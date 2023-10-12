ERA Real Estate Teams Up with Florida East Coast Legacy Firm

ERA Real Estate, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), and a global franchising leader, announced today the affiliation of Mutter Realty ERA Powered, located on Florida’s Space Coast.

Headquartered at 346 S. Washington Ave in Titusville, Fla., the brokerage and its nearly 40 affiliated sales professionals serve all of Brevard County, from Mims down to Micco. As the company is now in its second generation of family ownership, it has become well-known in the Brevard community for its expertise in residential, commercial, property management, luxury real estate, commercial investors, and relocations.

As a family-owned business, the value of personal branding is paramount to the Mutter Realty ERA Powered company. The ERA Powered® flexible branding option allows companies to leverage their local brand identity while also providing the ability to benefit from the ERA® brand’s full suite of learning, marketing, and servicing resources, which is what made the affiliation a perfect fit.

At the helm of Mutter Realty ERA Powered is James “Jimmy” Mutter, the son of the company’s original founder who started the business in 2000. Mutter has spent his entire adult life in real estate, as his father started showing him the ins and outs of the business at a young age. In 2001, the same year Mutter earned his high school diploma, he also earned his real estate license. In the 20 years since, Mutter has carried the family legacy and has guided his company through continued success and growth since he and his wife, Jennifer, officially became the owners in 2010.

With family at the forefront of all business decisions, Mutter Realty ERA Powered has earned a reputation for being a community-driven, heavily involved business within most happenings around Brevard County. Jimmy, Jennifer and the company’s affiliated sales associates regularly participate in school and community activities throughout the year, including supporting all church-related business.

Brevard County is known as the heart of Florida’s “Space Coast,” the region surrounding the Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The area is dubbed as America’s aerospace hub, with major employers such as NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Lockheed Martin all located in the same region. A significant portion of Brevard County’s economy is fueled by the high-paying opportunities presented by these major brands.

Aside from the lucrative job opportunities in STEM presented by the Space Coast, it is also home to many of the same attractions that are found across the rest of Florida’s beaches. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy oceanfront dining, water sports, and beautiful weather and scenery. The economy of Brevard County boasts an incredible balance of both work and leisure.

Details:

Mutter intends to leverage his company’s affiliation with ERA Real Estate to increase market share and expand the firm’s footprint to other areas through strategic mergers and acquisitions, while also recruiting new and experienced agents to the firm.

Mutter is particularly attracted to the ERA support system, as in-market reputation is paramount to the success of Mutter’s family business. The ERA Powered affiliation will help provide a growth engine to bolster the company’s tried and true practices.

Agents will be attracted to the ERA highly engaged global referral network, the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, and the MoxiWorks ® platform that offers a full-featured product suite including its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity. Mutter will heavily rely on the stability provided by the ERA brand’s reliable systems and services.

platform that offers a full-featured product suite including its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity. Mutter will heavily rely on the stability provided by the ERA brand’s reliable systems and services. Team ERA University will help support organic growth through increased productivity as agents access the extensive professional development resources in the brand’s learning platform.

Agents will also benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Titusville, Florida is $309,000.

Quotes:

“Entering the Space Coast is a massive opportunity for the ERA brand. Florida already is one of the most common vacation and relocation destinations in the country and the Space Coast offers luxury and opportunity far beyond those typical offerings. What makes this opportunity even greater is that the brand can also do so while contributing to the success of a family-owned company with a pre-existing history with the ERA® brand. Jimmy’s father first affiliated with the ERA brand at the start of his company’s young life, and we’re excited to now provide James with the latest tools, services, and technology that can continue to fuel the success of the family business.”

– Alex Vidal, President, ERA Real Estate

“ERA Real Estate has always been a major chapter in the story of our family business. In 1998, my father joined the ERA brand before he pursued his own brokerage because he knew it would propel us forward. Now, in 2023, I confidently believe the same. The ERA brand offers not only unbeatable tools, learning and development resources, and networking capabilities, but it also offers a global reputation for excellence. As a family-owned firm, our name and our brand are everything. For the ERA brand to have a system to complement that value so perfectly speaks volumes to how well they understand reaching local communities. Being on the Space Coast already provided us with a national attraction, but now we’re equipped to amplify our offerings on an international scale.”

– James “Jimmy” Mutter, Owner/Principal Broker, Mutter Realty ERA Powered

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity, and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products, and powerful lead generation.

The ERA network includes more than 43,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,400 offices throughout the United States and 36 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ERA.com.

© 2023 ERA Franchise Systems LLC. All rights reserved. ERA® and the ERA Logo are registered service marks owned by ERA Franchise Systems LLC. ERA Franchise Systems LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.