BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE BRAND CELEBRATES CONTINUED SUCCESS AT LEADERSHIP EVENTS

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, the leading real estate lifestyle brand, officially welcomed its new 2022 affiliates to the network at last week’s Owners’ Retreat for Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brokerage leadership held Oct. 17-19 and during its APEX® event, the brand’s annual event for award-winning agents held Oct. 19-21 in Miami, Fla.

During the two events, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate leadership provided insights and inspiration to help affiliated brokers and agents win through change and future-proof their business. Through interactive workshops, masterminds and industry thought leadership, the dynamic events positioned the BHGRE® network to set its sight on a successful 2023 and beyond.

The brand’s new 2022 affiliates were also recognized, representing BHGRE® affiliated companies from across the country, including:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance in Bismarck, ND

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Beyond in Sioux Falls, SD

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group in Visalia, CA

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Choice in Bemidji, MN

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Country in Tulsa, OK

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team in Warwick, NY

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McKenzie Realty in Puget Sound, WA

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McQueen in Westlake Village, CA

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reserve Agents in Fairfax, VA

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate S.J. Fowler in Phoenix, AZ

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Special Properties in Green Lake, WI

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Tiger Town in Baton Rouge/New Orleans, LA

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Town Center in Burbank, CA

Attendees were also introduced to the BHGRE® brand’s New Construction Marketing Program. This new comprehensive set of marketing tools is designed to help affiliated brokers and agents elevate their positioning in the new home segment, which represents a significant opportunity in the current inventory landscape. Brokers and agents can access customizable presentations, dedicated learning and educational courses, developer marketing assets, proprietary insights and materials to help win listings and increase market share.

“We are thrilled to see the BHGRE® brand continue to grow by attracting companies and agents looking to capture more business and connect with customers in an authentic, meaningful way,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “An important part of the value we bring to our Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliates is keeping brokers and agents competitive, relevant and highly differentiated. As we contend with a dynamic market, carving out a larger piece of the new construction segment will be critical for broker and agent success.”

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,400 independent sales associates in approximately 400 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.

Better Homes and Gardens®, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.