Engel & Völkers Enters Castle Pines, CO

Engel & Völkers today announced its entrance into Castle Pines, CO. Turner Associates, an esteemed local real estate brokerage, will now do business as Engel & Völkers Castle Pines, and continue under the leadership of Travis Turner as its majority license partner and managing broker. For more than a decade, Turner has built a successful real estate business serving the Front Range, offering a comprehensive range of real estate services and specializing in residential, commercial, and investment properties. Joining him in management will be his sister and minority owner Katie Turner, as well as several additional experienced managing brokers. Building upon Turner’s existing success and a reputation for client satisfaction, market knowledge, and professionalism, the new shop will serve as a trusted choice for buyers and sellers in Castle Rock, Castle Pines, and across Colorado’s Front Range.

“Colorado remains a foothold for our expansion in North America,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. “Engel & Völkers’ continued growth in the region is a testament to the brand’s appeal and traction among both clientele and real estate professionals. With a shared commitment to delivering the highest standard of client service, Travis is the right partner to bring Castle Pines and its surrounding communities into the Engel & Völkers’ fold and continue to strengthen our presence in the Rocky Mountains and beyond.”

The real estate market for the Front Range of Colorado is a dynamic and competitive landscape, characterized by strong demand and limited inventory. Castle Pines and Castle Rock attract homebuyers and investors due to the stunning Rocky Mountain backdrop, thriving job opportunities, and outdoor recreational offerings. These markets are known for offering a range of upscale and luxurious properties. Castle Rock features spacious single-family homes, sprawling estates, and upscale townhomes, while Castle Pines is renowned for its exclusive gated communities and high-end custom homes, situated on large lots to offer privacy and a sense of luxury living within a serene and tranquil environment. Residents here enjoy a balance between an active outdoor lifestyle, with activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking, and access to world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment.

“As the market for luxury properties continues to evolve, Engel & Völkers' proven track record and innovative marketing strategies position our team to capitalize on the growing demand for premium properties in Castle Pines and throughout the Front Range,” said Turner. “The Engel & Völkers brand delivers a strong global presence, unrivaled reputation, commitment to excellence, and network of experienced real estate advisors well-versed in the intricacies of luxury transactions. It is my hope that this partnership will energize the luxury real estate scene across the Front Range, foster innovation, elevate service quality, and reinforce our position as a premier destination for luxury living.”

To learn more visit castlepines.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.