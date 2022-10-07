Carol Blanchard joins Engel & Völkers as a Real Estate Advisor

Engel & Völkers of East Greenwich announced today that Carol Blanchard has joined its brokerage as a real estate advisor, bringing more than a decade of paralegal and customer service expertise to this new role.

She joins Engel & Völkers from eXp Realty. Prior to a career in real estate, Carol was a corporate/commercial litigation paralegal for more than a decade. Becoming a real estate advisor had been a longtime goal for Carol, but she finally took the leap to get her license in 2017.

“There is no better career for me than helping people find their perfect home,” says Carol. “Whether they are a seller or buyer, I love to help make dreams come true.”

Carol brings an unmatched level of empathy to all her clients, approaching every transaction with transparency and sensitivity. Buying or selling a home can be packed with emotion, so Carol takes an analytical approach to help her clients understand all aspects of their big investment.

“Carol offers her clients the highest level of competence and peace of mind,” says Emilio DiSpirito, co-owner of Engel & Völkers. “She operates with a transparent, client-first approach, along with many other qualities that we look for in our advisors. We are honored to have Carol join us at Engel & Völkers and we look forward to watching her growth continue.”

Carol is a member of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors C.A.R.E.S. Committee, which executes fundraising events, as well as other opportunities for members to volunteer in the community. She is a member of the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors. She is an REO-certified advisor, and she is licensed in RI and MA.

“Engel & Völkers provides amazing opportunities for me to improve my skills and move into a broader network of buyers and sellers,” says Carol. “I believe this will take my career to a whole new level.”

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers was built by two friends with a shared passion to deliver the most unforgettable, professional service experiences to real estate clients around the globe. What attracts people to our network is the notion that if you work with great people, great business follows. Embodying a leadership culture, our greatest competition is ourselves, and the status quo is not an option when client service is at the heart of our business. Our people share, collaborate, and support each other to achieve both personal and professional greatness. It’s a bond. It’s a feeling. It’s global. This is us.

# # #