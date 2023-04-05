ERA DOTY REAL ESTATE STRENGTHENS ARKANSAS PRESENCE WITH ACQUISITION OF GILBERT REALTY GROUP

ERA Doty Real Estate, a leading full-service brokerage serving northeast, northcentral, central and southern Arkansas, and ERA Real Estate’s top all-around company for 2022, has joined forces with Gilbert Realty Group based in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to strengthen the firm’s position in northwestern and northcentral Arkansas.

With roots dating back to 1969, Gilbert Realty Group serves the Ozarks and Twin Lakes area. The region is known for its booming second home and retirement home markets. The company’s 20+ agents will now serve clients as part of ERA Doty Real Estate. Gilbert Realty Group’s owner Joan Gilbert has assumed the role of executive broker.

According to Steve Doty, Broker/Owner of ERA Doty Real Estate, the combined company is now comprised of six offices and 160 agents who were responsible for $322 million in sales volume in 2022. The company’s focus on growth, culture and community was recognized last week, when the firm was named the Gene Francis Memorial Award winner, ERA Real Estate’s highest honor for top all-around company.

This is Doty’s fourth acquisition since starting the brokerage in the early 2000s, when it consisted of one office and 11 agents. His first acquisition was a company in Flippin, Arkansas, which is close to where he grew up. His second acquisition in 2016, was his biggest competitor in Jonesboro Fred Dacus Associates and his most recent deal in 2020, involved partnering with another ERA Real Estate broker in Texas to co-acquire ERA TEAM Real Estate in Conway, Arkansas.

“Bringing Joan and her team into our company is the culmination of a childhood dream for me,” said Doty. “I grew up fishing on Bull Shoals Lake and Lake Norfolk and dreamed of owning one of the beautiful lakefront homes. As an adult, I was lucky enough to buy one and have come to treasure the time I spend in this beautiful place. To be in a position to help people from Arkansas and the Midwest fulfill their dreams of retiring here or owning a second home in the region is so fulfilling. We’re also in a great position to further expand the company’s reach into Branson and Springfield, Missouri.”

“As I looked for a way to fuel future growth for our firm, I was struck by Steve’s unique collaborative culture which was very high touch,” explained Joan Gilbert, Owner and Principal Broker, Gilbert Realty Group. “This was complemented by a comprehensive technology platform that could best be called high-tech. This combination along with a commitment to inclusiveness and service to community really resonated with me and will bring incredible value to the team that we didn’t have access to as an independent firm. I am confident that we are in great hands under Steve’s proven leadership, and that he will ensure the continued success for our team here in God’s Country. We are thrilled to be part of the ERA Doty Real Estate family.”

With this acquisition, ERA Doty Real Estate services 80 percent of Arkansas’ counties, with coverage in Jonesboro, Paragould, Monette, Harrisburg, Bay, Trumann, Bono, Brookland, Mountain Home, Henderson, Gamailel, Magnolia, Midway, Lakeview, Flippin, Yellville, Gassville, Bull Shoals, Bull Shoals Lake, Oakland, Norfolk, Lake Norfolk, Pine Bluff, Texerkana, Warren, Big Flat, Briarcliff, White River, Conway, White River and Hot Springs.

The company’s expanded service area in south central Missouri includes Gainesville, Mansfield, Fordland and Ava.

Newly affiliated agents will have access to many business-building resources in Team ERA University, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform, as well as the ERA® brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs, such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs, helping agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business.

In addition, agents new to ERA Real Estate will take advantage of the brand’s highly engaged global referral network and state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks® platform with its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

About ERA Doty Real Estate

ERA Doty Real Estate is part of the ERA Real Estate network, a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years that features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation. With offices in Jonesboro, Paragould, Flippin, Mountain Home, Conway and Hot Springs, ERA Doty Real Estate serves clients locally in Arkansas and Missouri and works with out-of-town clients looking for retirement or vacation homes. The firm’s 160 agents specialize in all areas of real estate including residential, commercial and relocation.

For more information, please visit ERA Doty Real Estate.