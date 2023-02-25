FirstService Residential Leadership Team Welcomes The Return of Bob Rogers

FirstService Residential, North America’s property management leader, named Bob Rogers director, of client relationship management. As an accomplished industry professional, Rogers returns to FirstService Residential, where he spent 10-plus years as a regional director. In his new role, he will support the company’s associates throughout the region in providing the highest level of customer service delivery.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bob back to the family,” said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. “He is the perfect candidate for this new role and brings a wealth of industry experience and relationship-building to the team. For me, it is gratifying when an associate leaves and, in a little over a year, realizes no other company offers the culture and opportunity we do at FirstService Residential.”

Bob Rogers: “I’m thrilled to return in this new role and look forward to supporting this outstanding team,” said Bob Rogers, director, of client relationship management. “There is just something truly special about FirstService Residential.”

Rogers will work closely with the regional leadership team in building client relationships, the sales team assisting in new business development and the management teams in optimizing service delivery to the company’s clients. He will report directly to Scott Bresnick, senior vice president, of strategy and operations.

“We are excited to have Bob in this exciting new role,” said Bresnick. “His years of experience with FirstService Residential will benefit boards and associations by identifying their needs and providing the right solutions, as well as serving as a strong support to our associates in the field.”

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America’s property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents’ lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.