ASIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA’S (AREAA) HONORS MORE THAN 240 AGENTS AND TEAMS ON ITS ANNUAL A-LIST; A-LIST GROWS BY 47%

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) today released its annual A-List which honors 162 individual real estate agents and 83 teams for outstanding production in 2022, along with 36 mortgage professionals. The A-List honorees, all AREAA members, generated more $15.4 billion in sales volume from 20,472 transaction sides in 2022. A-List honorees will be recognized at AREAA’s National Convention on October 12-14 in Chicago.
The list of real estate agents and teams on the A-List was produced again by leading-industry observer RealTrends in partnership with Bank of America. AREAA honored 167 individual agents and teams a year ago.
Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate generated 263 transaction sides in 2022 to lead all individual sales professionals on the A-List. She was listed 22nd in the nation on RealTrends’ “The Thousand.” Danielle Moy (204 sides) with @Properties in Orland Park, Ill., Eric Delgado (201) with Keller Williams Encino Sherman Oaks in Encino, Calif., Meghan Clarkson (140) with Long & Foster Real Estate in Chincoteague Island, Va., and Stephanie Vitacco (137.5) with Equity Union in Encino, Calif. followed on the sides list.
Tracy Allen of Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii, generated $200.92 million in 2022 volume to lead the A-List. She was 77th in RealTrends’ “The Thousand.”, Gary ($191.42 million) was second followed by Vitacco ($180.47 million), Delgado ($147.64 million), and Zar Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas ($112.28 million).
Long Doan’s Realty Group in Minneapolis, Minn., repeated as the top team on the A-List team transaction sides list with 4,412 in 2022. The Advanced Super Team (2,893 sides) led by Calvin Gong in Arcadia, Calif., was second followed by Kenny Truong’s Fast Real Estate (977) with eXp in Oakland, Calif., Kyle Yeatman’s Yeatman Group (919.23) with Long & Foster Real Estate in Midlothian, Va., and Momentum Realty (482), led by Michael Ramos, in San Jose, Calif.
The Advanced Super Team earned top honors in sales volume, generating $2.69 billion in 2022, followed by the Realty Group with $1.5 billion. The next three highest-earners in sales volume were Fast Real Estate ($755.9 million), Andy Tse’s Intero Real Estate Services in Saratoga, Calif. ($712.3 million), and the Yeatman Group ($413.1 million).
For the second straight year, Shashank Shekhar, the founder and CEO of InstaMortgage in San Jose, Calif., was the top loan originator by mortgage units with 400 closed mortgages in 2022. Leading the A-List in mortgage volume was Joanna Yu of US Bank in Los Altos Hills, Calif., with 244.3 million in volume, marking her second straight year leading in her respective category.
“AREAA’s A-List is eagerly anticipated each year,” said AREAA President Kurt Nishimura. “This list not only gives us insight into the growth and success of our members, but it also shows the full impact that AANHPI real estate professionals have on the industry. This professionalism within our AREAA membership is widely known within the real estate industry. This group is a major reason why. Their production is awe-inspiring.”
The A-List was developed using these criteria:
The top 50 in each real estate category and top 30 in the mortgage categories follow. Click here for the full list of the 2023 A-List:
Individual Real Estate Agents Sides
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|Shirley Gary
|Ansley Christie’s Real Estate
|Atlanta, GA
|263
|2
|Danielle Moy
|@properties
|Orland Park , IL
|204
|3
|Eric Delgado
|Keller Williams Encino Sherman Oaks
|Encino, CA
|201
|4
|Meghan O Clarkson
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
|Chincoteague Island, VA
|140
|5
|Stephanie Vitacco
|Equity Union
|Encino, CA
|137.5
|6
|Soomin Kim
|eXp Realty
|Liberty Hill, TX
|114
|7
|Anthony Domathoti
|EXIT Realty Premium
|Bronx, NY
|88
|8
|Oscar Garcia
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Premier Properties
|Wilmington, NC
|83
|9
|Sairavi Suribhotla
|Real People Realty
|Bolingbrook, IL
|81
|10
|Karen Sorenson
|RE/MAX Newport Elite
|Racine, WI
|79
|11
|Randy Hatada
|XPand Realty & Property Management
|Las Vegas, NV
|78
|12
|Christine Do
|Keller Williams Realty Easton
|Easton, MA
|76.8
|13
|Ruth Manzano Javier
|Five Star Realty, Inc.
|Ewa Beach, HI
|72.9
|14
|Peter Luu
|eXp Realty
|Orlando, FL
|68.5
|15
|Dane Gates
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|The Woodlands, TX
|62
|T16
|Zar Zanganeh
|The Agency Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|61
|T16
|Blair Myers
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
|Mcdonough, GA
|61
|18
|Leslie Webb
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
|Winchester, VA
|60.9
|T19
|Kat Massetti
|RLAH @properties
|Clifton, VA
|60
|T19
|Magda Esola
|DRB Homes
|Charlotte , NC
|60
|21
|Julie Gritton
|Coldwell Banker Premier
|Lewes, DE
|58.2
|22
|Trang Dunlap
|Intero Real Estate Services
|Fremont, CA
|57.5
|23
|Cynthia Li
|Keller Williams Allen
|Allen, TX
|56.3
|24
|Fion Yau
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|54.5
|25
|Sacha Blanchet
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Phoenix, AZ
|52.1
|T26
|Randy Char
|Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty
|Las Vegas, NV
|52
|T26
|Soo Yu
|Eastern Realty Inc
|Fort Lee, NJ
|52
|T26
|Susan Kliesen
|RE/MAX Center
|Duluth, GA
|52
|T29
|Samantha Huang
|Corcoran Icon Properties
|San Francisco, CA
|51
|T29
|Kyle Guinto
|Redfin
|Cleveland, OH
|51
|31
|Laura Miller
|Keller Williams Realty Sacramento Metro
|Sacramento, CA
|49
|32
|Stephanie Young
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Newport Beach, CA
|48
|33
|LuAnn Shikasho
|eXp Realty
|Elk Grove, CA
|47
|T34
|Ellie Yung
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Irvine, CA
|43
|T34
|Lina Shah
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Oakbrook Terr, IL
|43
|36
|Lilian Jorgenson
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
|Mclean, VA
|42
|T37
|Jen Gong
|Keller Williams Realty
|Irvine, CA
|41
|T37
|Christie Xie
|Nuage Real Estate Group
|Newton, MA
|41
|T37
|Lina Lee
|@properties
|Chicago, IL
|41
|T37
|Raquel Lavender
|Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners
|Stockbridge, GA
|41
|T37
|Anita Vining
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty
|Jacksonville, FL
|41
|T42
|Rebecca Chen
|Realty Executives
|Scottsdale, AZ
|40
|T42
|Job Hammond
|Dash Realty
|Austin, TX
|40
|T42
|Michael Jones
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Columbus, OH
|40
|45
|Alexander Phan
|Keller Williams Realty Professionals
|Portland, OR
|39.5
|46
|Erin Stumpf
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Sacramento, CA
|39.2
|47
|Gregory Tran
|Keller Williams Realty Southwest Market Center
|Austin, TX
|39
|48
|Tracy Allen
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|38.1
|49
|Bonnie Lai
|RE/MAX Unlimited
|Brookline, MA
|38
|50
|Judy Cuong
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Elk Grove, CA
|37.5
Individual Real Estate Agents Volume
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|City, State
|Volume
|1
|Tracy Allen
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$200,915,000
|2
|Shirley Gary
|Ansley Christie’s Real Estate
|Atlanta, GA
|$191,421,755
|3
|Stephanie Vitacco
|Equity Union
|Encino, CA
|$180,470,891
|4
|Eric Delgado
|Keller Williams Encino Sherman Oaks
|Encino, CA
|$147,640,279
|5
|Zar Zanganeh
|The Agency Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|$112,277,811
|6
|Trang Dunlap
|Intero Real Estate Services
|Fremont, CA
|$87,627,477
|7
|Soomin Kim
|eXp Realty
|Liberty Hill, TX
|$86,260,453
|8
|Dano Sayles
|Coldwell Banker Island Properties
|Wailea, HI
|$78,372,030
|9
|Samantha Huang
|Corcoran Icon Properties
|San Francisco, CA
|$75,895,586
|10
|Jen Gong
|Keller Williams Realty
|Irvine, CA
|$72,447,525
|11
|Randy Char
|Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty
|Las Vegas, NV
|$64,100,900
|12
|Ellie Yung
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Irvine, CA
|$63,543,878
|13
|Danielle Moy
|@properties
|Orland Park , IL
|$60,219,349
|14
|Herman Chan
|Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
|Berkeley, CA
|$59,777,024
|15
|Ruth Manzano Javier
|Five Star Realty, Inc.
|Ewa Beach, HI
|$57,401,605
|16
|Roxann Taylor
|Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake
|Southlake, TX
|$57,272,004
|17
|Stephanie Young
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Newport Beach, CA
|$55,972,176
|18
|Lilian Jorgenson
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
|Mclean, VA
|$52,549,152
|19
|Janice Lee
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|$51,452,900
|20
|Peter Luu
|eXp Realty
|Orlando, FL
|$51,337,904
|21
|Christine Do
|Keller Williams Realty Easton
|Easton, MA
|$51,298,499
|22
|Fion Yau
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|$48,735,750
|23
|Lina Shah
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Oakbrook Terr, IL
|$46,633,500
|24
|Henry Liu
|Coldwell Banker Dynasty
|Arcadia, CA
|$45,288,800
|25
|Beth Chang
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$41,380,250
|26
|Carlos Alleyne
|RE/MAX Select Group
|Delray Beach, FL
|$40,664,665
|27
|Amanda Lee
|The Avenue Home Collective
|San Diego, CA
|$38,781,800
|28
|Meghan O Clarkson
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
|Chincoteague Island, VA
|$38,322,224
|29
|Linda Lee
|Keller Williams Realty
|San Diego, CA
|$38,305,020
|30
|Anita Vining
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty
|Jacksonville, FL
|$38,234,500
|31
|Sairavi Suribhotla
|Real People Realty
|Bolingbrook, IL
|$36,444,648
|32
|Jenny Law
|Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
|Austin, TX
|$36,171,749
|33
|Kat Massetti
|RLAH @properties
|Clifton, VA
|$35,370,639
|34
|Laura Miller
|Keller Williams Realty Sacramento Metro
|Sacramento, CA
|$35,319,340
|35
|Adam Rodell
|RE/MAX Select One
|Huntington Beach, CA
|$34,758,500
|36
|Reid Sanborn
|Engel & Völkers Sun Valley
|Ketchum, ID
|$31,457,759
|37
|Dane Gates
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|The Woodlands, TX
|$31,283,375
|38
|Rachel Turner
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Yorba Linda, CA
|$31,228,213
|39
|Magda Esola
|DRB Homes
|Charlotte, NC
|$30,965,899
|40
|LuAnn Shikasho
|eXp Realty
|Elk Grove, CA
|$30,704,228
|41
|Randy Hatada
|XPand Realty & Property Management
|Las Vegas, NV
|$30,680,559
|42
|Joseph Chow
|Redfin
|Irvine, CA
|$30,210,717
|43
|Thomas Tran
|Advance Estate Realty
|Westminster, CA
|$29,602,806
|44
|Gregory Tran
|Keller Williams Realty Southwest Market Center
|Austin, TX
|$29,143,935
|45
|Julie Gritton
|Coldwell Banker Premier
|Lewes, DE
|$28,395,910
|46
|Sacha Blanchet
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Phoenix, AZ
|$28,141,469
|47
|Jennifer Ouk
|eXp Realty
|Alameda, CA
|$27,703,831
|48
|Eric Yamamoto
|Refined Real Estate Hawaii LLC
|Ewa Beach, HI
|$27,435,409
|49
|John Messina
|Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|$27,333,250
|50
|Theresa Valencic
|Long & Foster Real Estate
|McLean, VA
|$26,497,093
Real Estate Team Sides
|Rank
|Team Lead(s)
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|Long Doan
|Realty Group LLC
|Minneapolis, MN
|4412
|2
|Calvin Gong
|Advanced Super Team
|Arcadia, CA
|2893
|3
|Kenny Truong
|Fast Real Estate - eXp
|Oakland, CA
|977
|4
|Kyle Yeatman
|The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real Estate
|Midlothian, VA
|919.23
|5
|Michael Ramos
|Momentum Realty - SIDE
|San Jose, CA
|482
|6
|Johnny Rojas
|The Rojas Team Group - Century 21
|Garfield, NJ
|425
|7
|Kevin Cruz
|Kinetic Real Estate - SIDE
|Daly City, CA
|353.7
|8
|Samantha Tov
|Portfolio Real Estate - SIDE
|Elk Grove, CA
|350
|9
|Andy Tse
|Intero Real Estate Services
|Saratoga, CA
|296
|10
|Anna Chi Yan Huang
|THE SUPERIOR REALTY GROUP - eXp
|Elk Grove, CA
|294
|11
|Melissa Sofia
|The Avenue Home Collective - SIDE
|San Diego, CA
|218
|12
|Mindy Luong
|HPT REALTY & FINANCE
|Westminster, CA
|184
|13
|Nancy Li
|Li Team - Keller Williams
|Henderson/Las Vegas, NV
|170
|14
|Dave & Liz Goodchild
|The Goodchild Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Realty
|Palatine, IL
|167
|15
|Tommy Choi & Josh Weinberg
|Weinberg Choi - Keller Williams
|Chicago, IL
|163.9
|16
|Darlene Streit
|Darlene Streit - Sotheby's International Realty
|Santa Fe, NM
|142
|17
|Tim Hur/Helen Nguyen
|Point Honors and Associates, Realtors®
|Atlanta, GA
|141
|18
|Andrew Peters
|The Peters Team - Keller Williams
|Peachtree Corners, GA
|128
|19
|Phat Nguyen/Julie Phan
|Team Affinity
|Orlando, FL
|125
|20
|Mei Ling
|8 Blocks Real Estate - SIDE
|Santa Clara, CA
|117
|21
|Michael Saladino
|The Saladino Sells Team - Keller Williams
|Chicago, IL
|105
|22
|Marcus Lee
|The Condo Advisory - Compass
|San Francisco, CA
|97
|23
|Charan Bajwa
|Team Charan Bajwa - RE/MAX
|Monmouth Junction, NJ
|94
|24
|Steven Huang
|Ascend Real Estate - SIDE
|San Francisco, CA
|93
|25
|Connie Van
|Connie Van Real Estate Group - Keller Williams
|Elk Grove, CA
|91.5
|26
|Janet Moore
|Tampa Lux Group - Premier Sotheby's International Realty
|Tampa, FL
|89
|27
|Clay Byrne
|Byrne Real Estate Group - Keller Williams
|Austin, TX
|87.7
|T28
|Andrew Chong
|Esther Chong Realty Group - Keller Williams
|Duluth, GA
|86
|T28
|Michelle Kauffman
|Kauffman and Co.Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|Lubbock, TX
|86
|30
|Meshell Perry/Elaine Samaan
|Dogwood Realty - SIDE
|Jacksonville, FL
|84
|31
|Laura Soride
|The Laura Soride Team - RE/MAX
|Coralville, IA
|83
|32
|Hoang "Alex" Dong
|Texas Ace Team - eXp
|Garland, TX
|82
|33
|Jamie Younger
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
|Richmond, VA
|74.8
|34
|Lisa Nguyen
|The International Group at RE/MAX Professionals -
|Lakewood, CO
|74
|35
|Tere Foster/Moya Skillman
|Team Foster Skillman - Compass
|Seattle, WA
|69
|T36
|Phil Chen
|Sybarite Realty - LeadingRE
|Burlingame, CA
|67
|T36
|Crystal Florida
|Crystal Florida and Associates - Compass
|Oakland, CA
|67
|38
|Lisa Larkin, Esq.
|The Valley Team - RE/MAX
|Tucson, AZ
|65
|39
|Amy Duong Kim
|Duong Kim Global - Compass
|Chicago, IL
|64
|40
|Smitha Ramchandani
|SR Real Estate Group - LeadingRE
|Summit, NJ
|62
|41
|Amin Delawalla
|The Delawalla Group - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida
|Watersound, FL
|61
|42
|Scottee Downing
|Downing + Ivicic Group - Compass
|Austin, TX
|60.2
|43
|Peter Au/Alice Schroeder
|Avant Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Irvine, CA
|60
|44
|Tiffany Curry
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®
|Houston, TX
|59
|45
|Shirley Qing
|QQ Realty - Keller Williams
|Houston, TX
|57
|T46
|Kenneth Er
|The Er Group - Compass
|Oakland, CA
|55
|T46
|Ivona Kutermankiewicz
|IKGroup - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|55
|T46
|Sujatha Bhaskara
|SB Group - Keller Williams
|Morganville, NJ
|55
|49
|Brandy Nelson
|Windermere Desert Properties
|Palm Desert, CA
|53.7
|50
|Amy Kong
|Trust Real Estate - SIDE
|San Bruno, CA
|52
Real Estate Team Volume
|Rank
|Team Lead(s)
|Company
|City, State
|Volume
|1
|Calvin Gong
|Advanced Super Team
|Arcadia, CA
|$2,687,975,024
|2
|Long Doan
|Realty Group LLC
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,498,998,311
|3
|Kenny Truong
|Fast Real Estate - eXp
|Oakland, CA
|$755,895,809
|4
|Andy Tse
|Intero Real Estate Services
|Saratoga, CA
|$712,326,908
|5
|Kyle Yeatman
|The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real Estate
|Midlothian, VA
|$413,051,704
|6
|Kevin Cruz
|Kinetic Real Estate - SIDE
|Daly City, CA
|$324,703,957
|7
|Michael Ramos
|Momentum Realty - SIDE
|San Jose, CA
|$315,405,620
|8
|Tere Foster/Moya Skillman
|Compass - Compass
|Seattle, WA
|$299,653,909
|9
|Phil Chen
|Sybarite Realty - LeadingRE
|Burlingame, CA
|$232,233,580
|10
|Samantha Tov
|Portfolio Real Estate - SIDE
|Elk Grove, CA
|$204,611,502
|11
|Melissa Sofia
|The Avenue Home Collective - SIDE
|San Diego, CA
|$198,657,990
|12
|Darlene Streit
|Darlene Streit - Sotheby's International Realty
|Santa Fe, NM
|$198,076,149
|13
|Mei Ling
|8 Blocks Real Estate - SIDE
|Santa Clara, CA
|$192,440,560
|14
|Anna Chi Yan Huang
|The Superior Realty Group - eXp
|Elk Grove, CA
|$172,527,046
|15
|Mindy Luong
|HPT Realty & Finance
|Westminster, CA
|$162,668,000
|16
|Marcus Lee
|The Condo Advisory - Compass
|San Francisco, CA
|$158,419,452
|17
|Johnny Rojas
|The Rojas Team Group - Century 21
|Garfield, NJ
|$157,196,846
|18
|Steven Huang
|Ascend Real Estate - SIDE
|San Francisco, CA
|$140,758,571
|19
|Eddy Chen
|Vertex Diamond - RE/MAX
|Alhambra, CA
|$131,607,042
|20
|Beth Billington
|The Beth Billington Team - Coldwell Banker
|Bellevue, WA
|$121,869,950
|21
|Tommy Choi & Josh Weinberg
|Weinberg Choi - Keller Williams
|Chicago, IL
|$94,235,997
|22
|Andrew Chong
|Esther Chong Realty Group - Keller Williams
|Duluth, GA
|$89,270,462
|23
|Nancy Li
|Li Team - Keller Williams
|Henderson/Las Vegas, NV
|$86,597,825
|24
|Amin Delawalla
|The Delawalla Group - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida
|Watersound, FL
|$71,962,318
|25
|Tadashi Kondo
|The Kondo Group - Compass
|Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
|$63,790,989
|26
|Peter Au/Alice Schroeder
|Avant Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Irvine, CA
|$62,433,779
|27
|Tim Hur/Helen Nguyen
|Point Honors and Associates, Realtors®
|Atlanta, GA
|$62,332,861
|28
|Clay Byrne
|Byrne Real Estate Group - Keller Williams
|Austin, TX
|$61,542,826
|29
|Kayla Lee
|Kayla Lee Team
|New York, NY
|$61,008,822
|30
|Lily Do
|Lily Cai Do - Compass
|Contra Costa, CA
|$60,744,200
|31
|Kenneth Er
|The Er Group - Compass
|Oakland, CA
|$60,075,330
|32
|Crystal Florida
|Crystal Florida and Associates - Compass
|Oakland, CA
|$58,906,773
|33
|Andrew Peters
|The Peters Team - Keller Williams
|Peachtree Corners, GA
|$57,871,883
|34
|Amy Kong
|Trust Real Estate - SIDE
|San Bruno, CA
|$55,428,400
|35
|Connie Van
|Connie Van Real Estate Group - Keller Williams
|Elk Grove, CA
|$54,863,093
|36
|Dave + Amy Chung
|The Dave + Amy Chung Team - Compass
|Chicago, IL
|$54,105,965
|37
|Phat Nguyen/Julie Phan
|Team Affinity
|Orlando, FL
|$51,309,695
|38
|Dave & Liz Goodchild
|The Goodchild Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Realty
|Palatine, IL
|$51,058,667
|39
|Wailani O'Herlihy
|The O’Herlihy Group - Sotheby's International Realty
|Malibu, CA
|$46,935,962
|40
|Charan Bajwa
|Team Charan Bajwa - RE/MAX
|Monmouth Junction, NJ
|$45,093,166
|41
|Scottee Downing
|Downing + Ivicic Group - Compass
|Austin, TX
|$44,578,171
|42
|Ivona Kutermankiewicz
|IKGroup - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|$44,548,542
|43
|Garrick Yan
|Garrick Yan Group - eXp
|San Leandro, CA
|$42,474,639
|44
|Smitha Ramchandani
|SR Real Estate Group - LeadingRE
|Summit, NJ
|$41,150,687
|45
|Michael Saladino
|The Saladino Sells Team - Keller Williams
|Chicago, IL
|$41,106,129
|46
|Amy Duong Kim
|Duong Kim Global - Compass
|Chicago, IL
|$38,797,886
|47
|Lisa Nguyen
|The International Group at RE/MAX Professionals - RE/MAX
|Lakewood, CO
|$38,592,985
|48
|Janet Moore
|Tampa Lux Group - Premier Sotheby's International Realty
|Tampa, FL
|$35,988,627
|49
|Yassi Jazayeri
|Yassi & Associates - Keller Williams
|Bellevue, WA
|$35,341,644
|50
|Jamie Younger
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
|Richmond, VA
|$34,789,290
Top Loan Originators by Mortgage Units
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|City, State
|# Closed Mortgages
|1
|Shashank Shekhar
|InstaMortgage Inc
|San Jose, CA
|400
|2
|Karen Chiu
|New American Funding
|San Marino, CA
|297
|3
|James Chen
|Citizens Bank
|Roslyn, NY
|261
|4
|Nathan Sibbet
|loanDepot
|Sacramento, CA
|256
|5
|Viral Vora
|PNC Bank
|Cupertino, CA
|211
|6
|Tyler (Tu Ba) Nguyen
|Bluegrey Mortgage
|Tampa, FL
|206
|7
|Judy Sakata
|Sakata Mortgage dba of 247 Mortgage Loan LLC
|Houston, TX
|198
|8
|Joanna Yu
|US bank
|Los Altos Hills, CA
|190
|9
|Choe Hung
|US bank
|Pasadena, CA
|188
|10
|Kevin Oto
|Green Haven Capital Inc.
|Sacramento, CA
|177
|11
|Ha Le Dao
|DHI Mortgage
|Sacramento, CA
|146
|12
|An Le
|Lifestyle Home Lending
|Southlake, TX
|141
|13
|Sunny (Meixu) Duan
|Citi
|Rockville, MD
|118
|14
|Jasmine Cheng
|US bank
|Union City, CA
|110
|15
|Michelle Kim
|HSBC
|Los Angeles, CA
|102
|16
|Caroline Ke Liu
|US bank
|San Francisco, CA
|101
|17
|Patrick Ly
|Union Home Mortgage
|Leesburg, VA
|82
|18
|Daniel Dai
|Lemonbrew Lending
|Edison, NJ
|81
|19
|Nick Chee Seng Leong
|HSBC
|Whitestone, NY
|79
|20
|Anne Wiker
|US bank
|San Diego, CA
|78
|21
|Jennifer Yang
|Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
|Torrance, CA
|76
|22
|Meinoh Kim
|BluPrint Home Loans
|Fairfield, CA
|75
|23
|Hai David Le
|US bank
|Fairfax, VA
|72
|24
|Greg Louie
|GFL Capital Mortgage, Inc
|Henderson, NV
|71
|25
|Sunny Kumar
|US bank
|San Diego, CA
|70
|26
|Ray Zeng
|HSBC
|New York, NY
|69
|T27
|Gennaro Bizzarro
|HSBC
|Yonkers, NY
|68
|T27
|Aileen Hom
|Wells Fargo Private Bank
|San Mateo, CA
|68
|29
|Kamal Sohal
|Chase bank
|Sacramento, CA
|67
|30
|Bopha Phang
|loanDepot
|Stockton, CA
|65
Top Loan Originators by Mortgage Volume
|Rank
|Full Name
|Company
|City, State
|Volume Closed Mortgages
|1
|Joanna Yu
|US bank
|Los Altos Hills, CA
|$244,307,535
|2
|Viral Vora
|PNC Bank
|Cupertino, CA
|$221,839,038
|3
|Shashank Shekhar
|InstaMortgage Inc
|San Jose, CA
|$187,048,281
|4
|James Chen
|Citizens Bank
|Roslyn, NY
|$178,391,673
|5
|Gennaro Bizzarro
|HSBC
|Yonkers, NY
|$175,517,864
|6
|Karen Chiu
|New American Funding
|San Marino, CA
|$165,711,007
|7
|Choe Hung
|US bank
|Pasadena, CA
|$163,943,064
|8
|Nathan Sibbet
|loanDepot
|Sacramento, CA
|$124,232,591
|9
|Caroline Ke Liu
|US bank
|San Francisco, CA
|$118,631,590
|10
|Michelle Kim
|HSBC
|Los Angeles, CA
|$115,654,558
|11
|Sunny (Meixu) Duan
|Citi
|Rockville, MD
|$106,094,000
|12
|Jasmine Cheng
|US bank
|Union City, CA
|$101,242,343
|13
|Aileen Hom
|Wells Fargo Private Bank
|San Mateo, CA
|$96,474,112
|14
|Kevin Oto
|Green Haven Capital Inc.
|Sacramento, CA
|$82,155,712
|15
|Tyler (Tu Ba) Nguyen
|Bluegrey Mortgage
|Tampa, FL
|$75,702,929
|16
|Jennifer Yang
|Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
|Torrance, CA
|$71,624,460
|17
|Hai David Le
|US bank
|Fairfax, VA
|$70,711,136
|18
|Ha Le Dao
|DHI Mortgage
|Sacramento, CA
|$70,124,004
|19
|Sunny Kumar
|US bank
|San Diego, CA
|$66,618,844
|20
|Ryan Dang
|Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
|San Mateo, CA
|$65,306,558
|21
|Roger Pei
|HSBC
|San Francisco, CA
|$58,714,459
|22
|Vanessa Liu
|HSBC
|San Francisco, CA
|$57,556,052
|23
|An Le
|Lifestyle Home Lending
|Southlake, TX
|$54,609,986
|24
|Judy Sakata
|Sakata Mortgage dba of 247 Mortgage Loan LLC
|Houston, TX
|$49,708,616
|25
|Dan Anacker
|US bank
|Bonney Lake, WA
|$49,432,542
|26
|Leena Sankary
|US bank
|Monrovia, CA
|$49,367,062
|27
|Ray Zeng
|HSBC
|New York, NY
|$45,997,014
|28
|Meinoh Kim
|BluPrint Home Loans
|Fairfield, CA
|$43,294,216
|29
|Bobby Saadieh
|loanDepot
|Morgan Hill, CA
|$43,236,251
|30
|Nick Chee Seng Leong
|HSBC
|Whitestone, NY
|$40,491,013
ABOUT AREAA
Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization with more than 18,000 members dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information.
