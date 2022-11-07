Engel & Völkers wins multiple awards from Franchise Business Review

Engel & Völkers today announced that it has received multiple awards” from Franchise Business Review and is one of 50 franchise brands to be recognized for strong performance and high franchisee satisfaction this year. Engel & Völkers was also named as a “Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise” and one of 80 brands recognized as a “Top Franchise For Veterans” by the independent research firm.

Franchise Business Review analyzed data gathered from over 30,000 franchise owners to inform performance and innovation rankings and data from over 2,500 franchise owners to inform rankings for the most veteran-friendly franchises. Franchise owners were surveyed on their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Collectively, 300 franchise brands were represented.

“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition from Franchise Business Review,” said Anthony Hitt, President and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It’s especially meaningful that it comes as the result of the words and experiences shared by our franchisees. Our achievements are directly linked to their satisfaction with the brand and ability to leverage it in order to build and grow a thriving, sustainable real estate business. Being named in these categories just fuels our ability to further expand in the Americas and beyond.”

Engel & Völkers’ franchisees were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“If you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding a franchise that offers both a strong business opportunity, as well as extremely high satisfaction among their franchise owners. Our goal is to provide an independent rating of franchise opportunities from the perspective of current franchisee,.” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes annual rankings of the top franchises in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

“While each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy, and the 80 brands on our list of the Top Franchises for Veterans have satisfaction ratings by their veteran owners that are 10-30% higher on average,” added Stites.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 250 shop locations with more than 5,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.