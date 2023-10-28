RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Leadership Corner » CHRIS LEADER AND CHRIS MYGATT LAUNCH “COACHING TO CONFIDENCE”

CHRIS LEADER AND CHRIS MYGATT LAUNCH “COACHING TO CONFIDENCE”

By RealtyBiz News | October 27, 2023
LinkedInBufferPinterest

Nationally acclaimed real estate coach Chris Leader invites real estate professionals to join him and a selection of guest experts every Monday at 12 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time for an immersive group coaching experience aimed at transforming careers. The Coaching to Confidence series provides agents with the skills, motivation, and business acumen to thrive in a competitive and challenging real estate market.

Chris Leader Headshot 23

“Coaching to Confidence is a lifeline for lower- to mid-level producing agents who want the skills to increase their production in the challenging months ahead,” said Chris Leader, President of Leader’s Edge Training. “Our proven coaching sessions deliver breakthrough strategies for real estate and mortgage sales professionals to overcome the very real challenges they’re facing and thrive in any market.”

Coldwell Success Team happy hour headshot denver0113

Subscribers gain exclusive access to live, 60-minute online sessions every week with 30 minutes of coaching followed by 30 minutes of interactive Q&A. Sessions cover real-time industry news and dive into a range of thought-provoking topics with proven techniques for lead generation, effective communication, personal motivation, and business organization. Led primarily by Chris Leader, participants can also expect insights from other real estate, marketing, and technology experts.

C2C Image1

“Agents at all levels need and are asking for direction, support and solutions as they face one of the toughest real estate markets of our lifetimes,” according to Chris Mygatt, Senior Vice President of the Coaching Division at Leader’s Edge Training. “Coaching to Confidence is accessible for everyone and delivers exceptional value at an incredibly affordable price.”

Active subscribers may easily access sessions via Zoom, requiring only a compatible device and reliable internet connection. Unique session links are emailed on Monday mornings, ensuring seamless participation. 

C2C Image2

Leader’s Edge Training has provided proven coaching and training services to real estate and mortgage sales professionals for over 15 years and is proud to stand behind this exceptional program. Visit CoachingtoConfidence.com to learn more and to subscribe or call the Leader’s Edge Training office at 866.607.7999. Group pricing is available.
About Leader’s Edge Training: (https://leadersedgetraining.com/) Founded in 2008 by Chris Leader, a renowned figure in the real estate industry known for his proven coaching strategies that have propelled countless real estate and mortgage sales professionals to success.

Follow Us
RealtyBiz News
Find topics in marketing, technology, and social media for realtors, and housing market resources for homeowners. Be sure to subscribe to Digital Age of Real Estate.
Follow Us
Latest posts by RealtyBiz News (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Leadership Corner

    Tom Wilkins
    Real Estate Top Influencer

  • Sign up to Realty Biz Buzz

  • Real Estate's Recruiting Company

    • Sign up to Realty Biz Buzz
    Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2023
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram