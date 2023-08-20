Chris Swendseid Named Chief Executive Officer at Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank is pleased to announce that Chris Swendseid has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chris has been with the Bank as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since its founding in 2008. Chris takes over as Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of Arvind Menon earlier this year.

“Chris has been a critical co-captain for years, involved in every aspect of the Bank’s successful navigation,” said William J. Bullard, Chairman of the Board. “Chris has been an incredible manager of Bank assets, liquidity and risk assessment. We are fortunate to have him continue as a leader and fiduciary to all of our investors, clients and employees.”

Chris began his banking career in Reno serving in various roles within the investment, accounting and finance areas. He relocated to the Las Vegas valley in 1999 to serve as the CFO of a start-up community bank. And then joined the Meadows Bank-in-organization team in 2007.

Julie Brutch has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer (CLO) from her previous position of Executive Vice President/Senior Lending Officer. Julie joined Meadows Bank in 2008, after working at several other financial institutions. She graduated from UNLV in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance, as well as graduating from Pacific Coast Banking School in 2010. Julie has lived in Las Vegas since 1981.

“We are pleased to have Julie take on this new role within the bank,” said Chris. “We are fortunate to have a senior banking professional with her skill set and experience to strengthen and lead our lending efforts.”

Diane York has been promoted and will serve as the Bank’s Chief Financial Officer. Diane has been with the Bank since June 2019 in the role of Controller. Diane’s previous experience includes Senior Accounting Manager with Smile Brands, Inc. and with Gaikai (PlayStation) as well as Audit Supervisor with Hein & Associates and RSM McGladrey.

Chris said, “Diane’s experience and financial diligence has served her well to take on this role. Her reputation for execution and achieving results makes her the right choice to lead our finance and operations teams.”

About Meadows Bank

Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hall

[email protected]

(702) 471-2004