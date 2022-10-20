Engel & Völkers Expands to Alabama’s Gulf Coast

Engel & Völkers today announced the opening of its newest real estate shop in Gulf Shores, AL, led by license partner Brian Harris. Harris is the founder and CEO of Harris Vacation Rentals, a top-quality provider of area property management, vacation rental, and real estate services since 2013. The vacation division will remain the same but the real estate division, formerly Harris Realty Group, will now do business as Engel & Völkers Gulf Shores. With a specialized focus on beach vacation investment and second home markets, Harris and his team of expert local real estate advisors will service the communities of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan, and Perdido Key, FL along the coast; the Eastern Shore markets of Fairhope, Daphne, and Spanish Fort; and, the inland Baldwin County markets of Foley, Robertsdale, Loxely and Elberta.

“Lifestyle continues to be a key driver for Americans opting to relocate to new areas within the U.S.,” said Anthony Hitt, president, and CEO, of Engel & Völkers Americas. “It’s not surprising that Gulf Shores continues to demonstrate significant growth in the state of Alabama, drawing residents from all over the country for its growing economy, comparatively low cost of living, and of course, white sand beaches and coastal way of life. As this luxury market continues to mature, it’s the perfect opportunity for Engel & Völkers to establish our presence here under the leadership of a true local market expert like Brian, who brings a lifetime of experience of luxury Gulf Coast living.”

The Gulf Coast real estate market comprises two distinct segments: primary homes throughout Baldwin County, and vacation homes and condos along the beaches and back waterways. Many buyers in the latter category are often looking for dual-purpose vacation homes/real estate investment properties. However, residents and vacationers alike are continually drawn to the area for its various beach communities. Gulf Shores boasts a vibrant small-town lifestyle year-round, offering a mixture of vacation condos and single-family homes, while Orange Beach is best known for its lively boating community, with many restaurants and condos along back waterways and Gulf Access via Perdido Pass. To the west of Gulf Shores and separated by the expansive Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge is the secluded enclave of Fort Morgan, a bit removed yet still convenient to shopping and restaurants.

“Our client base is expanding as businesses, families and retirees alike discover the Gulf Coast and the lifestyle our community offers,” said Harris. “As Harris Vacation Rentals, we’ve been capturing the luxury vacation market here for several years. We have exceptional people, doing exceptional work and providing exceptional value for our owners and guests. These same business tenets are apparent in the Engel & Völkers brand, making our affiliation the perfect union from which to grow our real estate sales division and provide residents here with comprehensive property management and real estate solution. As part of Engel & Völkers, we look forward to introducing a new buyer, seller, owner, and renter experience to the Gulf Coast that focuses on professionalism, expertise, and dedication to client service, backed by a global network of like-minded professionals.”

Engel & Völkers Gulf Shores also has a charitable partnership with the South Baldwin Literacy Council, donating $100 per commissionable transaction to the council. Harris states, “We are excited to support the Literacy Council as they develop their new Financial Literacy initiative, which will assist those in need of financial education in our community.”

For more information, visit www.gulfshores.evrealestate.com

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 250 shop locations with more than 5,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.