ERA REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES THE ERA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2022

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, today announced the four longtime, outstanding real estate professionals inducted into the ERA® Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The induction ceremony took place at the ERA brand’s Fuel 2023 International Conference in Las Vegas, Nev.

Established in 2013, the ERA Hall of Fame honors affiliated individuals and companies who have consistently earned high levels of recognition and made exceptional contributions to the culture and history of the ERA brand over the decades.

The ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes:

Joanne Breen, Broker/Owner, ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co., Newington, Conn., joined the ERA network in 1979. Currently, Joanne serves as Broker Associate for ERA Hart Sargis-Breen Real Estate.

Francois Gagnon, President, ERA Europe, joined the ERA network in the early 1980s.

The late H. Thayne Houston, Principal Broker, ERA Brokers Consolidated, St. George, Utah, joined the ERA network in 1984.

Jim Napier, President and Principal Broker, Napier Realtors ERA, Richmond, Va., joined the ERA network in 1990.

“This year’s ERA Hall of Fame inductees have played a significant role in helping to create the collaborative spirit and culture of the ERA network,” said Sherry Chris, President, and CEO, of ERA Real Estate. “Joanne, Francois, Thayne, and Jim are all industry trailblazers, respected leaders, and icons within Team ERA. They have taken the tools, learning resources, and support from the ERA brand along with their entrepreneurial spirit to create successful businesses. Their induction into the ERA Hall of Fame is well-deserved and a tribute to their accomplishments, dedication, and the impact they have made to shape the network and the industry. Congratulations to all of this year’s inductees!”

Joanne Breen, Broker/Owner, ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co., Newington, Conn.

Joanne Breen is a passionate leader, and real estate powerhouse and is known for her class, grace, and professionalism. She was the Broker/Owner of ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co., before selling it in 2020. Now at ERA Hart Sargis-Breen Real Estate, she serves as Broker Associate.

During her 40-plus year tenure with the brand, ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co. was inducted into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2012 and honored with the ERA Commitment to Excellence Award in 2013. Joanne is also known for creating a company where customer service is a priority, resulting in the brokerage becoming a three-time winner of the Jim Jackson Memorial Award for 1st in Service. Joanne also earned high levels of recognition for her achievements, including being named the 2021 State REALTOR® of the Year and the Greater Hartford Association REALTOR® of the Year in 2018.

Active in her local, state and national associations, Joanne previously served as President of the Connecticut Association of REALTORS® in 2020 and President of the Greater Hartford Association of REALTORS® in 2016. Currently, she sits on the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Association of REALTORS®, chairs the association’s Legislative Committee and serves on the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Board of Directors. Further, Joanne formerly served on the NAR Safety Advisor Committee and is currently the 2023 Region I Vice President serving on NAR’s Executive Committee.

“I am humbled to be inducted into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. As an ERA® affiliate for over 40 years, the brand has been a significant part of my life and really an extended family for me. The success and growth I’ve experienced could not have happened without the support of my fellow affiliates and the ERA brand.” – Joanne Breen

Francois Gagnon, President, ERA Europe

Francois Gagnon has been in the real estate industry for approximately 40 years. Originally from Canada, Francois moved to the United States in the early 1980s, where he started his career as a real estate salesperson for an ERA affiliated brokerage in Fort Lauderdale. In 1993, Francois moved to France to start the expansion of the ERA brand in Europe.

As President of ERA Europe and ERA France, Francois has contributed tremendously to the growth of the ERA® brand’s presence on the continent. ERA Europe is currently in 18 countries with over 1,190 offices and over 6,000 affiliated agents and brokers, with ERA France being the largest ERA operation in Europe with over 500 offices.

Francois is a true master of real estate and his knowledge and skills have helped him receive well-deserved recognition. In 2022, ERA France was named number one for customer service among real estate networks in France by Wizville.com, a company that analyzes client satisfaction results collected on Google customer reviews. Additionally, ERA France was certified by Veritas in 2012, a process renewed and recertified every year, making ERA France one of the few real estate networks to receive this seal of approval in France for the systemization of their franchise services and sales process.

In addition, Francois is a long-standing member of the prestigious National Speakers Association and the National Association of REALTORS®.

“The ERA® brand is unlike any other brand in the industry. I’m honored to be inducted into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. ERA Europe is one of the fastest-growing residential real estate networks in Europe and I’m proud to have played a strong role in its success for over 30 years. The ERA brand’s collaboration and teamwork are second to none. Thank you for recognizing me and I look forward to all of our success to come.” – Francois Gagnon

H. Thayne Houston, Principal Broker, ERA Brokers Consolidated. St. George, Utah

The late H. Thayne Houston was a critical part of ERA Brokers Consolidated in St. George, Utah, for 37 years.

A lifelong resident of St. George, Thayne joined ERA Brokers Consolidated in 1984, where his father was a founding partner. Thayne became the Principal Broker in 1985, and later purchased his father’s interest in the firm. Thayne served as Principal Broker for more than 35 years at the company. ERA Brokers Consolidated has maintained a premier status in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country for more than four decades.

Thayne was part of the company’s substantial expansion to Salt Lake City, Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2016. During his career, he was a licensed real estate broker in four states. At the time of his passing, the brokerage had grown to over 600 affiliated agents in 12 offices, launched a proprietary technology platform called ARTI®, introduced an industry-leading real estate education platform and published monthly market research for more than a decade.

During his time as a partner and Principal Broker, ERA Brokers Consolidated earned numerous accolades as part of the ERA system, including induction into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2015, recipient of the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company in 2018 and multiple time finalist for the Jim Jackson Memorial Award for 1st in Service. For decades, ERA Brokers Consolidated was recognized as an ERA National Top 25 firm in both units and sales volume and Thayne was recognized by his peers in 2021, as a Legendary Leader for his many contributions, accomplishments, and years of service.

Thayne invited those within the company to be good, be kind, and do good. He served the community as a commissioner for the Utah Division of Real Estate, as Board Chair of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, as President of the Washington County Board of REALTORS® and as an EMT. He was awarded the Business Integrity Honoree Award by the St. George Chamber of Commerce in 2015.

Thayne passed away in December 2021 leaving a legacy of service and fun. He was a role model of service and integrity and has had a lasting impact on the ERA® brand, the real estate industry and those who had the pleasure of working with him.

“It was an honor to associate with Thayne for over 30 years. I’m truly proud that he’s being inducted into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. His contributions, passion, and positivity have played a major role in the success of ERA Brokers Consolidated and his example helped thousands of real estate professionals succeed in their careers. Thayne is the perfect Team ERA role model always encouraging to Be Good, Be Kind, and Do Good.” – Neil Walter, CEO, ERA Brokers Consolidated

Jim Napier, President and Principal Broker, Napier Realtors ERA, Richmond, Va.

Jim Napier has been a pillar in his community and always wants to help the people and community where he lives and works. This philosophy has proven to lead to success.

Napier Realtors ERA (formerly Napier and Savage Realtors) was originally founded by Jim’s father, Oscar, in 1958. Jim began his career in 1976, and in 1990 when Jim was only in his late thirties, he took over the company. Now, Jim has been active in real estate for over 45 years and has been an ambassador of everything ERA for over 20 years. This balance of youth and experience has been one of Napier Realtors ERA’s strengths for decades.

Under his leadership, Jim has been able to grow his company immensely. Napier Realtors ERA now has a total of four offices in the Richmond and Central Virginia areas and over 100 affiliated agents. Additionally, Napier Realtors ERA holds the honor of being the recipient of the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company in 2004, the Cartus Broker Network Cup in 2007, ERA Innovation Award in 2012 and winner of the ERA Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership in 2011 and 2020. Jim was inducted into the Virginia REALTOR® Hall of Fame in 2015.

Jim’s love for his community is personified by his incredible support of philanthropic organizations, including the VCU Massey Cancer Center, where he serves on their Advisory Board, Toys for Tots, Tech for Troops, Backpacks for Love and more. He received the Spirit of Giving Award in 2008 for his efforts on behalf of VCU Massey Cancer Center. In 2020, Jim received the Virginia REALTOR® Good Neighbor Award for making a positive impact on the community. Jim was founding chairman of the Partnership for Housing Affordability and is currently a member of the Board of Directors for C&F Bank and the Executive Board for the Real Estate Circle of Excellence at the VCU School of Business.

“I have spent my career caring about the lives and livelihood of my affiliated sales associates and staff. Their success is what has driven me and our organization for over 60 years. I want to thank the ERA® brand for naming me into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. I’m truly humbled by this honor.” – Jim Napier

