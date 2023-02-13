FirstService Residential Continues to Expand with New Florida Properties

FirstService Residential, North America’s leading property management company, is thrilled to announce that it has expanded its portfolio in Florida and will be providing management services for the following residential communities:

Boca Beach Residences is a boutique-style residential community poised between Lake Boca Raton and the Atlantic Ocean.

DeSoto Park Condominiums, a 549-unit, 1-and 2-bedroom property in Hallandale Beach.

Horizon South is a vacation rental community on the Gulf of Mexico in Panama City Beach.

The Metropolitan Condominium is a 27-story high-rise, featuring 199 residences, a tennis court, and a fitness center.

Monterey Village is a 295-unit garden-style community in Miami.

Opal Towers West is a 10-story resort-style condominium on Deerfield Beach Island.

Saltaire, a 35-story condominium in Downtown St. Petersburg, features 192 luxury units anchored by 9,000 square feet of retail space.

Sunset Pointe is a gated community of 58 single-family homes located in Southwest Cape Coral.

“FirstService Residential is thrilled to welcome these new properties to our organization," said Andrew Haas, region vice president at FirstService Residential. “With a commitment to delivering exceptional service, we look forward to enhancing the lives of each resident in these communities.”

