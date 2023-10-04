ASIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA’S (AREAA) HONORS MORE THAN 240 AGENTS AND TEAMS ON ITS ANNUAL A-LIST; A-LIST GROWS BY 47%

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) today released its annual A-List which honors 162 individual real estate agents and 83 teams for outstanding production in 2022, along with 36 mortgage professionals. The A-List honorees, all AREAA members, generated more $15.4 billion in sales volume from 20,472 transaction sides in 2022. A-List honorees will be recognized at AREAA’s National Convention on October 12-14 in Chicago.

The list of real estate agents and teams on the A-List was produced again by leading-industry observer RealTrends in partnership with Bank of America. AREAA honored 167 individual agents and teams a year ago.

Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate generated 263 transaction sides in 2022 to lead all individual sales professionals on the A-List. She was listed 22nd in the nation on RealTrends’ “The Thousand.” Danielle Moy (204 sides) with @Properties in Orland Park, Ill., Eric Delgado (201) with Keller Williams Encino Sherman Oaks in Encino, Calif., Meghan Clarkson (140) with Long & Foster Real Estate in Chincoteague Island, Va., and Stephanie Vitacco (137.5) with Equity Union in Encino, Calif. followed on the sides list.

Tracy Allen of Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii, generated $200.92 million in 2022 volume to lead the A-List. She was 77th in RealTrends’ “The Thousand.”, Gary ($191.42 million) was second followed by Vitacco ($180.47 million), Delgado ($147.64 million), and Zar Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas ($112.28 million).

Long Doan’s Realty Group in Minneapolis, Minn., repeated as the top team on the A-List team transaction sides list with 4,412 in 2022. The Advanced Super Team (2,893 sides) led by Calvin Gong in Arcadia, Calif., was second followed by Kenny Truong’s Fast Real Estate (977) with eXp in Oakland, Calif., Kyle Yeatman’s Yeatman Group (919.23) with Long & Foster Real Estate in Midlothian, Va., and Momentum Realty (482), led by Michael Ramos, in San Jose, Calif.

The Advanced Super Team earned top honors in sales volume, generating $2.69 billion in 2022, followed by the Realty Group with $1.5 billion. The next three highest-earners in sales volume were Fast Real Estate ($755.9 million), Andy Tse’s Intero Real Estate Services in Saratoga, Calif. ($712.3 million), and the Yeatman Group ($413.1 million).

For the second straight year, Shashank Shekhar, the founder and CEO of InstaMortgage in San Jose, Calif., was the top loan originator by mortgage units with 400 closed mortgages in 2022. Leading the A-List in mortgage volume was Joanna Yu of US Bank in Los Altos Hills, Calif., with 244.3 million in volume, marking her second straight year leading in her respective category.

“AREAA’s A-List is eagerly anticipated each year,” said AREAA President Kurt Nishimura. “This list not only gives us insight into the growth and success of our members, but it also shows the full impact that AANHPI real estate professionals have on the industry. This professionalism within our AREAA membership is widely known within the real estate industry. This group is a major reason why. Their production is awe-inspiring.”

The A-List was developed using these criteria:

RealTrends identified honorees by cross-tabulating AREAA membership with those on its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list.

AREAA allowed for individual submissions allowing individual agents who generated at least 15 transaction sides or $6 million in sales volume in 2022 to be recognized.

Teams needed at least 25 transaction sides and $9 million in sales volume. The team lead must be an AREAA member.

The list of loan officers was generated through self-submissions directly to AREAA.

The top 50 in each real estate category and top 30 in the mortgage categories follow. Click here for the full list of the 2023 A-List:

Individual Real Estate Agents Sides

Rank Name Company City, State Sides 1 Shirley Gary Ansley Christie’s Real Estate Atlanta, GA 263 2 Danielle Moy @properties Orland Park , IL 204 3 Eric Delgado Keller Williams Encino Sherman Oaks Encino, CA 201 4 Meghan O Clarkson Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Chincoteague Island, VA 140 5 Stephanie Vitacco Equity Union Encino, CA 137.5 6 Soomin Kim eXp Realty Liberty Hill, TX 114 7 Anthony Domathoti EXIT Realty Premium Bronx, NY 88 8 Oscar Garcia Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Premier Properties Wilmington, NC 83 9 Sairavi Suribhotla Real People Realty Bolingbrook, IL 81 10 Karen Sorenson RE/MAX Newport Elite Racine, WI 79 11 Randy Hatada XPand Realty & Property Management Las Vegas, NV 78 12 Christine Do Keller Williams Realty Easton Easton, MA 76.8 13 Ruth Manzano Javier Five Star Realty, Inc. Ewa Beach, HI 72.9 14 Peter Luu eXp Realty Orlando, FL 68.5 15 Dane Gates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties The Woodlands, TX 62 T16 Zar Zanganeh The Agency Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV 61 T16 Blair Myers Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Mcdonough, GA 61 18 Leslie Webb Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Winchester, VA 60.9 T19 Kat Massetti RLAH @properties Clifton, VA 60 T19 Magda Esola DRB Homes Charlotte , NC 60 21 Julie Gritton Coldwell Banker Premier Lewes, DE 58.2 22 Trang Dunlap Intero Real Estate Services Fremont, CA 57.5 23 Cynthia Li Keller Williams Allen Allen, TX 56.3 24 Fion Yau Coldwell Banker Realty San Francisco, CA 54.5 25 Sacha Blanchet Coldwell Banker Realty Phoenix, AZ 52.1 T26 Randy Char Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty Las Vegas, NV 52 T26 Soo Yu Eastern Realty Inc Fort Lee, NJ 52 T26 Susan Kliesen RE/MAX Center Duluth, GA 52 T29 Samantha Huang Corcoran Icon Properties San Francisco, CA 51 T29 Kyle Guinto Redfin Cleveland, OH 51 31 Laura Miller Keller Williams Realty Sacramento Metro Sacramento, CA 49 32 Stephanie Young Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, CA 48 33 LuAnn Shikasho eXp Realty Elk Grove, CA 47 T34 Ellie Yung Coldwell Banker Realty Irvine, CA 43 T34 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker Realty Oakbrook Terr, IL 43 36 Lilian Jorgenson Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Mclean, VA 42 T37 Jen Gong Keller Williams Realty Irvine, CA 41 T37 Christie Xie Nuage Real Estate Group Newton, MA 41 T37 Lina Lee @properties Chicago, IL 41 T37 Raquel Lavender Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners Stockbridge, GA 41 T37 Anita Vining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Jacksonville, FL 41 T42 Rebecca Chen Realty Executives Scottsdale, AZ 40 T42 Job Hammond Dash Realty Austin, TX 40 T42 Michael Jones Coldwell Banker Realty Columbus, OH 40 45 Alexander Phan Keller Williams Realty Professionals Portland, OR 39.5 46 Erin Stumpf Coldwell Banker Realty Sacramento, CA 39.2 47 Gregory Tran Keller Williams Realty Southwest Market Center Austin, TX 39 48 Tracy Allen Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI 38.1 49 Bonnie Lai RE/MAX Unlimited Brookline, MA 38 50 Judy Cuong Portfolio Real Estate Elk Grove, CA 37.5

Individual Real Estate Agents Volume

Rank Full Name Company City, State Volume 1 Tracy Allen Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $200,915,000 2 Shirley Gary Ansley Christie’s Real Estate Atlanta, GA $191,421,755 3 Stephanie Vitacco Equity Union Encino, CA $180,470,891 4 Eric Delgado Keller Williams Encino Sherman Oaks Encino, CA $147,640,279 5 Zar Zanganeh The Agency Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV $112,277,811 6 Trang Dunlap Intero Real Estate Services Fremont, CA $87,627,477 7 Soomin Kim eXp Realty Liberty Hill, TX $86,260,453 8 Dano Sayles Coldwell Banker Island Properties Wailea, HI $78,372,030 9 Samantha Huang Corcoran Icon Properties San Francisco, CA $75,895,586 10 Jen Gong Keller Williams Realty Irvine, CA $72,447,525 11 Randy Char Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty Las Vegas, NV $64,100,900 12 Ellie Yung Coldwell Banker Realty Irvine, CA $63,543,878 13 Danielle Moy @properties Orland Park , IL $60,219,349 14 Herman Chan Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Berkeley, CA $59,777,024 15 Ruth Manzano Javier Five Star Realty, Inc. Ewa Beach, HI $57,401,605 16 Roxann Taylor Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake Southlake, TX $57,272,004 17 Stephanie Young Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, CA $55,972,176 18 Lilian Jorgenson Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Mclean, VA $52,549,152 19 Janice Lee Coldwell Banker Realty San Francisco, CA $51,452,900 20 Peter Luu eXp Realty Orlando, FL $51,337,904 21 Christine Do Keller Williams Realty Easton Easton, MA $51,298,499 22 Fion Yau Coldwell Banker Realty San Francisco, CA $48,735,750 23 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker Realty Oakbrook Terr, IL $46,633,500 24 Henry Liu Coldwell Banker Dynasty Arcadia, CA $45,288,800 25 Beth Chang Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $41,380,250 26 Carlos Alleyne RE/MAX Select Group Delray Beach, FL $40,664,665 27 Amanda Lee The Avenue Home Collective San Diego, CA $38,781,800 28 Meghan O Clarkson Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Chincoteague Island, VA $38,322,224 29 Linda Lee Keller Williams Realty San Diego, CA $38,305,020 30 Anita Vining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Jacksonville, FL $38,234,500 31 Sairavi Suribhotla Real People Realty Bolingbrook, IL $36,444,648 32 Jenny Law Kuper Sotheby's International Realty Austin, TX $36,171,749 33 Kat Massetti RLAH @properties Clifton, VA $35,370,639 34 Laura Miller Keller Williams Realty Sacramento Metro Sacramento, CA $35,319,340 35 Adam Rodell RE/MAX Select One Huntington Beach, CA $34,758,500 36 Reid Sanborn Engel & Völkers Sun Valley Ketchum, ID $31,457,759 37 Dane Gates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties The Woodlands, TX $31,283,375 38 Rachel Turner Coldwell Banker Realty Yorba Linda, CA $31,228,213 39 Magda Esola DRB Homes Charlotte, NC $30,965,899 40 LuAnn Shikasho eXp Realty Elk Grove, CA $30,704,228 41 Randy Hatada XPand Realty & Property Management Las Vegas, NV $30,680,559 42 Joseph Chow Redfin Irvine, CA $30,210,717 43 Thomas Tran Advance Estate Realty Westminster, CA $29,602,806 44 Gregory Tran Keller Williams Realty Southwest Market Center Austin, TX $29,143,935 45 Julie Gritton Coldwell Banker Premier Lewes, DE $28,395,910 46 Sacha Blanchet Coldwell Banker Realty Phoenix, AZ $28,141,469 47 Jennifer Ouk eXp Realty Alameda, CA $27,703,831 48 Eric Yamamoto Refined Real Estate Hawaii LLC Ewa Beach, HI $27,435,409 49 John Messina Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Cold Spring Harbor, NY $27,333,250 50 Theresa Valencic Long & Foster Real Estate McLean, VA $26,497,093

Real Estate Team Sides

Rank Team Lead(s) Company City, State Sides 1 Long Doan Realty Group LLC Minneapolis, MN 4412 2 Calvin Gong Advanced Super Team Arcadia, CA 2893 3 Kenny Truong Fast Real Estate - eXp Oakland, CA 977 4 Kyle Yeatman The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real Estate Midlothian, VA 919.23 5 Michael Ramos Momentum Realty - SIDE San Jose, CA 482 6 Johnny Rojas The Rojas Team Group - Century 21 Garfield, NJ 425 7 Kevin Cruz Kinetic Real Estate - SIDE Daly City, CA 353.7 8 Samantha Tov Portfolio Real Estate - SIDE Elk Grove, CA 350 9 Andy Tse Intero Real Estate Services Saratoga, CA 296 10 Anna Chi Yan Huang THE SUPERIOR REALTY GROUP - eXp Elk Grove, CA 294 11 Melissa Sofia The Avenue Home Collective - SIDE San Diego, CA 218 12 Mindy Luong HPT REALTY & FINANCE Westminster, CA 184 13 Nancy Li Li Team - Keller Williams Henderson/Las Vegas, NV 170 14 Dave & Liz Goodchild The Goodchild Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Realty Palatine, IL 167 15 Tommy Choi & Josh Weinberg Weinberg Choi - Keller Williams Chicago, IL 163.9 16 Darlene Streit Darlene Streit - Sotheby's International Realty Santa Fe, NM 142 17 Tim Hur/Helen Nguyen Point Honors and Associates, Realtors® Atlanta, GA 141 18 Andrew Peters The Peters Team - Keller Williams Peachtree Corners, GA 128 19 Phat Nguyen/Julie Phan Team Affinity Orlando, FL 125 20 Mei Ling 8 Blocks Real Estate - SIDE Santa Clara, CA 117 21 Michael Saladino The Saladino Sells Team - Keller Williams Chicago, IL 105 22 Marcus Lee The Condo Advisory - Compass San Francisco, CA 97 23 Charan Bajwa Team Charan Bajwa - RE/MAX Monmouth Junction, NJ 94 24 Steven Huang Ascend Real Estate - SIDE San Francisco, CA 93 25 Connie Van Connie Van Real Estate Group - Keller Williams Elk Grove, CA 91.5 26 Janet Moore Tampa Lux Group - Premier Sotheby's International Realty Tampa, FL 89 27 Clay Byrne Byrne Real Estate Group - Keller Williams Austin, TX 87.7 T28 Andrew Chong Esther Chong Realty Group - Keller Williams Duluth, GA 86 T28 Michelle Kauffman Kauffman and Co.Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Lubbock, TX 86 30 Meshell Perry/Elaine Samaan Dogwood Realty - SIDE Jacksonville, FL 84 31 Laura Soride The Laura Soride Team - RE/MAX Coralville, IA 83 32 Hoang "Alex" Dong Texas Ace Team - eXp Garland, TX 82 33 Jamie Younger Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Richmond, VA 74.8 34 Lisa Nguyen The International Group at RE/MAX Professionals - Lakewood, CO 74 35 Tere Foster/Moya Skillman Team Foster Skillman - Compass Seattle, WA 69 T36 Phil Chen Sybarite Realty - LeadingRE Burlingame, CA 67 T36 Crystal Florida Crystal Florida and Associates - Compass Oakland, CA 67 38 Lisa Larkin, Esq. The Valley Team - RE/MAX Tucson, AZ 65 39 Amy Duong Kim Duong Kim Global - Compass Chicago, IL 64 40 Smitha Ramchandani SR Real Estate Group - LeadingRE Summit, NJ 62 41 Amin Delawalla The Delawalla Group - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida Watersound, FL 61 42 Scottee Downing Downing + Ivicic Group - Compass Austin, TX 60.2 43 Peter Au/Alice Schroeder Avant Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Irvine, CA 60 44 Tiffany Curry Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS® Houston, TX 59 45 Shirley Qing QQ Realty - Keller Williams Houston, TX 57 T46 Kenneth Er The Er Group - Compass Oakland, CA 55 T46 Ivona Kutermankiewicz IKGroup - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Chicago, IL 55 T46 Sujatha Bhaskara SB Group - Keller Williams Morganville, NJ 55 49 Brandy Nelson Windermere Desert Properties Palm Desert, CA 53.7 50 Amy Kong Trust Real Estate - SIDE San Bruno, CA 52

Real Estate Team Volume

Rank Team Lead(s) Company City, State Volume 1 Calvin Gong Advanced Super Team Arcadia, CA $2,687,975,024 2 Long Doan Realty Group LLC Minneapolis, MN $1,498,998,311 3 Kenny Truong Fast Real Estate - eXp Oakland, CA $755,895,809 4 Andy Tse Intero Real Estate Services Saratoga, CA $712,326,908 5 Kyle Yeatman The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real Estate Midlothian, VA $413,051,704 6 Kevin Cruz Kinetic Real Estate - SIDE Daly City, CA $324,703,957 7 Michael Ramos Momentum Realty - SIDE San Jose, CA $315,405,620 8 Tere Foster/Moya Skillman Compass - Compass Seattle, WA $299,653,909 9 Phil Chen Sybarite Realty - LeadingRE Burlingame, CA $232,233,580 10 Samantha Tov Portfolio Real Estate - SIDE Elk Grove, CA $204,611,502 11 Melissa Sofia The Avenue Home Collective - SIDE San Diego, CA $198,657,990 12 Darlene Streit Darlene Streit - Sotheby's International Realty Santa Fe, NM $198,076,149 13 Mei Ling 8 Blocks Real Estate - SIDE Santa Clara, CA $192,440,560 14 Anna Chi Yan Huang The Superior Realty Group - eXp Elk Grove, CA $172,527,046 15 Mindy Luong HPT Realty & Finance Westminster, CA $162,668,000 16 Marcus Lee The Condo Advisory - Compass San Francisco, CA $158,419,452 17 Johnny Rojas The Rojas Team Group - Century 21 Garfield, NJ $157,196,846 18 Steven Huang Ascend Real Estate - SIDE San Francisco, CA $140,758,571 19 Eddy Chen Vertex Diamond - RE/MAX Alhambra, CA $131,607,042 20 Beth Billington The Beth Billington Team - Coldwell Banker Bellevue, WA $121,869,950 21 Tommy Choi & Josh Weinberg Weinberg Choi - Keller Williams Chicago, IL $94,235,997 22 Andrew Chong Esther Chong Realty Group - Keller Williams Duluth, GA $89,270,462 23 Nancy Li Li Team - Keller Williams Henderson/Las Vegas, NV $86,597,825 24 Amin Delawalla The Delawalla Group - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida Watersound, FL $71,962,318 25 Tadashi Kondo The Kondo Group - Compass Rancho Palos Verdes, CA $63,790,989 26 Peter Au/Alice Schroeder Avant Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Irvine, CA $62,433,779 27 Tim Hur/Helen Nguyen Point Honors and Associates, Realtors® Atlanta, GA $62,332,861 28 Clay Byrne Byrne Real Estate Group - Keller Williams Austin, TX $61,542,826 29 Kayla Lee Kayla Lee Team New York, NY $61,008,822 30 Lily Do Lily Cai Do - Compass Contra Costa, CA $60,744,200 31 Kenneth Er The Er Group - Compass Oakland, CA $60,075,330 32 Crystal Florida Crystal Florida and Associates - Compass Oakland, CA $58,906,773 33 Andrew Peters The Peters Team - Keller Williams Peachtree Corners, GA $57,871,883 34 Amy Kong Trust Real Estate - SIDE San Bruno, CA $55,428,400 35 Connie Van Connie Van Real Estate Group - Keller Williams Elk Grove, CA $54,863,093 36 Dave + Amy Chung The Dave + Amy Chung Team - Compass Chicago, IL $54,105,965 37 Phat Nguyen/Julie Phan Team Affinity Orlando, FL $51,309,695 38 Dave & Liz Goodchild The Goodchild Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Realty Palatine, IL $51,058,667 39 Wailani O'Herlihy The O’Herlihy Group - Sotheby's International Realty Malibu, CA $46,935,962 40 Charan Bajwa Team Charan Bajwa - RE/MAX Monmouth Junction, NJ $45,093,166 41 Scottee Downing Downing + Ivicic Group - Compass Austin, TX $44,578,171 42 Ivona Kutermankiewicz IKGroup - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Chicago, IL $44,548,542 43 Garrick Yan Garrick Yan Group - eXp San Leandro, CA $42,474,639 44 Smitha Ramchandani SR Real Estate Group - LeadingRE Summit, NJ $41,150,687 45 Michael Saladino The Saladino Sells Team - Keller Williams Chicago, IL $41,106,129 46 Amy Duong Kim Duong Kim Global - Compass Chicago, IL $38,797,886 47 Lisa Nguyen The International Group at RE/MAX Professionals - RE/MAX Lakewood, CO $38,592,985 48 Janet Moore Tampa Lux Group - Premier Sotheby's International Realty Tampa, FL $35,988,627 49 Yassi Jazayeri Yassi & Associates - Keller Williams Bellevue, WA $35,341,644 50 Jamie Younger Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Richmond, VA $34,789,290

Top Loan Originators by Mortgage Units

Rank Full Name Company City, State # Closed Mortgages 1 Shashank Shekhar InstaMortgage Inc San Jose, CA 400 2 Karen Chiu New American Funding San Marino, CA 297 3 James Chen Citizens Bank Roslyn, NY 261 4 Nathan Sibbet loanDepot Sacramento, CA 256 5 Viral Vora PNC Bank Cupertino, CA 211 6 Tyler (Tu Ba) Nguyen Bluegrey Mortgage Tampa, FL 206 7 Judy Sakata Sakata Mortgage dba of 247 Mortgage Loan LLC Houston, TX 198 8 Joanna Yu US bank Los Altos Hills, CA 190 9 Choe Hung US bank Pasadena, CA 188 10 Kevin Oto Green Haven Capital Inc. Sacramento, CA 177 11 Ha Le Dao DHI Mortgage Sacramento, CA 146 12 An Le Lifestyle Home Lending Southlake, TX 141 13 Sunny (Meixu) Duan Citi Rockville, MD 118 14 Jasmine Cheng US bank Union City, CA 110 15 Michelle Kim HSBC Los Angeles, CA 102 16 Caroline Ke Liu US bank San Francisco, CA 101 17 Patrick Ly Union Home Mortgage Leesburg, VA 82 18 Daniel Dai Lemonbrew Lending Edison, NJ 81 19 Nick Chee Seng Leong HSBC Whitestone, NY 79 20 Anne Wiker US bank San Diego, CA 78 21 Jennifer Yang Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Torrance, CA 76 22 Meinoh Kim BluPrint Home Loans Fairfield, CA 75 23 Hai David Le US bank Fairfax, VA 72 24 Greg Louie GFL Capital Mortgage, Inc Henderson, NV 71 25 Sunny Kumar US bank San Diego, CA 70 26 Ray Zeng HSBC New York, NY 69 T27 Gennaro Bizzarro HSBC Yonkers, NY 68 T27 Aileen Hom Wells Fargo Private Bank San Mateo, CA 68 29 Kamal Sohal Chase bank Sacramento, CA 67 30 Bopha Phang loanDepot Stockton, CA 65

Top Loan Originators by Mortgage Volume

Rank Full Name Company City, State Volume Closed Mortgages 1 Joanna Yu US bank Los Altos Hills, CA $244,307,535 2 Viral Vora PNC Bank Cupertino, CA $221,839,038 3 Shashank Shekhar InstaMortgage Inc San Jose, CA $187,048,281 4 James Chen Citizens Bank Roslyn, NY $178,391,673 5 Gennaro Bizzarro HSBC Yonkers, NY $175,517,864 6 Karen Chiu New American Funding San Marino, CA $165,711,007 7 Choe Hung US bank Pasadena, CA $163,943,064 8 Nathan Sibbet loanDepot Sacramento, CA $124,232,591 9 Caroline Ke Liu US bank San Francisco, CA $118,631,590 10 Michelle Kim HSBC Los Angeles, CA $115,654,558 11 Sunny (Meixu) Duan Citi Rockville, MD $106,094,000 12 Jasmine Cheng US bank Union City, CA $101,242,343 13 Aileen Hom Wells Fargo Private Bank San Mateo, CA $96,474,112 14 Kevin Oto Green Haven Capital Inc. Sacramento, CA $82,155,712 15 Tyler (Tu Ba) Nguyen Bluegrey Mortgage Tampa, FL $75,702,929 16 Jennifer Yang Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Torrance, CA $71,624,460 17 Hai David Le US bank Fairfax, VA $70,711,136 18 Ha Le Dao DHI Mortgage Sacramento, CA $70,124,004 19 Sunny Kumar US bank San Diego, CA $66,618,844 20 Ryan Dang Wells Fargo Home Mortgage San Mateo, CA $65,306,558 21 Roger Pei HSBC San Francisco, CA $58,714,459 22 Vanessa Liu HSBC San Francisco, CA $57,556,052 23 An Le Lifestyle Home Lending Southlake, TX $54,609,986 24 Judy Sakata Sakata Mortgage dba of 247 Mortgage Loan LLC Houston, TX $49,708,616 25 Dan Anacker US bank Bonney Lake, WA $49,432,542 26 Leena Sankary US bank Monrovia, CA $49,367,062 27 Ray Zeng HSBC New York, NY $45,997,014 28 Meinoh Kim BluPrint Home Loans Fairfield, CA $43,294,216 29 Bobby Saadieh loanDepot Morgan Hill, CA $43,236,251 30 Nick Chee Seng Leong HSBC Whitestone, NY $40,491,013

ABOUT AREAA

Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization with more than 18,000 members dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information.