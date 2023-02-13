FirstService Residential Continues to Expand with New Florida Properties

FirstService Residential, North America’s leading property management company, is thrilled to announce that it has expanded its portfolio in Florida and will be providing management services for the following residential communities:
“FirstService Residential is thrilled to welcome these new properties to our organization," said Andrew Haas, region vice president at FirstService Residential. “With a commitment to delivering exceptional service, we look forward to enhancing the lives of each resident in these communities.”
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America’s property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle, and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos, and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance residents’ lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
