills to help you be successful, and he won't rest until you are. That's why at RE/MAX they always like to say they're always Above The Crowd!

How to Get in Contact

As one of the premier real estate agents working in both Kansas and Missouri today, Keith is ready to help meet your property purchase or sale needs. Contact him today at [email protected] or call his office directly at 913-338-8493!

