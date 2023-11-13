COLDWELL BANKER BERMUDA REALTY CELEBRATES ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH COLDWELL BANKER BRAND

Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty, one of the oldest and top producing international franchisees in the Coldwell Banker brand, has renewed its franchise agreement and will remain with Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates for the next 15 years. Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty joined the Coldwell Banker brand in 1998 and was one of the first Coldwell Banker franchised companies outside of the United States.

Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty, led by President and CEO Brian Madeiros, was the first real estate company in Bermuda to be associated with a major worldwide real estate brand. The company, founded in 1953, is the largest real estate firm in Bermuda with 47 team members based in its Hamilton office. Over the past 25 years, Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty has won Coldwell Banker’s Number One International Master Franchise Office award 13 times, more than any other firm in the Island Affiliates group.

“We have had a strong presence in Bermuda for 70 years and our strategic decision to partner with Coldwell Banker has proven to be a game-changer for our local real estate market. We have set the standard for how parochial island agencies engage with our global community by embracing international brands,”. Mr. Madeiros said. “Over the years, we have seen the real estate industry change dramatically and Bermuda now attracts clients from the U.S., Canada, Europe and around the world largely through our Global Luxury program. Coldwell Banker is the right fit for us. Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates, along with our partner franchisees around the Caribbean and western Atlantic, We are dedicated to providing outstanding service to assist our agents and clients. The Coldwell Banker brand is noted worldwide for its ethics and integrity, and we are thrilled to continue with the brand.”

“Brian has built an incredible company and we are thrilled that Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty will remain with the brand,” said Larry Burke, CEO of Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates. “Brian and his team have been extremely complimentary in our work to provide our franchisees with enhanced training, operational support and marketing offerings that are needed in today’s competitive real estate industry. Brian has been in real estate for more than 30 years and has become a Bermudian business icon who really enjoys mentoring others to ensure that so many have great careers in real estate. We have worked side-by-side for decades and I’m personally looking forward to seeing Brian and the Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty team continue to have great success.”

ABOUT COLDWELL BANKER ISLAND AFFILIATES

Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates is the oldest international company in the Coldwell Banker system. It has operated as a master franchisor since 1997 with the rights to franchise the Coldwell Banker brand in the Caribbean and Western Atlantic. It currently has 15 franchisees which operate more than 35 offices in Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Freeport/Grand Bahama Island, Grenada, Puerto Rico, Nevis, St. Kitts, St. Croix, St. Thomas, French St. Martin, Dutch St. Maarten and the Turks and Caicos. For more information visit https://www.coldwellbankerislands.com.



