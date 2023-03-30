9 Recession-Proof Real Estate Investments to Weather the Storm

Real estate has always been considered one of the most stable and profitable asset classes. Even during times of economic recession, the real estate market doesn’t collapse like stock markets.

Still, some types of properties perform better than others during recessions. Look to recession-proof — or at least recession-resistant — real estate as a smart strategy to safeguard your investments, minimize risk, and generate steady returns.

Don’t know where to start? Try these nine recession-proof real estate investments to buttress your portfolio.

1. Multi-Family Rental Properties

Investing in multi-family rental properties is one of the best ways to secure a consistent cash flow and minimize vacancy risk.

During a recession, many people lose their homes, and they often turn to rental properties as a more affordable alternative. Multi-family rentals provide a diversified stream of income, meaning if one tenant is unable to pay rent, there will still be other sources of income to cover the mortgage.

They also offer economies of scale, which means that expenses, such as property management and maintenance, can be shared among multiple units, lowering the cost per unit.

2. Commercial Properties with Long-Term Leases

Commercial properties with long-term leases are an excellent recession-proof real estate investment. Examples include office buildings, retail centers, warehouses, and other types of commercial real estate.

Long-term leases provide consistent income, even during times of economic downturn, as tenants are obligated to continue paying rent for the entire term of the lease. Further, commercial properties with long-term leases provide a hedge against inflation, as lease rates typically increase with inflation.

3. Medical Office Buildings

Medical office buildings offer unique advantages as a recession-proof real estate investment.

During an economic recession, people may cut back on discretionary spending, but they will always need medical care. Medical office buildings provide consistent rental income, as well as the potential for long-term tenants.

Additionally, medical office buildings are typically located in areas with a high demand for medical services, such as near hospitals or medical centers, which makes them a desirable investment option.

4. Storage Facilities

Self-storage facilities are a stable and consistent real estate investment, particularly during an economic recession.

As people downsize or move into smaller apartments, they often need a place to store their belongings. Storage facilities can provide stable cash flow, with minimal upkeep and maintenance expenses.

They also come with low overhead: self-storage facilities are typically managed by an on-site manager or automated systems, which reduces the need for significant management oversight. Plus, the buildings themselves are extremely simple, with only the most basic wiring, no plumbing, and often no HVAC systems.

5. Student Housing

When the job market craters, people often seek shelter in education. They go to college instead of jumping right into the job market, or go back to school to further their career prospects.

Investing in student housing can be a smart recession-proof real estate investment, as students will always need a place to live, regardless of economic conditions.

Student housing can provide a stable and consistent rental income stream, as leases are typically signed for an entire academic year. Examples of student housing include dormitories, apartments, or single-family homes located in close proximity to universities and colleges.

6. Data Centers

Data centers are becoming an increasingly popular real estate investment, as more and more companies rely on data storage and cloud computing.

During an economic recession, companies may cut back on office space, but they will still need data storage and computing power. Investing in data centers can provide a stable cash flow, as well as the potential for long-term tenants.

Plus, data centers typically require significant upfront investments in infrastructure and security, which can act as a barrier to entry for new competitors.

7. Senior Living Facilities

Investing in senior living facilities can be a smart recession-proof real estate investment, as the demand for these types of facilities is growing rapidly.

As the baby boomer generation ages, the demand for senior living facilities is expected to continue to increase. Senior living facilities include assisted living, memory care, and independent living facilities. These types of facilities often provide stable and consistent rental income, as well as the potential for long-term tenants.

Additionally, senior living facilities are typically located in areas with a high demand for these types of services, which makes them a desirable investment option.

8. Single-Family Rental Properties

Investing in single-family rental properties can be a stable and consistent real estate investment, particularly during an economic recession. People may not be able to afford to buy homes — and indeed, homebuying slows down during recessions — but they still need a place to live.

Single-family rental properties can provide a diversified stream of income, as you buy smaller individual properties across many neighborhoods, cities, or states. That protects you from one city’s housing market collapsing, as all real estate is local and each city performs differently during recessions.

Finally, single-family rental properties offer flexibility in terms of lease agreements and rental rates, which can be adjusted to match market conditions.

9. Vacation Rental Properties

Vacation rental properties can make a profitable real estate investment, even during times of economic recession. People may not be able to afford to take expensive vacations, but they still want to take a short break from the stresses of daily life.

Additionally, vacation rental properties can provide a diversified stream of income, meaning if one property is not in demand, there may still be other properties that are in demand. They also diversify your rental income streams away from long-term leases, and offer another business model as a backup if your long-term rentals fail to perform during a recession.

While vacation rental properties require more labor and management, you can always hire a vacation property manager. That means you can buy long-distance, in markets with higher vacation rental demand.

Final Thoughts

Real estate offers a recession-resistant way to safeguard your investments, minimize risk, and generate steady returns. Multi-family rental properties, commercial properties with long-term leases, medical office buildings, storage facilities, student housing, data centers, single-family rental properties, senior living facilities, and vacation rental properties are all excellent recession-proof real estate investments.

The more you can diversify your real estate investments, the more protected you are against crashes in a particular sector. For the greatest downside protection, cast your real estate investing net far and wide.