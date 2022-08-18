America’s Top 10 Lawn Care Services For Homeowners

by

The average American spends over 70 hours a year working in their yard. 70 hours – almost three whole days – when they’re not having fun with the family or doing other activities. Doesn’t that sound like a lot of time to devote to something most of us don’t even enjoy?

The good news is that there are many lawn care services out there who’ll gladly do the hard work for you. They’re also seasoned pros who’ll do more than share tips for a healthy lawn – they’ll do it for you. And they’ll provide professional lawn care to a standard we weekend warriors can only dream of.

Let’s take a look at America’s top 10 lawncare services that make life easier for home owners from sea to sea.

1. TruGreen

TruGreen offers its services to 48 states, with only Alaska and Hawaii currently excluded.

The service begins with a lawn analysis. TruGreen then offers four different plans, providing a range of services:

TruSignature Lawn Care Plan Overseeding, fertilization, weed control, aeration, and more Eight applications per year Tree and shrub care

TruComplete Lawn Care Plan Aeration, fertilization, overseeding, weed control, and grub control/prevention treatments Eight applications per year

TruHealth Lawn Care Plan Fertilization, grub control, and weed control Eight applications per year

TruMaintenance Lawn Care Plan Fertilization and weed control Seven visits per year



With these services, all you will have to do is mow it. Their services are backed by their Healthy Lawn Guarantee. If you’re not happy, you can keep calling them back until they get it right.

2. Lawn Love

Lawn Love operates on a different business model from many other lawn care services. They connect you with lawncare contractors in your area.

Another bonus is that they offer mowing services, so you don’t have to lift a finger in your yard. They don’t offer preset packages but allow you to create your own based on what you actually need.

Their services include:

Lawn aeration

Overseeding

Fertilization

General gardening services

Weed control

Leaf removal

They offer many more services besides. The major benefit is that you’re working with local contractors who understand the grass and soil in your area.

3. Sunday

Sunday offers yet another business model that may not save you as much time but will save you money. It uses a DIY approach to lawn care, with homeowners putting the hard work in.

They’ll send you a customized box on a regular basis. It will include:

Fertilizer

Weed control

Insect control

The service is available in all 50 states and they provide tips for a healthy lawn from their resident experts. It starts with a soil analysis. You then create a custom plan that meets your needs.

4. SavATree

SavATree operates in 25 states, plus DC, so check whether your location is covered first.

As the name suggests, they also care for trees and shrubs, as well as lawns. They offer a range of lawn care services, including organic options. They send out their arborists to get to know your lawn and advise on a tailored treatment package.

They offer peace of mind through their SavATree Unconditional Guarantee.

5. LawnBright

LawnBright works on the same model as Sunday. It operates in all 50 states and is very much the new kid on the block, being founded in 2020.

It begins with a soil test and then tailored fertilizers are sent to your door every 8 weeks. All you have to do is connect the bag to your hose and apply them to your lawn. Customers get text alerts with hints and tips depending on the weather and time of year.

They can also supply treatments for:

Mosquito and tick control

Pet spot repair

Weed control

They only supply organic, natural chemicals for your lawn, making them safe for the whole family.

6. Weed Man USA

Weed Man is originally a Canadian company that now operates 250 locations in the United States. They claim to provide golf-course quality fertilizer. Their services include:

Mechanical aeration

Fertilizer

Pest control and prevention

Weed control

Overseeding

Surface insect control

This is just a snapshot of their comprehensive range of lawn care services. They make caring for your lawn a breeze and will alert you to any emerging issues as they carry out your lawn care treatment.

7. Lawn Doctor

Lawn Doctor operates in 40 states, with around 500 franchises. As they’re all locally owned and operated, they’ve got a unique insight into the soil and climate in your local area.

They offer a satisfaction guarantee, along with additional treatments such as mosquito control. Their fertilization and weed plans offer 6 to 8 treatments per year. They have a high level of customer satisfaction and have been in business for over 50 years.

8. Spring-Green

Spring-Green is available in 26 states and comes highly rated by its customers. It’s been operating for over 30 years and prides itself on tailoring its approach to your locality.

Spring-Green offers two main programs:

Preferred Lawn Care Program Fertilizer, weed control, lawn and landscape evaluation, free service calls, satisfaction guarantee

Economy Lawn Care Program Fertilizer, weed control, lawn, and landscape evaluation



They also offer pest control and tree care services.

9. LawnStarter

The LawnStarter website takes a little digging into. But once you do, you’ll find that it connects you with local contractors and offers lawn mowing as well as lawn care services. They also provide extra services, such as power washing.

They’re currently operating out of 26 states.

10. NaturaLawn of America

As the name suggests, this company prides itself on only using natural products that are safe for the whole family. They offer two lawn care programs:

100% pesticide-free lawn care Focuses on natural fertilizers, with no pest control

Organic-based lawn care Includes some low-level pest and weed control, in addition to organic fertilizers



They currently operate out of 24 states. Their service includes nice touches, such as leaving a hand-written note for home owners when they’ve finished.

Take Your Lawn Care to the Next Level

If feeding, fertilizing, and aerating your lawn doesn’t make you jump out of bed with glee on a Saturday morning, then let lawn care services do the hard work. These lawn care pros know what they’re doing and are tried and trusted companies that customers love.

