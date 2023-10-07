Engel & Völkers Announces Expansion in Panama

Engel & Völkers announced its entrance in Panama today with its newest shop opening in Panama City. Ciara Caponi and her team will now operate as Engel & Völkers Panama, becoming the premier destination for high-end real estate services in Panama.

With more than a decade of experience in the real estate industry and a background that includes working with one of the top developers in Panama, Caponi brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the Panamanian market to this partnership. She is a member of ACOBIR (the Panamanian Association of Real Estate Brokers and Promoters), and holds a CIPS (Certified International Property Specialist) designation. Caponi is fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian, bringing a multilingual advantage to her clients. Engel & Völkers Panama specializes in the sale and rental of high-end residential, commercial, and land properties in Panama's top areas and developments.

“We are thrilled to introduce Engel & Völkers to Panama, further strengthening our global presence," said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. "Ciara and her team have a proven track record of excellence in the Panamanian real estate market. Their dedication to providing tailored services and their extensive portfolio of top-tier properties align perfectly with Engel & Völkers' commitment to delivering the highest standard of client service."

Panama's real estate market is characterized by its strategic location, strong international demand, and favorable tax and legal structures. The country offers a unique combination of benefits, including political stability, a first-class communication structure, a dollarized economy, a sophisticated banking system and an excellent quality of life, making it an attractive destination for international buyers and investors. Panama boasts a diverse topography, with both Atlantic and Pacific coastlines, mountains, and a bustling urban landscape in areas like Avenida Balboa, Casco Antiguo, and Costa del Este.

Engel & Völkers Panama specializes in the sale and rental of high-end residential, commercial, and land properties in Panama's top areas and developments. With a focus on serving high-net-worth individuals and international clients, including those from Canada, the USA, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Spain, as well as multinational companies, they will offer a range of upscale properties, with a significant emphasis on apartments, houses, and new developments.

"Engel & Völkers' global presence and reputation, coupled with our local expertise, will elevate Panama's luxury real estate scene,” said Caponi. “We offer a safe, tax-friendly, and diverse environment for those seeking a second residence, fiscal residency, or investment opportunity. Engel & Völkers Panama will be the go-to firm for luxury real estate in Panama.Engel & Völkers Panama is poised to transform the Panamanian luxury real estate market by providing international exposure, innovative marketing strategies, and a dedicated sales team.”

The firm serves various markets, including Costa del Este, Santa Maria, Avenida Balboa, Casco Antiguo, Marbella, San Francisco, Coco Del Mar, Boquete, Coclé, and Pedasí.

To learn more visit panama.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.--

Rachel Provenzano

Vice President

Mission Control Marketing

p. 585-748-2201

e. [email protected]