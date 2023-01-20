Chelsea Stewart Out of the Box Listing Ideas

Over the last year and a half, I have been focused on winning listings to grow my business. Especially in a dynamic market, it’s important to think of out-of-the-box ways and twists on tried-and-true methods to land those listings. Here are a few approaches that have helped me find success in 2022.

Farming But Make It Personal

You might say that farming is an old-school method for gaining listings, but I made it fresh by making it more personal. I did this by selecting two neighborhoods I was very familiar with – one where I previously lived and the other where I currently live. I am not only very familiar with both neighborhoods, but I can attest that they are both excellent places to live. Additionally, they are popular with people my age who are starting and building their families, which means I have a lot in common with the people I am prospecting. This provides common ground for me to build relationships.

Open Door Policy

One of the ways I am cultivating relationships in these two neighborhoods is through my “Letters of the Heart” series. Each quarter, I write a letter to the community that includes some meaningful ideas to connect. I personally address each letter, which is sent in a pink envelope with navy blue writing, coordinating stamps, and a photo of me, my husband and our daughter. When I first moved to my current neighborhood, I used my first-ever Letter of the Heart to introduce myself and my family and invite people to stop by for a chat. The next quarter, I rented an ice cream truck to come to my house and invited the neighborhood to stop by for a treat. During football season, I made it a point to ask the neighbors over every Sunday for a game-watching barbecue where we set up a fall-themed pumpkin patch where families could take photos for free that could be used for holiday cards.

Lead with Authenticity

Up until this point, I had yet to mention that I was a real estate agent. My main focus was to connect with my neighbors in an authentic manner. I was truly interested in meeting them, developing new friendships and spending time with like-minded people. It was only in my fourth Letter of the Heart that I announced that I had a new listing. My message aligned with the close-knit nature of the neighborhood by asking, “Who wants to have their friends or family members as their neighbors?” A few days before the open house, we knocked on 100 doors, inviting the nearby neighbors to a pre-open house with hot cocoa and holiday cookies. The neighbor open house was held an hour before the public open house, imparting special VIP status and giving them a sneak peek so they could refer a friend or family member who may be interested.

Pursue Unexpected Referral Partners

The relationship building within my two target neighborhoods has started to pay off in the form of listings. I also receive a lot of business through my referral partners, another audience I have spent considerable time cultivating. I target the usual suspects from real estate service providers such as mortgage, title, inspection, and insurance. I also make it a point to connect with lawyers, accountants, handypersons, interior designers, and even hairdressers. I have found that anyone who provides a high-touch service to clients earns their client’s trust, who will then trust that service provider’s recommendations for other services – like mine. Believe it or not, my best referral partners are my dentist and the person I bought my car from!

Whether I’m sending a Letter of the Heart or some other form of communication, I am always genuine and authentic, looking to connect with people versus hunting for profit. After the last few years, people have been craving meaningful connections and interactions, and I have found that when I focus first on relationships, the business always follows.

Bio:

As a Bozeman local and fifth-generation Montanan, Chelsea Stewart is not only a local market expert, but she is also passionate about the local community and the people who live there. As Bozeman continues to grow, she stays on top of the market trends and provides authentic and genuine information and service to each and every person she works with. She is in the Top 10 percent of real estate professionals in her market. https://www.chelseastewartrealestate.com/about