RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Press Release » FirstService Residential Continues to Expand with New Florida Properties

FirstService Residential Continues to Expand with New Florida Properties

By RealtyBiz News | February 13, 2023
LinkedInBufferPinterestCopyReddit
fsrlogo

FirstService Residential, North America’s leading property management company, is thrilled to announce that it has expanded its portfolio in Florida and will be providing management services for the following residential communities:

  • Boca Beach Residences is a boutique-style residential community poised between Lake Boca Raton and the Atlantic Ocean.
  • DeSoto Park Condominiums, a 549-unit, 1-and 2-bedroom property in Hallandale Beach.
  • Horizon South is a vacation rental community on the Gulf of Mexico in Panama City Beach.
  • The Metropolitan Condominium is a 27-story high-rise, featuring 199 residences, a tennis court, and a fitness center.
  • Monterey Village is a 295-unit garden-style community in Miami.
  • Opal Towers West is a 10-story resort-style condominium on Deerfield Beach Island.
  • Saltaire, a 35-story condominium in Downtown St. Petersburg, features 192 luxury units anchored by 9,000 square feet of retail space.
  • Sunset Pointe is a gated community of 58 single-family homes located in Southwest Cape Coral.

“FirstService Residential is thrilled to welcome these new properties to our organization," said Andrew Haas, region vice president at FirstService Residential. “With a commitment to delivering exceptional service, we look forward to enhancing the lives of each resident in these communities.”

###

About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America’s property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle, and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos, and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance residents’ lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

Follow Us
RealtyBiz News
Find topics in marketing, technology, and social media for realtors, and housing market resources for homeowners. Be sure to subscribe to Digital Age of Real Estate with Digital Marketer Zach Parker
Follow Us
Latest posts by RealtyBiz News (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Leadership Corner

    View Real Estate's Top Influencers

  • Advertise with RealtyBizNews - Media Kit
  • real estate digital marketing

    • Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2023
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram