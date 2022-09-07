ERA® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE ALONG THE GREATER MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST WITH AFFILIATION OF POWER MARK PROPERTIES ERA POWERED®

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today that PowerMark Properties based in Biloxi, Mississippi, has affiliated with the ERA® brand.

Now known as PowerMark Properties ERA Powered, the firm serves military personnel, retirees, investors and first-time home buyers in the greater Mississippi Gulf Coast region from Louisiana to Alabama. The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from ERA Real Estate’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

Growing up with a family that has been in real estate for more than 45 years, broker/owner Thad McIntyre knew that real estate was in his blood. He entered the real estate industry in 1992, following a successful career in the finance and mortgage industries. He opened his own brokerage in 2016.

The greater Mississippi Gulf Coast region, dubbed “the Secret Coast,” offers affordable waterfront living complemented by access to the vibrant, charming city of Biloxi. The small city with deep historical roots is attractive to retirees and younger families, who are drawn to the region’s ample job opportunities. Large employers in the area include casinos, U.S. Air Force bases and naval installations, federal shipbuilding efforts, NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center and a booming seafood industry which represent a major component of the local economy. Biloxi is also near the University of Southern Mississippi, which owns 52 acres of beachfront property.

Thad intends to leverage his affiliation with ERA Real Estate to increase market share and expand the firm’s footprint to other areas through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Agents will be attracted to the ERA brand’s highly engaged global referral network and the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, including MoxiWorks’ powerful CRM, offering a full-featured product suite bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Thad is a committed trainer and coach and will leverage Team ERA University to support organic growth through increased productivity as affiliated agents access the extensive professional development resources in the brand’s proven learning platform.

Affiliated agents will also benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

According to Realtor.com, the median home list price in Biloxi, Mississippi, is $259,900, while the median home list price in Waveland, Mississippi, is $225,000.

“Thad’s proven success as a top producing agent, business owner and industry leader are exciting indicators of what’s to come for his firm as an ERA Powered company. He has independently grown his brokerage with a focus on helping his agents be more productive. As an ERA Powered company, he can implement ERA’s services, products and enhancements best suited for his agents to help them grow their business while keeping his company brand at the forefront. With ERA’s comprehensive suite of services, tools and technology at his disposal, Thad can bring his brokerage to the next level in a manner consistent with his firm’s brand cache in the Gulf Coast.”

– Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

“Over the years, our team has exceeded my expectations performance-wise, but I’m even more proud of our consistent commitment to integrity. When I founded the company in 2016, I aimed for the PowerMark name to become synonymous with the firm’s foundational value and guiding principle of integrity, which to this day is the brokerage’s defining strength. As an ERA Powered company, we will benefit from being a part of the highly collaborative ERA network of like-minded real estate professionals while gaining access to ERA’s robust suite of services. This combination will not only fuel tremendous growth but will allow us to stand out even more in the greater Mississippi Gulf Coast market.”

– Thad McIntyre, Broker/Owner, PowerMark Properties ERA Powered

