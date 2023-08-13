Engel & Völkers Continues Its Atlanta Expansion Under Christa Huffstickler

Engel & Völkers Atlanta announced today the continuation of its growth story, absorbing two existing Engel & Volkers markets in Buckhead and North Fulton, and opening a new shop location in Sandy Springs. This news comes on the heels of its recent expansion to North Georgia with its Blue Ridge location.

Engel & Völkers

“At Engel & Völkers Atlanta, we have mastered the leverage of our global platform and brand that is synonymous with providing white glove real estate to discerning clientele, with localized expertise and a global network,” said Christa Huffstickler, Founder and CEO of Engel & Völkers Atlanta. “With an incredible on-the-ground team, we have continued to grow our original shop in South Buckhead and take advantage of new opportunities beyond our initial territory, to create a more consistent presence for such a prestigious and well-recognized brand in the Atlanta marketspace.”

The Sandy Springs shop will be led by top-producing advisors Matt LaMarsh, Christin Coffin and Kristen Skebe. Sandy Springs has become a hot residential real estate market in recent years due to its tranquil suburban setting, top schools and convenient access to Atlanta, making it an ideal location of service for the Engel & Völkers brand.

“Our client base is increasingly gravitating toward Sandy Springs, and it makes sense for us to be there,” Huffstickler said. “With Matt, Christin and Kristen joining Engel & Völkers Atlanta, we are well-positioned to be a market leader.”

With over two decades of experience in Atlanta real estate, Sam Morgan, Director of Sales for Engel & Völkers Atlanta, will assume the leadership role of Managing Broker at the North Fulton office. Having managed the sales of some of the city’s largest and most prominent new developments, amounting to $1 billion to be exact, he possesses extensive expertise navigating the ins and outs of the cyclical Atlanta real estate market, making him a knowledgeable leader for the North Fulton shop.

Since joining Engel & Völkers in 2017, Huffstickler has created the top performing Engel & Völkers real estate shop in Atlanta. Notably, 74% of all of the company’s real estate advisors and brokers have increased their business production, with more than 27 record-breaking sales in the last year alone. Engel & Völkers Atlanta has also represented some of the most premier new development projects in the area. This can be attributed to the brand’s longstanding global recognition, collaborative network and sophisticated offerings alongside the pioneer mentality of the brokerage’s astute leadership.

“It’s with great pride that Christa leads the growth of Engel & Völkers into the future throughout Atlanta,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. “She’s focused on building up the incredible team she’s created and is a beacon of service, mentorship and marketing within the Greater Atlanta new development and residential real estate market.”

The North Fulton and Sandy Springs shops will officially open their doors before the start of September, and more information can be found at atlanta.evrealestate.com.

