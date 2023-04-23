Andrew Hogan joins Engel & Völkers as a Real Estate Advisor

Engel & Völkers of East Greenwich announced today that Andrew Hogan has joined its brokerage as a real estate advisor on the DiSpirito Team, bringing a specialty in investment properties and assisting first-time homebuyers to this new role.

Andrew is an Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR). His proven property management experience has given him a keen eye for finding ideal properties that generate cash flow. Andrew also offers property management services to his investment clients who don’t want to handle the day-to-day maintenance that often comes with managing a rental property.

“It’s all about finding the right property, in the right area, with tenants who are going to protect your investment,” says Andrew. “My job is to properly screen and vet these tenants, as well as work in tandem with them to ensure that the property is being well-maintained and is generating income.”

Andrew has several out-of-state clients and he specializes in helping first-time investors. Andrew advocates on behalf of his clients to ensure they are making a safe investment, while also setting realistic expectations.

“I have clients who were initially nervous about making the jump into residential property ownership, but after buying with me and having me manage their property, my clients have created very sustainable, cash-flowing businesses for themselves,” says Andrew.

Andrew received his real estate license in 2020 after becoming property manager at Cousins Property Management. He joins Engel & Völkers from NextHome Ocean State Realty Group.

Prior to becoming a real estate advisor, Andrew served as an executive sous chef at a private golf club in Placid, Florida, where he gained invaluable experience catering to luxury clients and delivering a high level of service. The real estate industry felt like a natural fit when Andrew moved back to Rhode Island because of his ability to provide an exceptional customer experience, even in high-pressure situations.

Andrew is a member of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. He is licensed in RI and MA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the DiSpirito Team at Engel & Völkers,” says Emilio DiSpirito, co-owner of Engel & Völkers. “He brings an impressive track record in the real estate industry and we are confident that he will be a valuable asset to our brokerage. Andrew is a true professional and we have no doubt that he will make an immediate and positive impact on our team and our clients. We look forward to witnessing his continued success and contributions to our growing brokerage.”