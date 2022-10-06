Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC Renews with Prominent Virginia Brokerage

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the renewal of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group in Virginia Beach, Va.

The firm is owned and operated by Dr. Susan Jenkins, a tribal member of the Delaware Nation and Cherokee Nation, and her husband, Dr. Barry Jenkins. They launched the company in 2007 with a focus on government and bank-owned REO business and affiliated with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand in 2013.

While the firm’s initial franchise agreement lasted through 2023, the company wanted to convey how indispensable the brand has been by extending its franchise agreement for an additional ten years. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group’s early renewal will now result in a 20-year partnership with the BHGRE® brand.

Since joining the BHGRE® network, the company increased its sales volume nearly 970%. According to Susan, the brand has also played an integral role in extending the company’s relevance to the public and expanding the company’s scope.

This year, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group was recognized as the company with the best overall conversion rate among Leads Group members, which is a dedicated organization within Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The brokerage also received the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union SPIRIT Award for demonstrating service excellence to Navy Federal members during the home buying and selling process.

The firm’s commitment to best-in-class service extends to the community as well. In 2022, Susan created the "Be Better Neighbors" Initiative for community involvement and volunteering and established the Laura Billups Davis College Scholarship for individuals who have lost a parent.

Quotes:

“Susan and Barry are perfect examples of business owners doing well by doing the right thing for the people they serve. They are savvy entrepreneurs who built their business from the ground up. Their unparalleled work ethic, relentless passion for growth and focus on leveraging all the brand offers make them ideal partners. We are honored that Susan and Barry have reaffirmed their commitment to the brand for another ten years. We look forward to their continued success as a Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate affiliate.”

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“The awareness of an iconic and beloved brand is an unbeatable asset when it comes to winning hearts and minds as well as listings. With the incredible brain trust and dedicated support of the BHGRE® brand team and our commitment to unparalleled service, our company has achieved levels of success we could never have attained as an independent firm. We are passionate about changing the lives of our affiliated agents, providing them with support, robust tools and educational resources to help them find success in real estate.”

- Dr. Susan Jenkins, Broker/Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group

“Just as we invest in our affiliated agents to help them grow, we feel strongly that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC invested in us when we were invited to join the brand in 2013. Over the last nine years, the brand has been integral to our future and our ability to help people flourish. We have leveraged the halo effect of being associated with a trustworthy and credible brand to open many doors for our affiliated agents, grow the firm’s private sector business and help our clients achieve the dream of homeownership. We look forward to leveraging our affiliation to continue in that same vein.” – Dr. Barry Jenkins, Broker/Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group

