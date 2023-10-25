Century Health & Housing Capital Partners with LendingStandard for Cutting-Edge SaaS HUD Solution

Century Health & Housing Capital (CHHC), an approved Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgagee and Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) issuer/servicer, has selected LendingStandard, a software-driven platform specializing in the origination, underwriting, and processing of multifamily loans.

“Our mission is to provide FHA-insured financing to multifamily developers and healthcare owners/operators who aim to create better living conditions in their communities,” said Dan Jacques, Managing Director and COO, Century Health & Housing Capital. “The LendingStandard Saas HUD solution is a best-in-class business-enablement solution that will enhance our processes and help us to deliver on our commitment to service excellence.”

Founded in 1992, Century Health & Housing Capital team has provided over $16.5 billion in FHA-insured, GNMA-collateralized financings for market-rate multifamily, affordable housing, healthcare, and hospital projects throughout the United States.

Mark Costa, CRO of LendingStandard, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Century Health & Housing Capital in their pursuit of innovation and excellence. Our state-of-the-art SaaS HUD solution is designed to empower organizations like Century Health to operate at peak efficiency."

The new SaaS HUD solution will provide Century Health & Housing Capital with a comprehensive suite of tools to facilitate the management of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans and related processes. This includes seamless automation of key tasks, advanced reporting capabilities, and compliance assurance, all within a secure and user-friendly platform.

About Century Health & Housing Capital: (http://www.chcap.com/) Founded in 1992 with a mission to provide FHA-insured financing to multifamily developers and healthcare owners/operators who aim to create better living conditions in their communities.

About LendingStandard: (https://lendingstandard.com/) Established in 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas, LendingStandard is a software-driven platform specializing in the origination, underwriting, closing, and processing of all Commercial Real Estate loan types. Its expanding team of seasoned professionals and ever-increasing products and solutions aim to streamline the complex commercial lending process and drive efficiencies and value to its clients.

