BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE GROUP STRENGTHENS PRESENCE IN NORTH DAKOTA

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group, with offices in Bismarck and Minot, N.D., has joined forces with the Watne, REALTORS® in Minot, N.D., to expand the firm’s service area and market share in the northern region of the state.

With roots dating back to 1951, the Minot brokerage will now do business as Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Watne Group. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group’s Minot office will fold into the Watne Group’s office located at 408 N. Broadway.

Prior to its affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Watne, REALTORS® was responsible for a sales volume of $30 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

Watne, REALTORS® co-owner Blake Krasbeth has assumed the role of managing broker for the Minot office, while co-owner Carrie Montoya will focus on her real estate sales profession. Matt Watne, son of the firm’s founder Clair Watne, is also a co-owner of the brokerage.

Rounding out the company’s leadership team is Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group associate broker/owner Jan Hoge, associate broker/owner Kamie Ensz, and managing broker Lane Huber in the Bismarck office.

“Since joining the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand in February of this year, we have generated tremendous momentum as a result of the brand’s marketing, learning and business development programs for our affiliated agents,” said Jan Hoge, Associate Broker/Owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group. “As we looked to increase our market share in Minot, partnering with the Watne Group made sense based on our shared values. We bring together two legacy brands whose respective national and local brand cache resonate deeply with the people of Minot. We look forward to working together to continue to develop our expanding team of agents and extend even higher levels of service and expertise to our clients in Minot.”

“We are thrilled to be part of real estate’s lifestyle brand,” remarked Krabseth. “We are excited about the many synergies created by this merger that will help maximize growth opportunities for our affiliated agents in Minot thanks to the significant brand resources at our disposal. Equally important is our ability to honor the 70-year legacy of the firm’s founder and continue to serve the community under his name.”

The newly affiliated agents in Minot will have access to many business-building resources in Be Better University®, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform, as well as PinPointSM, a proprietary BHGRE® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group is a part of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network, a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates, homebuyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group serves Central and Northern North Dakota. For more information, please visit https://alliancere.net.