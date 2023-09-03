C&R Taps Industry Leader Cayla Kondo to Lead Growing Real Estate Portfolio

C&R, a leading public relations agency in the luxury real estate and hospitality industries, is pleased to announce that Cayla Kondo has joined the firm as vice president, of real estate. With an impressive track record of results, leadership, creativity, and strategic execution, Kondo will invigorate the firm's offerings and drive growth trajectory goals.

Kondo joins C&R most recently from Concord Companies, a vertically integrated real estate corporation based in Beverly Hills, CA with an estimated $1B AUM across the U.S. There, as chief marketing officer, Kondo was responsible for all marketing, branding, and communications for the organization. She executed a full rebrand for the parent company and its seven subsidiaries to attract higher caliber and institutional-quality investors.

Prior to Concord, Kondo spent nine years at Caruso, as a leader in its retail, residential, office, hotel, and private club expansion as senior director of Marketing. Cayla was also director of VIP services for Caruso, where she created and implemented extraordinary experiences for the Portfolio's most valued guests, including A-list celebrities, high-net-worth individuals, heads of state, and global executives.

"We are very excited to add Cayla to our team and confident she will bring tremendous leadership, high-impact relationships, and a diversified background to our team and clients," said C&R Co-Founder Spencer Castillo. "It was important that the person we hired for this role brought a new perspective, a curated network, and a deep understanding of the luxury real estate consumer to our agency. We are confident we found that in Cayla."

Kondo brings a roster of experience garnered from 10+ years of marketing and communicating with real estate industry executives, as well as a strong understanding of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. She is intimately familiar with C&R's clients' audience(s) and will be a valuable resource for all. Based in Los Angeles, Kondo will lead operations at C&R's flagship Century City office, overseeing the agency's real estate portfolio and contributing to the firm's expansion efforts in new asset classes.

A sampling of current real estate clients within the agency's portfolio includes Costa Palmas, Kukui'ula, Hualalai Resort, Martis Camp, East West Partners, Punta Mita, Montage International, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, Panther National, and Shell Bay, among others. A sampling of long-standing travel clients includes Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Mayakoba, Malibu Beach Inn, Park Hyatt Aviara, Thompson Hotels located in Austin, Nashville, and Palm Springs, and more.

"Joining C&R presents an exceptional opportunity to redefine the art of communication and brand positioning of such high-end properties," states Kondo. "I am excited to collaborate with this esteemed team of forward-thinking professionals to optimize our clients' positioning across the real estate, travel, and golf sectors."

C&R specializes in three key pillars for its partners: media relations, like-minded brand partnerships, and content development.

Led by former Robb Report Editorial Director and current Travel that Matters podcast host, Bruce Wallin, C&R Content is a full-service creative studio specializing in custom magazines, videos, and more. With clients including The Agency, Montage International, Hualalai, and Costa Palmas, C&R Content is a cornerstone of C&R's ongoing commitment to providing authentic, thought-provoking value to its real estate clients.

C&R recently expanded its footprint across the country and continues to reinvest in core offices in Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Charleston. The firm has newly partnered with a handful of high-profile clients in the hospitality and real estate spaces, including Aero (aviation), Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort by Hyatt, InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, Andaz Residences Turks & Caicos, Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste, 21C Chicago, and others.

"As we head into our 15th year, we are more committed than ever to investing in top-notch talent, and the addition of Cayla to lead real estate is yet another example of that," said C&R Co-Founder Pieter Ruig. "We take our client partnerships seriously, and it's important we continue to deliver best-in-class service, leadership, and results."

About C&R

Founded in 2009 by Spencer Castillo and Pieter Ruig, C&R is a public relations and content agency representing leading clients in the hospitality, real estate, and golf sectors throughout the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Charleston, C&R works with the industry's top journalists, like-minded brand partners, and digital influencers to deliver impactful results that drive awareness and credibility. C&R is innovative and forward-thinking, bringing together fresh ideas with results-driven strategies. Award-winning campaigns span-new build-outs and sales to renovations and openings – always with an eye on generating ROI for the agency's partners. For more information, please visit www.candrpr.com.