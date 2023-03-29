Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announces 2022 Top Performers

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced its 2022 production award recipients for affiliated companies, teams and sales associates across its global network. Honorees represent the BHGRE® brand’s highest-ranked performers among approximately 12,400 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 420 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Winners reflect the top producers in both closed units and sales volume.
“It is our honor to celebrate the achievements of our affiliated agents, brokers, teams and companies over the past year,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “The year presented some unique and new challenges, where resiliency and adaption were key characteristics to success. We are proud to recognize this year’s strongest performers who have embraced the future of the real estate industry and demonstrated their commitment to their clients, communities and the profession.”
Top ranking, performance-based winners include:
Company Rankings: By Units
Company Rankings: By Volume
Team Ranking: By Units
Team Ranking: By Volume
Agent Ranking: By Units
Agent Ranking: By Volume
Owner Ranking: By Units
Owner Ranking: Volume
1. Jeffrey Shadick, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Special Properties*
1. David Medley, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Medley
2. Christian Cobo, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Elite
3. Bryan Drakulich, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty
* Designate - joined brand in 2022
Owner-Led Team Ranking: By Units
1. The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations
2. The Star Home Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes
3. Nick Ratliff Realty Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Cypress
Owner-Led Team Ranking: By Volume
1. Team Kiriu, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty
2. The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations
3. The Star Home Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes
Rookie of the Year
Celebrating the success of a recent licensee, this award is a performance and nomination-based award given to one top rookie, nation-wide, with the highest closed unit count for 2022 and one top rookie, nationwide, with the highest volume for 2022.
Units & Volume
Matthew Bastian, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey
Brokerage Net Growth Awards
This award recognizes the top three brokerages with the highest percentage growth of volume comparing the award year to the previous year. The award is given across three volume categories based on 2022 performance.
$350 million in volume and above
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey
$75 million to $349.9 million in volume
Better Home and Gardens Real Estate Maturo
$74.9 million and below
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Capital Area
Most Productive Brokerage
This award honors companies as being the “most productive brokerages,” based on per person productivity using the average agent count for 2022. The award is given across volume and units categories based on the size of the company.
Brokerage with >100 Sales Professionals – By Volume
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty
Brokerage with >100 Sales Professionals – By Units
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
Brokerage with < 100 Sales Professionals – By Units & Volume
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty
About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC
The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.
The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,400 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.
Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.
