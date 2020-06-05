BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE ENTERS WEST VIRGINIA THROUGH AFFILIATION WITH TOP CHARLESTON FIRM

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Real Estate Central, LLC, based in Cross Lanes, W. Va., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. It will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central. The company, which enjoys nearly a 20% percent market share, will continue to cover Charleston and serve Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, and Jackson counties.

Broker/owner Josh McGrath and business partner Angie McCown launched the firm in 2005 and have grown it from a one-office, four-agent company to a regional powerhouse with five offices and 85 agents. It was named the top real estate firm in the Kanawha Valley in 2019 by the Charleston Gazette.

McGrath, who has 21 years of experience, is one of the state’s most accomplished young real estate professionals having earned the West Virginia REALTOR® of the Year and 40 under 40 award by the West Virginia State Journal’s Generation Next in 2016. The past President of the Kanawha Valley Board of REALTORS® was also recently named to West Virginia Executive magazine’s 2020 Young Guns class which salutes the next generation of Mountain State leaders.

Charleston, the state Capitol, and the nearby region is ideal for white-water rafting, hiking, skiing and numerous other outdoor activities. Its population is increasing led by nearby Putnam County, the fastest growing county in West Virginia. The region has seen an increased number of remote workers who take advantage of affordable living along with the proximity to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Columbus.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central generated more than $147 million in sales volume in 2019 with more than 1,026 transaction sides. It is the second largest real estate company in the region according to the Kanawha Valley Board of REALTORS MLS.

McGrath calls it a stable market where annual home appreciation of 3% adds to the market’s stability.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central has not experienced a dramatic decline in business due to the impact of COVID-19. McGrath reports that the region’s home prices have remained steady.

First-time homebuyers are attracted to the region by several popular lending programs including the USDA Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program, West Virginia Opportunity Zone and the MOECD (Mayors Office of Economic Development) opportunities. These efforts have helped many recent college graduates become homebuyers.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central is active in the community led by its Kickin’ Cancer Foundation. Its long list of other charitable efforts includes support of the March of Dimes, Ronald McDonald House, Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association and the YWCA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh, Angie and the rest of the team to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand. Josh is a real estate industry leader in his market. He works hard to showcase the benefits of home ownership to West Virginia and Charleston area residents. He is an incredible champion for the lifestyle the region provides. We are confident that our robust training and marketing platforms will allow the company to grow as they continue to showcase the affordability and investment quality of the Kanawha Valley.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“I call us a ‘highly opportunistic market’ because homebuyers are able to make a safe, secure and affordable financial investment. We have a strong sense of home and family that so many are drawn to and connect with. The lifestyle focus of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand fits us perfectly. It is who we are as a community and who we are as a state. The name recognition the brand provides will be a huge advantage for us. It resonates with everyone here in a deep fashion. We can now also provide our agents with top-notch training, technology and marketing programs to help us deliver for our clients at an even more incredible level.”

Josh McGrath, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central

