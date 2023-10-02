Century 21 Brand expands to the Charlotte Market with the Cornelius Brokerage

Broker/Owner and Top Charlotte Producer Elevates his Company as a New CENTURY 21 Affiliate

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, is strengthening its presence in Charlotte, one of the fastest-growing markets in North Carolina with the affiliation of Cornelius-based family firm DiGioia Realty.

Under the leadership of broker/owner David DiGioia, DiGioia Realty has been a staple of the Charlotte and Lake Norman real estate markets for over a decade. David is a top producer in Charlotte and has earned multiple production awards over the course of his 20-year career. David has been named as one of the top 100 producers in Lake Norman real estate sales and earned the Top Negotiator Award in 2020 from HomeLight. He has also been named a Five Star Real Estate Agent Award from Five Star Professional. Most recently he was featured as the cover story in the Charlotte Real Producers Magazine in June of 2023.

Alongside David are his son, Anthony, and his wife, Nancy. Anthony is a Clemson University graduate who now assists in the management of the business. In 2022 he was one of only 12 agents named to Charlotte’s “Rising Star Real Estate Agent” list. Nancy will focus on recruiting, retention and professional development.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 DiGoia Realty, David and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

The DiGioia team takes a very hands-on approach with their clients during the buying and selling process. The DiGioia hands-on approach is made possible by the company’s emphasis on relationship-building. As a family-led company, they understand and highlight the importance of relating to the people with whom they work. The company’s motto is that they aim to be a client’s “real estate professional for life.”

The Charlotte region is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in not only the state but the entire country. David hopes to use the CENTURY 21® brand’s tools and services to solidify and expand his company’s presence in the Charlotte real estate market as it continues to grow.

“As a company, we have all been very fortunate to experience tremendous success in a market that’s extremely enticing to agents and consumers alike,” said David. “However, we know that we can still achieve more. The most obvious answer as to how to accomplish that was as a CENTURY 21 affiliated company. While we can bring our clients the local knowledge they need, the brand will provide us with the reputation and opportunities to expand our range of services even further.”

“David’s approach to growth aligns perfectly with the brand in that he will leverage both his own sales success and the CENTURY 21 tools, technology, platforms and support to enhance the firm’s recruiting, retention, agent productivity and expansion through mergers and acquisitions,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re excited to be a part of David, Nancy and Anthony’s evolution as they bring their company to the next level.”

David and his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 17718 Kings Point Dr., Cornelius, NC 28031 or call at 704.506.6434.

