Engel & Völkers Unveils New CRM  

Engel & Völkers today announced the launch of the E&V CRM, a custom CRM experience for its Americas network created in partnership with, and powered by, Chime, an industry-leading customer relationship management software. The all-in-one, mobile-compatible solution is designed to automate lead generation, provide powerful lead nurturing tools, and drive conversions via an intuitive mobile app and desktop interface backed by insights and reporting enabling real estate professionals to make data-driven decisions to support the growth of their business.

“In real estate, relationships are everything,” said Katelyn Castellano, senior vice president of marketing, at Engel & Völkers Americas. “For today’s real estate professional, a CRM built on smart, intuitive technology is an essential aspect of the business. In developing the E&V CRM with Chime, we’ve created a solution that’s easy to use from any device in order to help our network turn contacts into life-long clients—all backed by actionable data to help make informed business decisions on a regular basis.”

The E&V CRM helps real estate professionals accelerate leads from capture to conversion through automated lead capture and routing, contact management, lead scoring and analysis, branded nurturing campaigns, and lead integration with its shop and advisor-level websites, real estate portals, social media channels, and more. The platform also leverages AI to identify behavior trends and automate tasks enabling advisors to effortlessly foster relationships with the right clients at the right time.

“The E&V CRM streamlines our business behind the scenes, allowing us to make smart decisions and take the right actions at key moments to best nurture leads and create client relationships,” said Curt Stinson, license partner, Engel & Völkers Tucson. “Along the journey of attracting, engaging, and converting prospects, the E&V CRM offers full pipeline management. We are equipped with data that allows us to better organize and prioritize opportunities, engage with leads on a regular basis with relevant content based on where they are in the home buying or selling process, and ultimately, turn leads into long-standing clients.”

“As the real estate market continues to evolve, Engel & Völkers understands that the ability to generate and nurture long-term client relationships is critical to a profitable growth strategy. We have worked collaboratively with Engel & Völkers to adapt our AI-powered platform to meet the unique needs of its Americas network,” notes Joe Daee, vice president of enterprise sales for Chime. “Featuring a powerful set of innovations that are easy to use and extend beyond typical CRM capabilities, our solution offers Engel & Völkers real estate professionals the ability to boost advisor productivity, drive profitability, and attract top talent to the firm as they continue to grow and expand.”

The E&V CRM is a provided benefit to the Engel & Völkers Americas network through the Engel & Völkers marketing and technology fund. For more information, click here.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 275 shop locations with over 6,200 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,400 real estate professionals in more than 31 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.