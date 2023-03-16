Family-Owned Boutique Luxury Brokerage Becomes an ERA Powered company

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today that Rimkus Real Estate, based in the resort city of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, has affiliated with the ERA® brand.

Now known as Rimkus Real Estate ERA Powered, the boutique brokerage serves the Roaring Fork Valley, which spans from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Their service area includes towns along the Colorado River (New Castle to Meeker) and to the East (Gypsum to Eagle).

ERA Real Estate Brokerage

The company specializes in high-end luxury sales and rentals. Now as an ERA Powered® company, its affiliated agents will be able to utilize the ERA brand’s robust business-building tools, as well as leverage the most up-to-date marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers. The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from the ERA brand’s full suite of learning, marketing, and servicing resources.

Established in 2011, the company is led by the husband-wife duo of Tobias and Dyna Mei Sanchez Rimkus. Tobias, originally from Germany, serves as founder/associate broker and obtained his real estate license in 2021. He leverages his international background and familiarity with multiple metropolitan hubs to discern the tastes and preferences of a very diverse clientele. With a long and distinguished career in the luxury hospitality industry, Tobias brings the best of five-star customer service to the brokerage.

Dyna, who is from Panama, serves as broker/owner, is bilingual in English and Spanish, and is known as a premiere high-end luxury real estate professional in the area. She obtained her broker license in 2011 and is also licensed in Florida and Texas. She also previously served as director of the Aspen Board of REALTORS® (ABR), where she headed multiple charitable and community-based efforts, and currently sits on the board of English in Action, an organization that supports immigrants in various ways. She is also well known in the local Spanish community, teaching home-buying seminars and hosting her own Spanish-speaking radio show. Additionally, both Tobias and Dyna are primary members of the Glenwood Springs Board of REALTORS® and secondary members of the ABR and Vail Board of REALTORS®.

Together, the Rimkus’ has spent the past decade building one of the most distinguished brokerages in the area, which is based on their mantra of, “people will forget what you said, forget what you did, but will never forget how you made them feel.”

Glenwood Springs, located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains is widely known for its hot springs and spas and is a popular four-season destination for many outdoor activities, such as rafting, cycling, fishing, skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling.

Aspen boasts some of the world’s most traversed ski slopes, and nightclubs such as Belly Up, as well as trendy dining options like Matsuhisa, Acquolina, and Parc, among others. The local economy is largely based on the nearby ski resorts and the hospitality industry, as well as local healthcare providers such as the Aspen Valley Hospital.

Details:

Tobias and Dyna intend to leverage their affiliation with ERA Real Estate to increase market share by opening another office in the valley. They are also looking to open a satellite office in Houston to maximize synergies between the Florida, Texas, and Colorado markets, as many people who own homes in Colorado also own homes in the warmer climates of Miami, Dallas, and Houston.

A focus of growth will be recruiting new agents who will be attracted to the ERA ® brand’s highly engaged global referral network and the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks ® platform with its powerful CRM, offering a full-featured product suite bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Affiliated agents will also benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

Tobias and Dyna intend to leverage the power of the ERA Distinctive Properties ® program to tap into the luxury clientele in his market. This resource equips affiliated agents with sophisticated marketing and learning strategies to showcase eligible properties to a global community of affluent buyers and global listing distribution resources to showcase properties to a targeted, worldwide audience.

Quotes:

“Over the past decade, Tobias and Dyna have grown their company thanks to a deep understanding of the local luxury real estate market coupled with a commitment to five-star service. As an ERA Powered® company, the firm will benefit from the ERA® brand’s products, services, technology, and support to continue growing their business their way, while keeping their company’s brand at the forefront. Additionally, their business acumen, experience, knowledge, determination, and values combined with the ERA brand’s resources and support will be instrumental in their future growth plans in Roaring Fork Valley as they recruit experienced agents and provide the existing team with world-class systems and tools that will enable them to compete for business at the highest level. We are thrilled with Tobias and Dyna’s affiliation and the expansion of the ERA brand’s presence in this prestigious market.” – Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“The next step for our brokerage is expansion. Building on our established foothold here in the valley, we will look to thoughtful growth that aligns with our strengths and market opportunities. As an ERA Powered company, we now have the best of both worlds and we will enjoy a strengthened value proposition thanks to our enhanced technology and marketing platforms, as well as the sophisticated professional development resources and lead generation programs at our disposal.” – Tobias Rimkus, Founder/Associate Broker, Rimkus Real Estate ERA Powered

“As an established boutique firm, our first priority is maintaining our current values and upholding the practices that have been integral to our success. With the backing of the ERA brand, we can continue to do this while also gaining access to a well-connected international brand, as well as industry-leading services and products. I’m particularly excited about implementing the ERA brand’s marketing materials which are available in Spanish, to help us lead locally. Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate offers us balance: we gain the backing of a global brand while staying true to what makes us unique in our local market.”– Dyna Mei Sanchez Rimkus, Broker/Owner, Rimkus Real Estate ERA Powered

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity, and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products, and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 42,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,400 offices throughout the United States and 35 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

