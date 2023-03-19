Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Announces the Promotion of Janean Buchner

Janean Buchner Regional VP

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages with more than 2,000 Realtors® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume, today announced the promotion of Janean Buchner from branch manager to regional vice president for Northern Virginia.

“Janean has been an exceptional asset to the company, providing a wealth of knowledge and guidance to our agents as branch manager to our offices in Tysons, Fairfax, and Ashburn,” said PenFed Realty President Kevin Wiles. “With her background as a top-producing Realtor and entrepreneur, she is highly respected across the industry for her exceptional leadership skills, business acumen, and a positive mindset. Janean is well-poised to lead our Northern Virginia hub and flourish in this next stage of her career.”

Buchner has more than 20 years of experience as a top-producing agent, team lead, and managing broker. She joined PenFed Realty in 2021 where, under her leadership, PenFed Realty’s Northern Va. hub grew in production and market share through her unwavering dedication to coaching and developing hundreds of sales professionals. In Buchner’s new role as regional vice president, branch managers in the company’s Tysons, Fairfax, and Ashburn locations, as well as managers of the Alexandria and Reston locations, will now report to her.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role within the company and continue to build on the success of our brand and sales professionals in the region,” Buchner said. “I remain committed to taking perfect care of our agents and providing them with best-in-industry support and resources so that they can continue taking perfect care of their clients.”

Buchner is a lifelong resident of Northern Virginia and graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., with a business degree focused on marketing. She can be reached via email at [email protected]

