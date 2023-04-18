Engel & Völkers Grows Rocky Mountain Presence with New Shop in Pagosa Springs, CO

Engel & Völkers announced today the opening of its newest real estate shop in Pagosa Springs, CO. The Source for Pagosa Real Estate will now do business as Engel & Völkers Pagosa Springs under the continued leadership of original founders and luxury specialists Mike and Lauri Heraty, both highly experienced and top-ranked real estate professionals who have served Pagosa Springs for more than two decades. Conveniently located in a historic shop located on Main Street, Engel & Völkers Pagosa Springs serves homebuyers and sellers in Pagosa Springs, Bayfield, and Durango.

“The western Rocky Mountains have been a strong foundation for our growth in North America,” said Anthony Hitt, president, and CEO, of Engel & Völkers Americas. “Engel & Völkers Pagosa Springs is our 12th shop to open in Colorado, and our continued expansion in the region speaks to its increasing popularity among home seekers, both foreign and domestic. Amidst this growth, it is critical to partner with real estate professionals like Mike and Lauri, who not only bring a deep understanding of the local market but also share our approach to real estate, that is, delivering a concierge-style experience and understanding luxury as something that is distinct and personal to each client.”

Located in the San Juan Mountains, Pagosa Springs is a community offering residents luxury mountain ranches on sprawling acreage, luxury residences, condos for weekend getaways, townhomes, and a variety of development sites. It is home to North America’s largest natural hot springs, as well as Wolf Creek Ski Area, known for getting the most snow in Colorado with an average of 341 inches per year. It is the only small mountain town in the state surrounded by 2,000,000 acres of the San Juan National Forest. This abundance of natural amenities affords residents countless opportunities to enjoy the mountain lifestyle by hiking, rafting, kayaking, biking, skiing, snowshoeing, golfing, fishing, and soaking in the hot springs, as well as playing tennis, pickleball, and more. With warm winters and fabulous summers, the area is easily accessible through the Durango-La Plata Airport and private jet service at Stevens Field.

“We’ve long been known throughout the region for our quality of service,” said Lauri Heraty. “Beyond real estate, we’ve arranged everything for our clients—from architects and top-tier contractors to private chefs, ski instructors, and fly fishing guides—which has set us apart in the market. As our business has evolved and we increasingly work with clients from across the U.S., Europe, and Mexico, we recognized the competitive advantages of partnering with Engel & Völkers, which has the connections, tools, and technology to deliver best-in-class service.”

“In order to grow while continuing to deliver the highest level of service to clients buying or selling today or three years from now, we needed to align with the best in the industry for unparalleled service, global reach, real estate technologies, and brand marketing. That’s exactly what Engel & Völkers offers,” added Mike Heraty. “In partnering with Engel & Völkers, we’re able to synergize years of local experience and market insights with a customer service offering that will exceed anything available in the region.”

For more information, visit pagosasprings.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 275 shop locations with over 6,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,500 real estate professionals in more than 31 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.