Engel & Völkers Florida Continues to Promote from Within to Accelerate Growth Plans

Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the dual internal promotion of two employees to further support the company's rapid expansion. Kaitlin Weigelt will become the Marketing and Brand Coordinator, as the replacement for Linzee Werkmeister, who is moving up to Vice President of Business Development.

“Linzee’s contributions to the organization over the last six years have been invaluable,” said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. “Her efforts undoubtedly fueled our explosive growth through the State of Florida. Due to the complexities of the brand and our industry, we knew finding a suitable replacement who could continue to deliver similarly impressive results would be a challenge; which is why we ultimately chose Kait, as she had been on Linzee’s team for the last year. This will allow us to have another resource in the field to directly support our shops recruiting efforts and the professional development of our advisors.”

Werkmeister has held multiple positions with the company over the last six years, ranging from client support and relationship management to marketing and public relations. Weigelt joined Engel & Völkers in July 2021. She will now assume all of Werkmeister's marketing and brand management responsibilities.

“Engel & Völkers Florida has reached a pivotal point,” said Werkmeister. “What I’ve put in place on the franchise expansion side is now a well-oiled machine. In essence, this autopilot process enables us to continue successfully partnering with real estate professionals to open brokerages in new markets. Now, my focus can shift to supporting our existing franchisees to expand their businesses and capture more market share.”

Engel & Völkers Florida currently has 41 shops throughout the State of Florida, with 14 new locations in progress. Since Giese’s arrival in 2019, the company has quadrupled in size and is on pace to close over $5 billion in real estate sales this year.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with Engel & Völkers Florida,” said Weigelt. “Linzee has fed me incredible knowledge and new skills during the past year, in order to prepare me for this opportunity. With my strong background in graphic design, I will continue to