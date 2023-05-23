CENTURY 21 EXPANDS NEW YORK PRESCENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF PLEASANTVILLE BROKERAGE

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized brand in real estate*, is adding to its presence in New York with the affiliation of Hire Realty LLC, a boutique real estate firm based in Pleasantville that has served residents from Westchester County to New York City and in Connecticut since 2017.

The company is led by broker/owner Nicholas McMillan who entered real estate in 2013 as an agent, then opened his own brokerage in 2017.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Hire Realty, McMillan and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

With an MBA in management, McMillan plays to his strength in operations to create an environment in which his affiliated agents can be successful. His collaborative approach, hands-on coaching support and commitment to business-building technology combine to help his affiliated agents deliver an exceptional experience for their clients.

McMillan also emphasizes the importance of staying up to date and utilizing the most innovative technology and marketing tools available. He is eager to use the assets and name recognition of the CENTURY 21 brand to expand his firm’s footprint and market share through selective recruiting and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

“After six years as an independent firm, I recognized our opportunities for expansion were limited because we lacked visibility and recognition,” says McMillan. “As a CENTURY 21 company, we can leverage the awareness and trust that brand has built up to reach more people. Real estate is a business that revolves around helping people and I am looking forward to being able to help my affiliated agents succeed so they can not only support their families but their clients’ families as well. Being part of the CENTURY 21® network allow us to do just that.”

“Nick is the kind of owner we are always on the lookout for: someone well-steeped in the principles of running a successful business who is also passionate about the mission of real estate – to help people build families and communities,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are excited to welcome Nick and his team to the network and look forward to supporting their success.”

McMillan and the rest of his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 444 Bedford Rd, Ste 204 Pleasantville, NY10570 or call at 914.458.5677.

About CENTURY 21 Hire Realty

CENTURY 21 Hire Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of approximately 13,600 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 148,000 independent sales professionals.



