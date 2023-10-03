eXp Realty Agents Take Center Stage for EXPCON 2023, Real Estate’s Ultimate Agent-Centric Event

eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is revolutionizing the industry at EXPCON 2023, the company’s annual exclusive gathering of the world’s top real estate professionals, which kicks off today with a focus on innovation and leveraging artificial intelligence to drive business.

At the Oct. 3 general session, the conference will showcase an engaging panel discussion titled "The Future of AI and Real Estate," featuring esteemed eXp Realty agents Gogo Bethke, Veronica Figueroa, Mike Sherrard and Carrie Soave, all exploring the intersection of AI and the real estate industry.

“AI is the future of real estate,” said Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “It has already transformed the way we do business, and it will continue to play a significant role in the industry's growth and success. That's why EXPCON 2023 is bringing together top experts and agent thought leaders to share their insights, strategies and best practices on leveraging AI effectively and using it to increase productivity.”

The conference also offers a variety of nine AI-focused breakout sessions designed to equip agents with the skills needed to enhance their knowledge in the rapidly evolving field. These sessions cover topics such as maximizing time efficiency with AI, utilizing AI for lead generation and digital marketing, and equipping your team for the future with AI.

EXPCON 2023 will also be an opportunity for attendees to network with like-minded agents and expand their connections. The event will have various interactive sessions, workshops and social events to facilitate networking opportunities. Additional highlights will include:

Nearly 90 high-performing agent speakers delivering impactful and insightful talks.

delivering impactful and insightful talks. Inspirational keynote speakers : Mike DelPrete and Brendon Burchard.

: Mike DelPrete and Brendon Burchard. Sold-out situational awareness and defense training sessions , led by Rener and Ryron Gracie of Gracie University, emphasizing empowerment and confidence.

, led by Rener and Ryron Gracie of Gracie University, emphasizing empowerment and confidence. More than 80 breakout sessions across four days, designed to maximize learning potential.

across four days, designed to maximize learning potential. An interactive “Show Me Your AI - Advanced AI” meetup on Oct. 3, showcasing AI-enabled workflows and tools, followed by a mind-blowing demo leveraging cutting-edge AI.

Certification tracks designed to help agents drive success and unlock their business's potential.

eXp Luxury Expands Presence

eXp Luxury will have an enhanced presence at EXPCON 2023, taking center stage during the Oct. 4 general session, with a panel featuring eXp Luxury agents Chanel D'Aprix, Noé De Leon, Ed Kaminsky and Elizabeth Riley. Several luxury-focused breakouts will also be offered, as well as a certification track, a special roundtable discussion and an evening reception for eXp Luxury agents.

For more information on EXPCON 2023 visit https://expcon.exprealty.com/ .

