ASIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA'S (AREAA) HONORS MORE THAN 240 AGENTS AND TEAMS ON ITS ANNUAL A-LIST; A-LIST GROWS BY 47%

ASIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA’S (AREAA) HONORS MORE THAN 240 AGENTS AND TEAMS ON ITS ANNUAL A-LIST; A-LIST GROWS BY 47%

By RealtyBiz News | October 3, 2023
The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) today released its annual A-List which honors 162 individual real estate agents and 83 teams for outstanding production in 2022, along with 36 mortgage professionals. The A-List honorees, all AREAA members, generated more $15.4 billion in sales volume from 20,472 transaction sides in 2022. A-List honorees will be recognized at AREAA’s National Convention on October 12-14 in Chicago. 

The list of real estate agents and teams on the A-List was produced again by leading-industry observer RealTrends in partnership with Bank of America. AREAA honored 167 individual agents and teams a year ago. 

Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate generated 263 transaction sides in 2022 to lead all individual sales professionals on the A-List. She was listed 22nd in the nation on RealTrends’ “The Thousand.” Danielle Moy (204 sides) with @Properties in Orland Park, Ill., Eric Delgado (201) with Keller Williams Encino Sherman Oaks in Encino, Calif., Meghan Clarkson (140) with Long & Foster Real Estate in Chincoteague Island, Va., and Stephanie Vitacco (137.5) with Equity Union in Encino, Calif. followed on the sides list. 

Tracy Allen of Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii, generated $200.92 million in 2022 volume to lead the A-List. She was 77th in RealTrends’ “The Thousand.”, Gary ($191.42 million) was second followed by Vitacco ($180.47 million), Delgado ($147.64 million), and Zar Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas ($112.28 million). 

Long Doan’s Realty Group in Minneapolis, Minn., repeated as the top team on the A-List team transaction sides list with 4,412 in 2022. The Advanced Super Team (2,893 sides) led by Calvin Gong in Arcadia, Calif., was second followed by Kenny Truong’s Fast Real Estate (977) with eXp in Oakland, Calif., Kyle Yeatman’s Yeatman Group (919.23) with Long & Foster Real Estate in Midlothian, Va., and Momentum Realty (482), led by Michael Ramos, in San Jose, Calif.  

The Advanced Super Team earned top honors in sales volume, generating $2.69 billion in 2022, followed by the Realty Group with $1.5 billion. The next three highest-earners in sales volume were Fast Real Estate ($755.9 million), Andy Tse’s Intero Real Estate Services in Saratoga, Calif. ($712.3 million), and the Yeatman Group ($413.1 million). 

For the second straight year, Shashank Shekhar, the founder and CEO of InstaMortgage in San Jose, Calif., was the top loan originator by mortgage units with 400 closed mortgages in 2022. Leading the A-List in mortgage volume was Joanna Yu of US Bank in Los Altos Hills, Calif., with 244.3 million in volume, marking her second straight year leading in her respective category. 

“AREAA’s A-List is eagerly anticipated each year,” said AREAA President Kurt Nishimura. “This list not only gives us insight into the growth and success of our members, but it also shows the full impact that AANHPI real estate professionals have on the industry. This professionalism within our AREAA membership is widely known within the real estate industry. This group is a major reason why. Their production is awe-inspiring.”

The A-List was developed using these criteria:

  • RealTrends identified honorees by cross-tabulating AREAA membership with those on its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list
  • AREAA allowed for individual submissions allowing individual agents who generated at least 15 transaction sides or $6 million in sales volume in 2022 to be recognized. 
  • Teams needed at least 25 transaction sides and $9 million in sales volume. The team lead must be an AREAA member.
  • The list of loan officers was generated through self-submissions directly to AREAA.

The top 50 in each real estate category and top 30 in the mortgage categories follow. Click here for the full list of the 2023 A-List:

Individual Real Estate Agents Sides 

RankNameCompanyCity, StateSides
1Shirley GaryAnsley Christie’s Real EstateAtlanta, GA263
2Danielle Moy@propertiesOrland Park , IL204
3Eric DelgadoKeller Williams Encino Sherman OaksEncino, CA201
4Meghan O ClarksonLong & Foster Real Estate, Inc.Chincoteague Island, VA140
5Stephanie VitaccoEquity UnionEncino, CA137.5
6Soomin KimeXp RealtyLiberty Hill, TX114
7Anthony DomathotiEXIT Realty PremiumBronx, NY88
8Oscar GarciaBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Premier PropertiesWilmington, NC83
9Sairavi SuribhotlaReal People RealtyBolingbrook, IL81
10Karen SorensonRE/MAX Newport EliteRacine, WI79
11Randy HatadaXPand Realty & Property ManagementLas Vegas, NV78
12Christine DoKeller Williams Realty EastonEaston, MA76.8
13Ruth Manzano JavierFive Star Realty, Inc.Ewa Beach, HI72.9
14Peter LuueXp RealtyOrlando, FL68.5
15Dane GatesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesThe Woodlands, TX62
T16Zar ZanganehThe Agency Las VegasLas Vegas, NV61
T16Blair MyersBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro BrokersMcdonough, GA61
18Leslie WebbLong & Foster Real Estate, Inc.Winchester, VA60.9
T19Kat MassettiRLAH @propertiesClifton, VA60
T19Magda EsolaDRB HomesCharlotte , NC60
21Julie GrittonColdwell Banker PremierLewes, DE58.2
22Trang DunlapIntero Real Estate ServicesFremont, CA57.5
23Cynthia LiKeller Williams AllenAllen, TX56.3
24Fion YauColdwell Banker RealtySan Francisco, CA54.5
25Sacha BlanchetColdwell Banker RealtyPhoenix, AZ52.1
T26Randy CharLas Vegas Sotheby's International RealtyLas Vegas, NV52
T26Soo YuEastern Realty IncFort Lee, NJ52
T26Susan KliesenRE/MAX CenterDuluth, GA52
T29Samantha HuangCorcoran Icon PropertiesSan Francisco, CA51
T29Kyle GuintoRedfinCleveland, OH51
31Laura MillerKeller Williams Realty Sacramento MetroSacramento, CA49
32Stephanie YoungColdwell Banker RealtyNewport Beach, CA48
33LuAnn ShikashoeXp RealtyElk Grove, CA47
T34Ellie YungColdwell Banker RealtyIrvine, CA43
T34Lina ShahColdwell Banker RealtyOakbrook Terr, IL43
36Lilian JorgensonLong & Foster Real Estate, Inc.Mclean, VA42
T37Jen GongKeller Williams RealtyIrvine, CA41
T37Christie XieNuage Real Estate GroupNewton, MA41
T37Lina Lee@propertiesChicago, IL41
T37Raquel LavenderKeller Williams Realty Atlanta PartnersStockbridge, GA41
T37Anita ViningBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network RealtyJacksonville, FL41
T42Rebecca ChenRealty ExecutivesScottsdale, AZ40
T42Job HammondDash RealtyAustin, TX40
T42Michael JonesColdwell Banker RealtyColumbus, OH40
45Alexander PhanKeller Williams Realty ProfessionalsPortland, OR39.5
46Erin StumpfColdwell Banker RealtySacramento, CA39.2
47Gregory TranKeller Williams Realty Southwest Market CenterAustin, TX39
48Tracy AllenColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI38.1
49Bonnie LaiRE/MAX UnlimitedBrookline, MA38
50Judy CuongPortfolio Real EstateElk Grove, CA37.5

Individual Real Estate Agents Volume 

RankFull NameCompanyCity, StateVolume
1Tracy AllenColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI$200,915,000
2Shirley GaryAnsley Christie’s Real EstateAtlanta, GA$191,421,755
3Stephanie VitaccoEquity UnionEncino, CA$180,470,891
4Eric DelgadoKeller Williams Encino Sherman OaksEncino, CA$147,640,279
5Zar ZanganehThe Agency Las VegasLas Vegas, NV$112,277,811
6Trang DunlapIntero Real Estate ServicesFremont, CA$87,627,477
7Soomin KimeXp RealtyLiberty Hill, TX$86,260,453
8Dano SaylesColdwell Banker Island PropertiesWailea, HI$78,372,030
9Samantha HuangCorcoran Icon PropertiesSan Francisco, CA$75,895,586
10Jen GongKeller Williams RealtyIrvine, CA$72,447,525
11Randy CharLas Vegas Sotheby's International RealtyLas Vegas, NV$64,100,900
12Ellie YungColdwell Banker RealtyIrvine, CA$63,543,878
13Danielle Moy@propertiesOrland Park , IL$60,219,349
14Herman ChanGolden Gate Sotheby's International RealtyBerkeley, CA$59,777,024
15Ruth Manzano JavierFive Star Realty, Inc.Ewa Beach, HI$57,401,605
16Roxann TaylorEngel & Völkers Dallas SouthlakeSouthlake, TX$57,272,004
17Stephanie YoungColdwell Banker RealtyNewport Beach, CA$55,972,176
18Lilian JorgensonLong & Foster Real Estate, Inc.Mclean, VA$52,549,152
19Janice LeeColdwell Banker RealtySan Francisco, CA$51,452,900
20Peter LuueXp RealtyOrlando, FL$51,337,904
21Christine DoKeller Williams Realty EastonEaston, MA$51,298,499
22Fion YauColdwell Banker RealtySan Francisco, CA$48,735,750
23Lina ShahColdwell Banker RealtyOakbrook Terr, IL$46,633,500
24Henry LiuColdwell Banker DynastyArcadia, CA$45,288,800
25Beth ChangColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI$41,380,250
26Carlos AlleyneRE/MAX Select GroupDelray Beach, FL$40,664,665
27Amanda LeeThe Avenue Home CollectiveSan Diego, CA$38,781,800
28Meghan O ClarksonLong & Foster Real Estate, Inc.Chincoteague Island, VA$38,322,224
29Linda LeeKeller Williams RealtySan Diego, CA$38,305,020
30Anita ViningBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network RealtyJacksonville, FL$38,234,500
31Sairavi SuribhotlaReal People RealtyBolingbrook, IL$36,444,648
32Jenny LawKuper Sotheby's International RealtyAustin, TX$36,171,749
33Kat MassettiRLAH @propertiesClifton, VA$35,370,639
34Laura MillerKeller Williams Realty Sacramento MetroSacramento, CA$35,319,340
35Adam RodellRE/MAX Select OneHuntington Beach, CA$34,758,500
36Reid SanbornEngel & Völkers Sun ValleyKetchum, ID$31,457,759
37Dane GatesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesThe Woodlands, TX$31,283,375
38Rachel TurnerColdwell Banker RealtyYorba Linda, CA$31,228,213
39Magda EsolaDRB HomesCharlotte, NC$30,965,899
40LuAnn ShikashoeXp RealtyElk Grove, CA$30,704,228
41Randy HatadaXPand Realty & Property ManagementLas Vegas, NV$30,680,559
42Joseph ChowRedfinIrvine, CA$30,210,717
43Thomas TranAdvance Estate RealtyWestminster, CA$29,602,806
44Gregory TranKeller Williams Realty Southwest Market CenterAustin, TX$29,143,935
45Julie GrittonColdwell Banker PremierLewes, DE$28,395,910
46Sacha BlanchetColdwell Banker RealtyPhoenix, AZ$28,141,469
47Jennifer OukeXp RealtyAlameda, CA$27,703,831
48Eric YamamotoRefined Real Estate Hawaii LLCEwa Beach, HI$27,435,409
49John MessinaDaniel Gale Sotheby's International RealtyCold Spring Harbor, NY$27,333,250
50Theresa ValencicLong & Foster Real EstateMcLean, VA$26,497,093

Real Estate Team Sides 

RankTeam Lead(s)CompanyCity, StateSides
1Long DoanRealty Group LLCMinneapolis, MN4412
2Calvin GongAdvanced Super TeamArcadia, CA2893
3Kenny TruongFast Real Estate - eXpOakland, CA977
4Kyle YeatmanThe Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real EstateMidlothian, VA919.23
5Michael RamosMomentum Realty - SIDESan Jose, CA482
6Johnny RojasThe Rojas Team Group - Century 21Garfield, NJ425
7Kevin CruzKinetic Real Estate - SIDEDaly City, CA353.7
8Samantha TovPortfolio Real Estate - SIDEElk Grove, CA350
9Andy TseIntero Real Estate ServicesSaratoga, CA296
10Anna Chi Yan HuangTHE SUPERIOR REALTY GROUP - eXpElk Grove, CA294
11Melissa SofiaThe Avenue Home Collective - SIDESan Diego, CA218
12Mindy LuongHPT REALTY & FINANCEWestminster, CA184
13Nancy LiLi Team - Keller WilliamsHenderson/Las Vegas, NV170
14Dave & Liz GoodchildThe Goodchild Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck RealtyPalatine, IL167
15Tommy Choi & Josh WeinbergWeinberg Choi - Keller WilliamsChicago, IL163.9
16Darlene StreitDarlene Streit - Sotheby's International RealtySanta Fe, NM142
17Tim Hur/Helen NguyenPoint Honors and Associates, Realtors®Atlanta, GA141
18Andrew PetersThe Peters Team - Keller WilliamsPeachtree Corners, GA128
19Phat Nguyen/Julie PhanTeam AffinityOrlando, FL125
20Mei Ling8 Blocks Real Estate - SIDESanta Clara, CA117
21Michael SaladinoThe Saladino Sells Team - Keller WilliamsChicago, IL105
22Marcus LeeThe Condo Advisory - CompassSan Francisco, CA97
23Charan BajwaTeam Charan Bajwa - RE/MAXMonmouth Junction, NJ94
24Steven HuangAscend Real Estate - SIDESan Francisco, CA93
25Connie VanConnie Van Real Estate Group - Keller WilliamsElk Grove, CA91.5
26Janet MooreTampa Lux Group - Premier Sotheby's International RealtyTampa, FL89
27Clay ByrneByrne Real Estate Group - Keller WilliamsAustin, TX87.7
T28Andrew ChongEsther Chong Realty Group - Keller WilliamsDuluth, GA86
T28Michelle KauffmanKauffman and Co.Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesLubbock, TX86
30Meshell Perry/Elaine SamaanDogwood Realty - SIDEJacksonville, FL84
31Laura SorideThe Laura Soride Team - RE/MAXCoralville, IA83
32Hoang "Alex" DongTexas Ace Team - eXpGarland, TX82
33Jamie YoungerLong & Foster Real Estate, Inc.Richmond, VA74.8
34Lisa NguyenThe International Group at RE/MAX Professionals -Lakewood, CO74
35Tere Foster/Moya SkillmanTeam Foster Skillman - CompassSeattle, WA69
T36Phil ChenSybarite Realty - LeadingREBurlingame, CA67
T36Crystal FloridaCrystal Florida and Associates - CompassOakland, CA67
38Lisa Larkin, Esq.The Valley Team - RE/MAXTucson, AZ65
39Amy Duong KimDuong Kim Global - CompassChicago, IL64
40Smitha RamchandaniSR Real Estate Group - LeadingRESummit, NJ62
41Amin DelawallaThe Delawalla Group - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of FloridaWatersound, FL61
42Scottee DowningDowning + Ivicic Group - CompassAustin, TX60.2
43Peter Au/Alice SchroederAvant Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesIrvine, CA60
44Tiffany CurryBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®Houston, TX59
45Shirley QingQQ Realty - Keller WilliamsHouston, TX57
T46Kenneth ErThe Er Group - CompassOakland, CA55
T46Ivona KutermankiewiczIKGroup - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ChicagoChicago, IL55
T46Sujatha BhaskaraSB Group - Keller WilliamsMorganville, NJ55
49Brandy NelsonWindermere Desert PropertiesPalm Desert, CA53.7
50Amy KongTrust Real Estate - SIDESan Bruno, CA52

Real Estate Team Volume

RankTeam Lead(s)CompanyCity, StateVolume
1Calvin GongAdvanced Super TeamArcadia, CA$2,687,975,024
2Long DoanRealty Group LLCMinneapolis, MN$1,498,998,311
3Kenny TruongFast Real Estate - eXpOakland, CA$755,895,809
4Andy TseIntero Real Estate ServicesSaratoga, CA$712,326,908
5Kyle YeatmanThe Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real EstateMidlothian, VA$413,051,704
6Kevin CruzKinetic Real Estate - SIDEDaly City, CA$324,703,957
7Michael RamosMomentum Realty - SIDESan Jose, CA$315,405,620
8Tere Foster/Moya SkillmanCompass - CompassSeattle, WA$299,653,909
9Phil ChenSybarite Realty - LeadingREBurlingame, CA$232,233,580
10Samantha TovPortfolio Real Estate - SIDEElk Grove, CA$204,611,502
11Melissa SofiaThe Avenue Home Collective - SIDESan Diego, CA$198,657,990
12Darlene StreitDarlene Streit - Sotheby's International RealtySanta Fe, NM$198,076,149
13Mei Ling8 Blocks Real Estate - SIDESanta Clara, CA$192,440,560
14Anna Chi Yan HuangThe Superior Realty Group - eXpElk Grove, CA$172,527,046
15Mindy LuongHPT Realty & FinanceWestminster, CA$162,668,000
16Marcus LeeThe Condo Advisory - CompassSan Francisco, CA$158,419,452
17Johnny RojasThe Rojas Team Group - Century 21Garfield, NJ$157,196,846
18Steven HuangAscend Real Estate - SIDESan Francisco, CA$140,758,571
19Eddy ChenVertex Diamond - RE/MAXAlhambra, CA$131,607,042
20Beth BillingtonThe Beth Billington Team - Coldwell BankerBellevue, WA$121,869,950
21Tommy Choi & Josh WeinbergWeinberg Choi - Keller WilliamsChicago, IL$94,235,997
22Andrew ChongEsther Chong Realty Group - Keller WilliamsDuluth, GA$89,270,462
23Nancy LiLi Team - Keller WilliamsHenderson/Las Vegas, NV$86,597,825
24Amin DelawallaThe Delawalla Group - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of FloridaWatersound, FL$71,962,318
25Tadashi KondoThe Kondo Group - CompassRancho Palos Verdes, CA$63,790,989
26Peter Au/Alice SchroederAvant Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesIrvine, CA$62,433,779
27Tim Hur/Helen NguyenPoint Honors and Associates, Realtors®Atlanta, GA$62,332,861
28Clay ByrneByrne Real Estate Group - Keller WilliamsAustin, TX$61,542,826
29Kayla LeeKayla Lee TeamNew York, NY$61,008,822
30Lily DoLily Cai Do - CompassContra Costa, CA$60,744,200
31Kenneth ErThe Er Group - CompassOakland, CA$60,075,330
32Crystal FloridaCrystal Florida and Associates - CompassOakland, CA$58,906,773
33Andrew PetersThe Peters Team - Keller WilliamsPeachtree Corners, GA$57,871,883
34Amy KongTrust Real Estate - SIDESan Bruno, CA$55,428,400
35Connie VanConnie Van Real Estate Group - Keller WilliamsElk Grove, CA$54,863,093
36Dave + Amy ChungThe Dave + Amy Chung Team - CompassChicago, IL$54,105,965
37Phat Nguyen/Julie PhanTeam AffinityOrlando, FL$51,309,695
38Dave & Liz GoodchildThe Goodchild Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck RealtyPalatine, IL$51,058,667
39Wailani O'HerlihyThe O’Herlihy Group - Sotheby's International RealtyMalibu, CA$46,935,962
40Charan BajwaTeam Charan Bajwa - RE/MAXMonmouth Junction, NJ$45,093,166
41Scottee DowningDowning + Ivicic Group - CompassAustin, TX$44,578,171
42Ivona KutermankiewiczIKGroup - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ChicagoChicago, IL$44,548,542
43Garrick YanGarrick Yan Group - eXpSan Leandro, CA$42,474,639
44Smitha RamchandaniSR Real Estate Group - LeadingRESummit, NJ$41,150,687
45Michael SaladinoThe Saladino Sells Team - Keller WilliamsChicago, IL$41,106,129
46Amy Duong KimDuong Kim Global - CompassChicago, IL$38,797,886
47Lisa NguyenThe International Group at RE/MAX Professionals - RE/MAXLakewood, CO$38,592,985
48Janet MooreTampa Lux Group - Premier Sotheby's International RealtyTampa, FL$35,988,627
49Yassi JazayeriYassi & Associates - Keller WilliamsBellevue, WA$35,341,644
50Jamie YoungerLong & Foster Real Estate, Inc.Richmond, VA$34,789,290

Top Loan Originators by Mortgage Units

RankFull NameCompanyCity, State# Closed Mortgages
1Shashank ShekharInstaMortgage IncSan Jose, CA400
2Karen ChiuNew American FundingSan Marino, CA297
3James ChenCitizens BankRoslyn, NY261
4Nathan SibbetloanDepotSacramento, CA256
5Viral VoraPNC BankCupertino, CA211
6Tyler (Tu Ba) NguyenBluegrey MortgageTampa, FL206
7Judy SakataSakata Mortgage dba of 247 Mortgage Loan LLCHouston, TX198
8Joanna YuUS bankLos Altos Hills, CA190
9Choe HungUS bankPasadena, CA188
10Kevin OtoGreen Haven Capital Inc.Sacramento, CA177
11Ha Le DaoDHI MortgageSacramento, CA146
12An LeLifestyle Home LendingSouthlake, TX141
13Sunny (Meixu) DuanCitiRockville, MD118
14Jasmine ChengUS bankUnion City, CA110
15Michelle KimHSBCLos Angeles, CA102
16Caroline Ke LiuUS bankSan Francisco, CA101
17Patrick LyUnion Home MortgageLeesburg, VA82
18Daniel DaiLemonbrew LendingEdison, NJ81
19Nick Chee Seng LeongHSBCWhitestone, NY79
20Anne WikerUS bankSan Diego, CA78
21Jennifer YangWells Fargo Home MortgageTorrance, CA76
22Meinoh KimBluPrint Home LoansFairfield, CA75
23Hai David LeUS bankFairfax, VA72
24Greg LouieGFL Capital Mortgage, IncHenderson, NV71
25Sunny KumarUS bankSan Diego, CA70
26Ray ZengHSBCNew York, NY69
T27Gennaro BizzarroHSBCYonkers, NY68
T27Aileen HomWells Fargo Private BankSan Mateo, CA68
29Kamal SohalChase bankSacramento, CA67
30Bopha PhangloanDepotStockton, CA65

Top Loan Originators by Mortgage Volume

RankFull NameCompanyCity, StateVolume Closed Mortgages
1Joanna YuUS bankLos Altos Hills, CA$244,307,535
2Viral VoraPNC BankCupertino, CA$221,839,038
3Shashank ShekharInstaMortgage IncSan Jose, CA$187,048,281
4James ChenCitizens BankRoslyn, NY$178,391,673
5Gennaro BizzarroHSBCYonkers, NY$175,517,864
6Karen ChiuNew American FundingSan Marino, CA$165,711,007
7Choe HungUS bankPasadena, CA$163,943,064
8Nathan SibbetloanDepotSacramento, CA$124,232,591
9Caroline Ke LiuUS bankSan Francisco, CA$118,631,590
10Michelle KimHSBCLos Angeles, CA$115,654,558
11Sunny (Meixu) DuanCitiRockville, MD$106,094,000
12Jasmine ChengUS bankUnion City, CA$101,242,343
13Aileen HomWells Fargo Private BankSan Mateo, CA$96,474,112
14Kevin OtoGreen Haven Capital Inc.Sacramento, CA$82,155,712
15Tyler (Tu Ba) NguyenBluegrey MortgageTampa, FL$75,702,929
16Jennifer YangWells Fargo Home MortgageTorrance, CA$71,624,460
17Hai David LeUS bankFairfax, VA$70,711,136
18Ha Le DaoDHI MortgageSacramento, CA$70,124,004
19Sunny KumarUS bankSan Diego, CA$66,618,844
20Ryan DangWells Fargo Home MortgageSan Mateo, CA$65,306,558
21Roger PeiHSBCSan Francisco, CA$58,714,459
22Vanessa LiuHSBCSan Francisco, CA$57,556,052
23An LeLifestyle Home LendingSouthlake, TX$54,609,986
24Judy SakataSakata Mortgage dba of 247 Mortgage Loan LLCHouston, TX$49,708,616
25Dan AnackerUS bankBonney Lake, WA$49,432,542
26Leena SankaryUS bankMonrovia, CA$49,367,062
27Ray ZengHSBCNew York, NY$45,997,014
28Meinoh KimBluPrint Home LoansFairfield, CA$43,294,216
29Bobby SaadiehloanDepotMorgan Hill, CA$43,236,251
30Nick Chee Seng LeongHSBCWhitestone, NY$40,491,013

ABOUT AREAA

Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization with more than 18,000 members dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information.

