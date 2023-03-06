Engel & Völkers Announces Expansion into Tulum

Engel & Völkers announced today its newest location in Tulum, the brand’s third real estate shop in México. Carlo Rico Toluzzi and Kurissi Kuri, current license partners of Engel & Völkers Playa del Carmen, as well as Manuel Fernández will serve as license partners and shop leadership for the newly established Engel & Völkers Tulum as the brand expands its business on the Yucatán peninsula. The shop will serve homebuyers and sellers in Tulum, Akumal, Chemuyil, Soliman Bay, Tankah Bay, Mahahual, and Bacalar.

“The Riviera Maya is one of the fastest growing markets in Latin America,” said Anthony Hitt, president, and CEO, of Engel & Völkers Americas. “Tulum has experienced an influx of digital nomads from around the world who are seeking out long-term rentals as a growing portion of the remote workforce opts to live in a destination that offers a more relaxed, wellness-forward, and tropical lifestyle. Investors are keen to capture this vacation rental market with private condos, houses, and hotel residences offering a high rate of return on investment. With their proven success in Playa del Carmen and a distinct combination of both global experience and local expertise, Carlo, Kurissi, and Manuel are ideally positioned to lead this expansion.”

Tulum’s real estate market offers a range of properties, from in-town studios and condos to luxury beachfront or jungle villas, which can be managed as both second homes and successful vacation rental businesses that provide an average annual return of 8-14%. Investment opportunities are also available via small boutique hotels, commercial properties, and land for new development. Prices are appreciating, with steady yearly gains of 8-10% projected to continue, while México has comparatively low property taxes.

This high-growth region of the Riviera Maya, located about an hour south of Cancun International Airport, spans more than 80 miles along the Caribbean coast. Tulum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, boasting white sand beaches, calm turquoise waters, and ancient ruins scattered throughout. It is known for its lush jungles, natural cenote pools, world-class food scene, eco-chic hotels, boutique beach shops, and artistic culture.

“With the rapid growth of the real estate market in Tulum and the surrounding areas, the time is right to expand our business,” said Toluzzi. “Our shop in Playa del Carmen has had a positive, disruptive impact on the market structure and quality of client service, and we intend to continue raising standards across the region in providing the very best home buyer and seller experiences.”

“The Engel & Völkers brand brings a level of global prestige and recognition,” added Kuri. “Not only among the buyers entering our market from Canada, Germany, France, Switzerland, Belgium, the United States, and beyond but also through the incredible referral and cross-selling opportunities that exist among our global network. As Tulum becomes a global destination, the support of a real estate brand like Engel & Völkers becomes a significant differentiator in the market.”

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 275 shop locations with over 6,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,500 real estate professionals in more than 31 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.