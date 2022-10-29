Castle Rock Real Estate Agent Jim Garcia Earns Black Diamond Award from 5280 Magazine

Castle Rock Realtor Jim Garcia was named a 5280 Magazine 2021 Black Diamond Top Real Estate Producer in the Individual Agent category for his impressive $10-20 million in sales volume for the calendar year ending December 2020. For all qualifying Black Diamond real estate producers, Sales numbers for 2020 were tabulated in 2021 and published by 5280 Magazine in 2022.

5280 Magazine is a local Denver-area authority on “Top” and “Best Of” lists, directories, and guides to be used as a reference for readers in several categories, including real estate and real estate agents. Each year, dozens of real estate brokerages in seven metro-area counties surrounding (and including) Denver are encouraged to submit nominations for the Black Diamond award. Before Black Diamond awards are granted, 5280 magazine confirms and verifies accurate real estate sales numbers.

Jim qualified for 5280 Magazine’s Black Diamond award because he reached a sales volume between $10-20 million in 2020 for real estate transactions within the Denver Metro area, which includes homes and real estate for sale in Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Larkspur, Elizabeth, and all of Douglas County, Colorado.

In Castle Rock, many of Jim’s 2020 transactions were homes for sale in Castle Pines Village, real estate listings in The Meadows Castle Rock, Diamond Ridge Estates, Keene Ranch, Puma Ridge, Bell Mountain Ranch, Pinon Soleil, and Crystal Valley Ranch. Other real estate for sale included Forest Park, Castle Pines North, The Canyons Castle Pines, and Happy Canyon. Another beautiful luxury real estate area in Douglas County Colorado that Jim enjoys is Pradera in Parker.

“Being named a 5280 Magazine Black Diamond Top Real Estate Producer is a huge accomplishment. I know that people living in the Denver Metropolitan area, including Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Parker, and the entire State of Colorado rely on 5280 Magazine’s “Top” lists to find professionals to assist them in many facets of their life, including the buying and selling of a home. I am lucky to have many loyal clients who appreciate my commitment to customer service and successful real estate transactions. Many of my clients come back to me each time they begin the process of buying or selling a home, and they also recommend me to their friends, neighbors, co-workers, and those they know who are moving from another state (or country) to Colorado. This has allowed me to reach the 5280 Magazine Black Diamond level for sales volume, and I am very thankful and gracious for this honor,” says Jim Garcia, Top Real Estate Agent in Castle Rock, Colorado

With more than 40,000 licensed real estate agents in the State of Colorado, being named a 5280 Magazine Black Diamond Top Producer is no small feat. Only 1,024 agents were granted this award for 2020 sales. Jim is a top real estate agent in Colorado and the USA who specializes in helping clients buy and sell homes. Jim is also a buyers real estate agent for ranch homes and quick move-in homes. He is a relocation advisor, master certified negotiation expert, and has more than 25 years of residential real estate experience.

“We could not have made a better choice than Jim Garcia to help us sell our home in The Meadows of Castle Rock. Jim is as customer focused as anyone we have worked with in any business. As many of his other reviews indicate, he returns calls, emails and texts nearly instantaneously. We were consistently amazed at his speed in getting back to us. And, he always made us feel that our question, request, etc. was the most important thing he had going, no matter what its nature. His skill, knowledge and experience were all outstanding. He sold our home much faster than we could have imagined. We quickly had four offers at or above full price from which to choose. And, his advice was always right on, no matter what the nature of the issue.” -Jim & Linda D.

About 5280 Magazine:

Since 1993, 5280 Magazine has provided Denver-area residents with local news and information about the Mile High City. Named for the precise elevation of Denver, 5280 Magazine began by surveying local residents about what they wanted to see published in each issue. As a result, 5280 Magazine began collecting information to include in helpful, “Top” and “Best Of” Lists, guides, directories, and more. Colorado residents rely on the magazine for locating and hiring professionals such as doctors, dentists, real estate agents, lawyers, and more. 5280 Magazine boasts more readers than any other locally based magazine in the State of Colorado.

About Castle Rock/Pines Real Estate Agent Jim Garcia:

Jim Garcia, along with his full-service team, has been voted as one of the Best Real Estate Agents in Castle Rock, Colorado for several years. In 2022 Jim was voted One of the "Best Real Estate Agents in Colorado" by RealTrends and has over 250+ 5-Star online reviews. By providing exceptional customer service and reliable advice to clients so they can make well-informed buying and selling decisions, Jim’s goal is to help clients achieve successful real estate transactions and to meet the unique needs of his clients. Jim is a Master Certified Negotiation Expert in Real Estate, and has worked in the real estate industry for more than 25 years. He is a member of the Colorado Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the South Metro Denver Realtors Association.

As a Realtor, Jim Garcia specializes in all of Castle Rock, Castle Pines north, and Castle Pines Village real estate. If you are looking for a Top Real Estate Agent in Castle Pines or Castle Rock Colorado or any other property in Douglas and Elbert County, please contact Jim Garcia. For MLS real estate listings in Pradera, Parker CO, visit: https://jimgarciahomes.com/for-sale/parker-co/neighborhoods-p/pradera/