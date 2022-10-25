Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fortifies Chicagoland with Strategic Merger with County Lines Properties

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections today announced that County Line Properties in Hinsdale, IL, has joined the company and will now operate as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate County Line.

The combined operations now include three offices and more than 100 affiliated agents serving the desirable Illinois neighborhoods of Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Western Springs, Oak Brook, Burr Ridge, La Grange, Downers Grove, Glen Ellyn, Oak Forest, Blue Island, Tinley Park, and Country Club Hills as well as the Indiana suburbs around Crown Point. The combined service area spans 50+ miles.

A luxury brokerage highly regarded for its local expertise and exceptional service, County Line Properties was founded 30 years ago by broker/owners John and Penny Bohnen and today are joined by their daughter Courtney Stach as broker and co-owner. The company is also committed to giving back to its community. John currently serves as the Chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission. Penny was instrumental in founding the Women’s Board of the Historical Society and the popular Hinsdale Kitchen Walk.

Through this new relationship with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections, affiliated agents will have access to many business-building opportunities and tools, including Be Better University®, the brand’s award-winning professional development, and learning platform. Agents will also be able to take advantage of unique BHGRE® lifestyle resources such as the brand’s luxury program, the Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®. Featuring an array of high-end marketing materials, exclusive content, and branding tools, agents will have the ability to build meaningful, long-lasting relationships with luxury clientele.

Quotes:

“This is an exciting development for all of us as we work together to expand our offerings in Chicagoland. John and Penny have worked tirelessly to build a successful firm. Their decision to join forces with us ensures that the legacy of County Line Properties endures. Helping agents succeed is our number one priority. We are excited to offer affiliated agents tools and programs designed to help achieve a new level of business performance.”

- Jennifer Valentino, Managing Broker, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Connections

“As Penny and I thought about the company’s future, we knew we needed to bring more resources to our affiliated agents to help fuel growth for their businesses. Our decision to join the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network will give our affiliated agents a competitive advantage by being associated with a trusted, lifestyle brand. We are confident this next step will solidify the company’s future and provide even more opportunities for our affiliated agents.”

- John Bohnen, Managing Broker, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate County Line

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections is a part of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network, a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates, homebuyers, and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections serves Illinois and Northwest Indiana. For more information, please visit http://www.bhgconnections.com.