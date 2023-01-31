CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican expands Management along with Company Growth

Jerry Sullivan, Broker, and PJ Louis, General Manager of CENTURY 21® Blue Marlin Pelican recently announced Sandy Early as the real estate company’s new Regional Sales Manager at their 2023 Company-wide Kickoff Meeting in Destin, Florida. Early, formerly of Coldwell Banker will be based in Niceville covering Destin, Crestview, Okaloosa Island, and DeFuniak Springs, bringing tremendous knowledge and leadership to the team.

With over 24 years in the industry, Early has been named 2014 Manager of the Year for Northwest Florida for her previous brokerage and 2022 Best Broker on the Emerald Coast. Early’s passion is helping agents reach their goals through top-notched training and collaboration.

"Sandy is a welcomed addition to the management team at CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican," said Sullivan. " CENTURY 21® AllPoints Realty covering all of Connecticut and CENTURY® Blue Marlin Pelican covering Northwest Florida recently announced a strategic partnership that marks a major expansion for family-owned, real estate brokerage powerhouses. This partnership allows both companies to join forces and leverage each other’s strengths in order to provide our agent base and clients with the best tools and services. Talented and experienced professionals such as Sandy are crucial to our overall success. We are extremely excited to have her on the team."

“Being a former business owner, I respect each of our agents as a true entrepreneur. My goal is to help each agent reach their full potential with the great support our support staff provides them,” stated Early.

About CENTURY 21 Blue Marlin Pelican and CENTURY 21 AllPoints Realty

