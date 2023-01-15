 Engel & Völkers Launches in Costa Rica

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers announced today its expansion into Costa Rica. Led by license partners Carlina Sarabia, Jessica Anawalt Johnson and Jorge Jimenez, the newly established Engel & Völkers Costa Rica will be located in Playa Hermosa/Papagayo, with a second shop location approximately an hour drive’s south in the coveted, lush surf town of Tamarindo. Sarabia is a certified luxury home marketing specialist, with extensive global design and development experience in markets including Panama, Mexico, Colombia and Florida. Johnson is a fourth-generation real estate expert and entrepreneur, and Jimenez has been an active real estate broker and developer in Costa Rica for two decades, serving as a project manager and marketing/sales director with more than $200 million in sales throughout his career. He currently leads a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of hotel, leisure, residential and nautical real estate projects. The new shops will service buyers and sellers along Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, from Santa Cruz to Santa Teresa, including Las Catalinas, Flamingo, Potrero, Brasilito, Playa Conchal, Matapalo, Playa Grande, Playa Tamarindo, Playa Langosta, Playa Avellanas, Los Pargos, Playa Negra and Playa Junquillal.

“A famed haven for international expats, Costa Rica is increasingly popular among retirees, students, digital nomads and families looking for safe, stable living and investment opportunities in a tropical locale,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “In recent years it has been the second most popular market for Canadian buyers seeking relief from high domestic real estate prices, while also gaining popularity among buyers from America, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel and beyond. As a global brand, it makes sense for Engel & Völkers to establish operations here, connecting Costa Rica’s luxury real estate market with our buyers and sellers from around the globe under the seasoned leadership of Carlina, Jessica and Jorge.”

Costa Rica’s Pacific coast attracts a worldly and diverse group of both full time and part time residents, including business owners, creatives, artists, nature lovers and young families. Housing inventory lies largely in gated developments and communities offering a blend of single-family homes, duplexes and condos. Architectural styles vary, but most share a common pursuit to incorporate the surrounding colors and textures of nature, with a strong commitment to locally sourced materials and craftsmanship. Many buyers are drawn to the distinct lifestyle Costa Rica offers, a combination of healthy, laid back, nature-focused living with easy access to modern services and amenities.

“There’s no place on Earth quite like Costa Rica,” said Carlina Sarabia, license partner. “We have access to modern conveniences along with great restaurants, schools, shopping and top-notch healthcare, while pristine white sand beaches lie just outside our front doors, and mountains and lush jungles out back. Costa Rica is the combination of a gentle, sunny climate, clean living, committed conservation and a diverse, vibrant culture, resulting in what we refer to as “La Pura Vida,” or “the Pure Life.” As more people seek this out, we look forward to serving buyers and sellers with the highest level of care, attention and service, backed by the power of the Engel & Völkers brand.”

“A renowned name in luxury real estate, Engel & Völkers understands the nuances of navigating success in diverse global markets,” added Jessica Anawalt Johnson, license partner. “With its beautifully branded shops in top destinations around the world, Engel & Völkers will introduce a new level of professionalism, gravitas and white glove service to our market, the demand for which we’ve already seen percolating among our clientele. In partnering with Engel & Völkers, we are ideally positioned to serve Costa Rica’s expanding luxury lifestyle market and believe that the opening of these two shop locations is only the beginning.”

For more information, visit https://costarica.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 275 shop locations with over 6,200 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,400 real estate professionals in more than 31 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.