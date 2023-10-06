DirectOffer, Inc. Revolutionizes Property Marketing with Multilingual DO AudioTours™: A Game-Changer for NC REALTORS®

DirectOffer, Inc., a pioneering force in AI-driven marketing and lead generation, announced a significant collaboration with NC REALTORS®. Through this partnership, their 57,000 members now have access to DirectOffer’s patented DO AudioTours™ technology, which automatically turns traditional property listings into guided multi-language tours of homes, in 20 different languages.

With DO AudioTours, listing agents can add audio voiceovers to property listing photos in one of two ways. An agent can rely on DO AudioTours’ natural language processing capability to auto-generate and add audio descriptions in over 20 languages in voice and closed-captioning to each property listing. The agent can personalize the audio tour by recording a voiceover to each listing photo they choose, with multi-language and closed captions included. This empowers agents to reach an expansive, diverse audience while supporting ADA and DEI initiatives.

The relationship with NC REALTORS® adds to DirectOffer’s growing customer reach, which currently stands at more than 300,000 agents. It reinforces the importance of providing sellers with differentiated marketing tools that ensure as many potential buyers see their listing as possible.

“DirectOffer is excited to partner with NC REALTORS® to help provide their members with cost-effective marketing and lead generation tools,” said Katie Lappe, Founder and CEO, DirectOffer, Inc. “The innovative marketing, multi-language, and closed caption features of DO AudioTours™ will undoubtedly redefine the landscape for NC REALTORS® and their customers.”

Founded on the belief that homeownership should be accessible to anyone, DirectOffer’s DO AudioTours technology empowers agents to bring a home’s story to life, enhancing the home shopping experience and deepening the emotional connection to both buyers and sellers. An audio tour can be automatically added to any MLS listing and shared through an agent’s property marketing via social media, emails, and text messages via their smartphone. DirectOffer adheres to ‘my listing, my lead,’ with all leads routed directly to the listing agent at no cost.

About NC REALTORS®

NC REALTORS® is a non-profit trade association founded in 1921 and incorporated on Sept. 14, 1935. From an initial membership of 135, NC REALTORS® today has a membership of 57,000 real estate professionals representing 45 local associations statewide. NC REALTORS® is one of the largest and most influential state associations in North Carolina.

About DirectOffer, Inc.

DirectOffer, Inc. emerges as a cost-efficient, user-friendly marketing, and lead generation platform, redefining the contours of homeownership accessibility. At the core of the company's innovation lies its patented DO AudioToursTM technology, which harnesses the potentials of AI and natural language processing to incorporate audio narratives seamlessly and closed captions, spanning more than 20 languages, into property listings and images. Beyond merely enriching conventional listing photographs, DO AudioTours' inclusive features transcend language barriers, aligning with ADA and DEI initiatives.

For comprehensive details, please visit www.directoffer.com.