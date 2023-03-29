Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announces 2022 Top Performers

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced its 2022 production award recipients for affiliated companies, teams and sales associates across its global network. Honorees represent the BHGRE® brand’s highest-ranked performers among approximately 12,400 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 420 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Winners reflect the top producers in both closed units and sales volume.

“It is our honor to celebrate the achievements of our affiliated agents, brokers, teams and companies over the past year,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “The year presented some unique and new challenges, where resiliency and adaption were key characteristics to success. We are proud to recognize this year’s strongest performers who have embraced the future of the real estate industry and demonstrated their commitment to their clients, communities and the profession.”

Top ranking, performance-based winners include:

Company Rankings: By Units

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill / First Realty Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners

Company Rankings: By Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty

Team Ranking: By Units

Cam & Sean's Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill BHG Native American Group - Friends in Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group

The Market Makers, Better Homes and Gardens Paracle Copper Real Estate Group, Better Homes and Gardens The Good Life Group Angelia Dodson Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Medley Guide Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Omaha Home Pros, Better Homes and Gardens The Good Life Group Team Hubbert, Better Homes and Gardens Fine Living SLJ Realty, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North

Team Ranking: By Volume

Guide Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Cam & Sean's Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties SLJ Realty, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North BHG Native American Group- Friends in Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group The Morabito Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Napolitano & Associates The Wilcox Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Refined Realty Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group The Ellis Nabors Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Homelife Realty Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group La'Tep Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

Agent Ranking: By Units

Angelia Dodson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley Don Whitman, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gwin Realty Rhonda Maehl, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Homes Jonathan Correa, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty Tony Foust, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Realty Group Darcey Deetz, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyle Properties Caleb Willing, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Executive Partners Leah Williamson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Judd Hisel, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Cypress Iris Rivera, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo

Agent Ranking: By Volume

Kathy Justice, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties Kathy Vendel, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners Tom Huzela, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Valley Partners Joe Espy, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Derek Han, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners Chadwick De Vries, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty Najy Tony Karak, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Tracy Conklin, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate 43° North Kim Wong Balisacan, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty Di Ann Norkus, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty

Owner Ranking: By Units

David Medley, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Medley Christian Cobo, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Elite Thomas Mallette, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage

Owner Ranking: Volume

1. Jeffrey Shadick, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Special Properties*

1. David Medley, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Medley

2. Christian Cobo, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Elite

3. Bryan Drakulich, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty

* Designate - joined brand in 2022

Owner-Led Team Ranking: By Units

1. The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations

2. The Star Home Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes

3. Nick Ratliff Realty Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Cypress

Owner-Led Team Ranking: By Volume

1. Team Kiriu, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty

2. The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations

3. The Star Home Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes

Rookie of the Year

Celebrating the success of a recent licensee, this award is a performance and nomination-based award given to one top rookie, nation-wide, with the highest closed unit count for 2022 and one top rookie, nationwide, with the highest volume for 2022.

Units & Volume

Matthew Bastian, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

Brokerage Net Growth Awards

This award recognizes the top three brokerages with the highest percentage growth of volume comparing the award year to the previous year. The award is given across three volume categories based on 2022 performance.

$350 million in volume and above

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

$75 million to $349.9 million in volume

Better Home and Gardens Real Estate Maturo

$74.9 million and below

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Capital Area

Most Productive Brokerage

This award honors companies as being the “most productive brokerages,” based on per person productivity using the average agent count for 2022. The award is given across volume and units categories based on the size of the company.

Brokerage with >100 Sales Professionals – By Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty

Brokerage with >100 Sales Professionals – By Units

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty

Brokerage with < 100 Sales Professionals – By Units & Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,400 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.