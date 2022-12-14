ERA Real Estate expands its presence in South America with a master franchise agreement in Uruguay

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today the signing of a master franchise agreement for Uruguay with developer Kopel Sánchez and Rutland S.A., marking the ERA® brand’s continued expansion into South America.

Kopel Sánchez was started 21 years ago by founders Fabián Kopel and Sebastián Sánchez. As leading developers in Uruguay, the company is focused on developing housing stock in existing and emerging areas of the country.

Rutland S.A., led by owner Ernesto Orosman Gomez and CEO Francisco Manuel Gomez Mansilla, also serves as the brokerage operations for ERA Paraguay.

Wilder Ananikian, a successful real estate entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in brokerage in the markets of Montevideo and Punta del Este, past president of CILA, Latin American Real Estate Confederation, and past president of CIU, Camara Inmobiliaria Uruguaya, will assume the position of president of ERA Uruguay. The main office of ERA Uruguay is located at 2842 Bulevar España, in the Pocitos neighborhood of Montevideo, the country’s capital.

Uruguay has become a “mecca” for real estate development across the entire region thanks to its public policies, stable economy, and tax benefits. The citizens of Uruguay view housing as a right guaranteed by their constitution. There are considerable opportunities for developers to meet Uruguay’s current housing demands due to the estimated housing deficit of approximately 65,000 homes and the government’s recent commitment to investing in the country’s road infrastructure that will make many of the country’s regions more accessible.

According to Uruguay’s National Housing Agency, in 2021, a total of 43,021 home sales were made throughout the country: 33% from Montevideo, 17% from Maldonado, and 50% throughout the rest of the country. Prices also increased by 5%, bringing them back up to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, construction permits increased by 40% over 2020, a trend that continued into 2022.

“ERA Real Estate was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally when it launched ERA Japan in 1981 and has now become a global real estate leader with over 40,000 affiliated agents worldwide. The brand continues its momentum with the affiliation to expand ERA’s South American footprint into Uruguay.

Rutland S.A. owner Ernesto Orosman Gomez and CEO Francisco Manuel Gomez Mansilla will partner with Fabián Kopel, Sebastián Sánchez, and Wilder Ananikian to leverage their combined experience and success in building ERA Real Estate’s presence in Uruguay. The team of leaders realized the unique advantages of leveraging the ERA brand and its global footprint to build a successful company. We welcome ERA Uruguay to our Team ERA global network of real estate professionals.”

- Sherry Chris, President and CEO, ERA Real Estate

“ERA Real Estate’s entry into Uruguay is an excellent opportunity to take leadership of a dynamic market with ample avenues for growth and expansion. We plan to capitalize on the growing awareness of the brand and its strong value proposition to develop an extended footprint across Uruguay. We are excited to be affiliated with a real estate brand that is committed to connecting dreams to owners.”

- Wilder Ananikian, President, ERA Uruguay

