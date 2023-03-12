Engel & Völkers Florida Named Top Residential Sales Globally for Three Weeks Straight

Engel & Völkers Florida today announced three of their shops reported the highest residential real estate sales within the brand's global network for three weeks in a row during the month of February. The transactions reported by Engel & Volkers Miami Coconut Grove, Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches, and Engel & Völkers Wellington were all well over the ultra-luxury market sales price in the United States.

Engel & Völkers

“The ability to lead a global luxury firm in top residential sales for 3 out of 4 weeks, demonstrates the strength of the Florida luxury real estate market,” said Peter Giese, CEO Engel & Völkers Florida. “But even more so is the strength of the shop ownership and advisors we have attracted to be part of Engel & Völkers in Florida.

”Within the first two months of this year, Engel & Völkers Florida has closed 90 residential properties valued at over $ 1 million, and February started the streak of top sales with the reporting of the $30-million sale of 530 Arvida Parkway by Licensing Partner and Private Office Advisor Magnus Jennemyr of Engel & Völkers Miami Coconut Grove. Jennemyr was able to negotiate a $15-million price reduction for his anonymous buyer.

“The number of million dollar sales at the start of this year in Florida is more than double in 2023 than they were in 2019; the last year before the pandemic influenced buying trends,” said Giese. “Our global marketing platform, combined with outstanding local representation in the State of Florida, is enabling us to capture luxury clients and continue our unprecedented sales growth; as well as aggressively expand into new markets throughout the state.

”The second week’s top sale of 59 Green Street for $ 11 million was represented by License Partner and Private Office Advisor, Beau Blankenship, and his advisor Ryan Lillie with Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches. Most recently, License Partner and Private Office Advisor Carol Sollak and her advisor Weston Gracida represented the $14-million sale of 13951 50th Street. This sale price is 584 percent higher than the average sales price in Palm Beach County.

###

Press contact:Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: Kaitlin.Weigelt(at)evrealestate.com

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 290 shop locations with over 6,400 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,500 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers Florida: